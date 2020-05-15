Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 14

Miami Desk, May 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: Chef Patrick O'Connell decided to place elegantly dressed mannequins at some of the tables at the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia to give the appearance that the restaurant is more crowded when he's ultimately allowed to reopen for business, presumably at the end of May.

SCIENCE: Anteaters or pangolins are natural hosts for the coronavirus, but it is "not likely" that they were the direct vector for the virus's recent jump to humans, according to a study published Thursday in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

AIRLINES: The International Air Transport Association said Thursday that it is working with the main countries in Latin America to develop plans to reopen the sector, citing the losses that Covid-19 will mean for the region's airlines at $18 billion during the first half of 2020.

COLOMBIA: Another 680 confirmed coronavirus cases were detected in Colombia in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 13,610, while 525 have died, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities reported that 31,790 confirmed coronavirus cases among medical personnel have been detected in the country so far, although 199,768 healthcare workers are showing Covid-19 symptoms, most of them so far untested. Some 202,918 confirmed cases have been reported nationwide so far, with 13,993 deaths.

BRAZIL: Brazil's Central Bank asked currency authorities to print 9 billion reais (about $1.525 billion) because the lack of liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic is preventing the government from paying the subsidies granted to those enduring economic hardship because of the health crisis.

BRAZIL: Chief Massias Kokama, considered to be the main indigenous leader in the Brazilian city of Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, has died from Covid-19, according to reports on Thursday.

NICARAGUA: The US Embassy in Managua recommended on Thursday that US citizens in the country store food, water and medicine sufficient for 15 days and to isolate themselves at home, the instructions coming as a result of the surprise restrictions imposed by President Daniel Ortega to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

PERU: Peru has been under lockdown for 60 days so far, during which time more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected and 2,267 people have died.

ECUADOR: The Covid-19 death toll in Ecuador rose to 2,338 on Thursday, while another 1,561 people have "probably" died from the disease. A total of 30,502 confirmed cases of the virus have been detected, the Health Ministry announced.

PARAGUAY: Paraguayan health authorities said Thursday that a total of 754 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected since March 7 and 11 people have died. The hardest-hit group so far has been people age 20-29, with 317 cases, followed by the 10-19 cohort with 143 cases.

EFE