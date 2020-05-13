13 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 12

12 de mayo de 2020
23:11
0
  • Bolivian soldiers guard a checkpoint in the city of El Alto on 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA / Martin Alipaz

    Bolivian soldiers guard a checkpoint in the city of El Alto on 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA / Martin Alipaz

  • People buy groceries in Daule, Ecuador, on 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

    People buy groceries in Daule, Ecuador, on 12 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Marcos Pin

  • Two people wearing facemasks and gloves wait for a bus on May 12, 2020, in Managua, Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

    Two people wearing facemasks and gloves wait for a bus on May 12, 2020, in Managua, Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/ Jorge Torres

  • Nurses take part in a symbolic demonstration on International Nurses Day in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 12, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Nurses take part in a symbolic demonstration on International Nurses Day in Brasilia, Brazil, on May 12, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

Miami Desk, May 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a new stimulus package totaling more than $3 trillion to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The new package includes $1 trillion for state, local and tribal authorities and the health care system and establishes a "Heroes Fund" of $200 billion to augment the salaries of essential workers, according to The Washington Post.

AMERICAS: The Pan American Health Organization on Tuesday said that it is very concerned about the speed with which the coronavirus is spreading in the Americas, where over the past week 266,269 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total caseload to 1.74 million, with more than 104,000 deaths, the vast majority of them - so far - in the United States.

BRAZIL: Brazil on Tuesday reported 881 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 12,400, while a total of 177,589 confirmed cases have been detected, 9,258 - or 5.4 percent - more than on Monday.

ARGENTINA: Argentina set another dismal record on Tuesday with 285 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with the total caseload now standing at 6,563, with 319 deaths.

VENEZUELA: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday announced a second extension of the state of emergency he declared on March 13 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the quarantine will remain in effect for an additional 30 days until July 13. So far, 423 virus cases have been confirmed here with an official tally of 10 deaths.

PERU: Peru's health ministry on Tuesday reported that 3,237 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 72,059, while 2,057 people have died.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Dominican President Danilo Medina on Tuesday asked the National Congress to extend the state of emergency by an additional 25 days starting on May 18 to prepare the country for the "gradual" lifting of restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Dominican Republic has confirmed 10,900 cases so far, with 402 deaths.

NICARAGUA: Nicaragua is currently in an "exponential phase" of increase of the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the fact that this is denied by the government, former Health Minister Lombardo Martinez - who served in that post from 1997-1999 said. The government has confirmed 25 virus cases with eight deaths, but Martinez said he doubted whether those totals were accurate, as have at least four other former Nicaraguan health ministers, all of them women.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Tuesday reported a total of 30,416 confirmed coronavirus cases with 2,327 deaths, even as the country moves little by little toward resuming "normal" economic activities, as demanded by many people who are needing to get back to work so that they can support their families. An additional 1,544 deaths were "probably" caused by the coronavirus, according to official figures released Tuesday.

COLOMBIA: The German government on Tuesday donated medical supplies and 80,000 coronavirus testing kits to Colombia, where 12,272 confirmed cases have been detected with 493 deaths.

CHILE: The Public Health School at the University of Chile in Santiago on Tuesday released a report in which it says that the country's health care system could collapse, overwhelmed by the number of Covid-19 cases, within the next two weeks. So far, 31,721 virus cases have been detected and 335 people have died, while intensive care unit bed occupancy currently stands at 77 percent nationwide and 87 percent in the capital.

BOLIVIA: Dozens of prisoners in Bolivia's Palmasola prison, in eastern Santa Cruz province, protested to demand better medical attention and an end to overcrowding on Tuesday after the deaths of two inmates from Covid-19.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 12

Miami Desk, May 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de mayo de 2020
0
Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise...

12 de mayo de 2020
0
California county orders closure of Tesla plant

Washington, May 12 (efe-epa).- California's Alameda County on Tuesday ordered automanufacturer Tesla to halt production at its plant in Fremont after...

12 de mayo de 2020
0
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
0
New York state to begin reopening in three areas on Friday

New York, May 11 (efe-epa).- The state of New York is preparing to begin the first phase of economic reopening later this week in three upstate areas that...

11 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
0
Biggest slum in Buenos Aires, "one big family" against adversity

By Rodrigo Garcia

11 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

10 de mayo de 2020
0
Indigenous weavers in Oaxaca producing facemasks

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

10 de mayo de 2020
0
A Doctor's Diary: "I can't believe he's gone" - the lives lost to COVID-19

(The sixth installment of a special EFE series featuring the first-hand account of pediatric surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick, who offered her support to an ICU...

10 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump backtracks on plan to dismantle coronavirus task force

By Lucia Leal

06 de mayo de 2020
0
Ex-premier, former IACHR rapporteur on Facebook's independent content court

San Francisco, May 6. (efe-epa).- Former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the former special rapporteur for freedom of expression for the...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
New York closing subway at night to disinfect cars, shelter 139 homeless

New York, May 6 (efe-epa).- The New York subway, which has regularly offered uninterrupted 24/7 service, closed on Tuesday night for the first time for...

06 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 5

Miami Desk, May 5 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump planning to dismantle COVID-19 task force despite rising death toll

By Lucia Leal

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Lawsuit filed against US gov't for discrimination in pandemic aid

Washington, May 5 (efe-epa).- A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Mexico: We have flattened coronavirus infection curve

Mexico City, May 5 (efe-epa).- Mexico has managed to "flatten" the coronavirus infection curve thanks to the measures implemented by the national government...

05 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 4

Miami Desk, May 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de mayo de 2020
0
Virtual Met Gala setting aside elitism this year

By Helen Cook

04 de mayo de 2020
0