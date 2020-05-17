17 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Brazil heading for perfect storm: coronavirus, flu, dengue and measles

17 de mayo de 2020
19:07
0
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (wearing mask) lifts up a little girl on May 17, 2020, at the entrance to Planalto Palace in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (wearing mask) lifts up a little girl on May 17, 2020, at the entrance to Planalto Palace in Brasilia. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

 

Sao Paulo, May 17 (efe-epa).- Still far from the anticipated "peak" of the coronavirus but on the verge of the Southern Hemisphere's winter, Brazil is heading towards a "perfect storm" of disease with the Covid-19 curve on the rise, the start of the flu season, the dengue season still under way and active outbreaks of other diseases that experts thought had been conquered, including measles.

While the intensive care units at local hospitals continue to fill up, President Jair Bolsonaro remains mired in a "political war" against the quarantine measures implemented by state governments and favors a return to normality.

Already having fallen in less than a month of that crusade are two health ministers - Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a staunch defender of quarantines, and Nelson Teich, who refused to recommend chloroquine for all coronavirus patients as the ultrarightist Bolsonaro had wanted.

The two men are physicians and now, with the coronavirus curve on an exponential increase, the health porfolio is in the hands - on an interim basis - of Eduardo Pazuello, an army general with no experience in the area.

As of Saturday, Brazil had registered a total of 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases, surpassing both Italy and Spain, along with 15,633 deaths, thus proving itself to be one of the epicenters of the global pandemic.

The peak of the coronavirus wave here is expected in the coming weeks, although the virus will not be the only health emergency that Brazil's fragile public health care system will have to confront.

The spread of the virus, which first hit Brazil in February, comes amid other infectious outbreaks that are already causing concern among health authorities.

The country is just now moving beyond the peak of the dengue curve, an illness transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also the carrier of the Zika virus, yellow fever and chikungunya, which usually peak between April and May.

According to the Health Ministry's latest bulletin, this year Brazil has experienced 676,928 probable dengue cases, a rate of 322 cases per 100,000 residents, and 265 people have died.

Starting in June, with the arrival of winter in Brazil, dengue cases inevitably subside, but those of the common flu and other respiratory diseases rise.

In 2019, Brazil, with its population of 210 million, registered 1,122 deaths from the three known types of influenza, according to official figures.

This year, the flu and dengue are coming in addition to Covid-19 and thus doctors face the problem of determining what a patient may be suffering from, since all three result in similar symptoms during the early days of infection.

"That combination is rather explosive," Dr. Adriano Massuda, a professor of collective health at the private Getulio Vargas Foundation study center, told EFE.

Mauricio Lacerda, a researcher with the FAPESP foundation in Sao Paulo, works at the Sao Jose do Rio Preto Hospital and said that "the outlook is very bad" this winter.

"Here at the hospital we already have flu, Covid-19 and dengue patients, and we've had deaths from all three. It's a very complicated situation" and the public health network is "too overloaded," he told EFE.

To all this, one must add the outbreaks of the measles that continue all across the country.

So far this year, 2,910 measles cases have been reported, almost half of them in Para state, which is also one of those hardest hit by the coronavirus. Three people have died from the measles.

"The measles is returning to Brazil. There's low immunization coverage and it can be one more problem (for us)," Massuda warned.

In 2019, 18,200 measles cases and 15 deaths were reported natiowide, 14 of the fatalities in Sao Paulo, which right now is Brazil's epicenter for Covid-19.

The challenge for the SUS health care system, which includes the nation's public hospitals on which 75 percent of Brazilians depend, will be enormous, and the situation will be even worse due to the chronic financing problem facing the sector.

Massuda said that the fiscal austerity policy, which was started during the 2016-2018 administration of Michel Temer and continued under Bolsonaro, has aggravated the situation.

According to reports by human rights organizations, since in late 2016 a controversial cap on budget expenditures was approved, Brazil has cancelled its investments of some 30 billion reais (about $5.17 billion) in the sector.

Although the problem dates back some time, according to those calculations, between 2007 and 2019 the lack of resources devoted to the health care sector has resulted in a reduction of 49,000 available hospital beds at intensive care units around the country.

"The labororatories of the public health system are dismantled and that's not just from six months ago, it's from 10 or 15 years ago. That set back the detection and diagnosis of the coronavirus and now hospitals are going to pay an enormous price," Lacerda said.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Brazil heading for perfect storm: coronavirus, flu, dengue and measles

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

17 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 14

Miami Desk, May 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de mayo de 2020
0
Virtual campaigning replacing political rallies in the COVID-19 era in US

By Jairo Mejia

14 de mayo de 2020
0
Scientist: US to have virus vaccine scarcity if we don't take measures now

Washington, May 14 (efe-epa).- The United States will suffer from a scarcity of Covid-19 vaccine if measures are not taken immediately to increase the...

14 de mayo de 2020
0
Mexican prisoners at serious risk for Covid-19

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

14 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 13

Miami Desk, May 13 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de mayo de 2020
0
Uber to require drivers, passengers to wear facemasks

San Francisco, May 13 (efe-epa).- The Uber ride-hailing service announced Wednesday that starting next Monday it will require all drivers and passengers to...

13 de mayo de 2020
0
Hundreds of buses deluge Washington, drivers calling for help for sector

Washington, May 13 (efe-epa).- Hundreds of private buses from all over the United States on Wednesday flooded into the streets of Washington as their...

13 de mayo de 2020
0
Virus impact on Brazil prolonging confrontation between Bolsonaro, governors

Sao Paulo, May 13 (efe-epa).- With more than 12,400 deaths from the coronavirus so far, Brazil - the Latin American epicenter of the pandemic - is facing...

13 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 12

Miami Desk, May 12 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de mayo de 2020
0
California county orders closure of Tesla plant

Washington, May 12 (efe-epa).- California's Alameda County on Tuesday ordered automanufacturer Tesla to halt production at its plant in Fremont after...

12 de mayo de 2020
0
Uruguay gov't: We're showing world what we can do in difficult times

Montevideo, May 12 (efe-epa).- Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said Tuesday that the evacuation procedure for the crew of the Australian cruise...

12 de mayo de 2020
0
US prices show biggest drop since 2008 in April due to pandemic

By Alfonso Fernandez

12 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 11

Miami Desk, May 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de mayo de 2020
0
New York state to begin reopening in three areas on Friday

New York, May 11 (efe-epa).- The state of New York is preparing to begin the first phase of economic reopening later this week in three upstate areas that...

11 de mayo de 2020
0
Biggest slum in Buenos Aires, "one big family" against adversity

By Rodrigo Garcia

11 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 10

Miami Desk, May10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

10 de mayo de 2020
0
Indigenous weavers in Oaxaca producing facemasks

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

10 de mayo de 2020
0
A Doctor's Diary: "I can't believe he's gone" - the lives lost to COVID-19

(The sixth installment of a special EFE series featuring the first-hand account of pediatric surgeon Colleen Fitzpatrick, who offered her support to an ICU...

10 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 7

Miami Desk, May 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump orders daily virus testing at White House after aide gets Covid-19

By Alfonso Fernandez

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Bikes, scooters, mopeds and skateboards plying NYC's virus-emptied streets

By Helen Cook

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost her baby in Panama

By German Reyes

07 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 6

Miami Desk, May 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de mayo de 2020
0