Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 17

Miami Desk, May 17 (EFE).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WHO: The Geneva-based World Health Organization reported Sunday that 4.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected worldwide, while 307,395 people have died. The number of new cases each day is hovering around 80,000, while the daily death toll around the world remains at about 5,000.

US: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the state capital of Albany and the western portion of his state have fulfilled six of the seven requirements to be able to reopen their economies after he halted virtually all non-essential economic activities on March 22. Cuomo allowed five areas that had fulfilled the guidelines to begin reopening last Friday.

US: Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to climb in Florida, with the total on Sunday standing at 45,588 with 1,973 deaths, at the same time that more than 784,000 Floridians are still waiting to start receiving federal unemployment assistance.

BRAZIL: Mayor Bruno Covas of Sau Paolo, Brazil's largest city, said Sunday that the growing demand for hospital beds for Covid-19 patients is pushing the local health care system to the brink of collapse, acknowledging that he is considering the possibility of declaring a full and complete quarantine. In the Sao Paulo metro area, with its 21 million people, the ICU beds are 90 percent occupied and hospital beds in general are 76 percent taken, he said. The area has suffered 2,813 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, 3,143 suspected Covid-19 deaths, 38,479 confirmed cases and 135,348 suspected cases so far.

ECUADOR: Ecuador's confirmed death toll from Covid-19 rose to 2,736 on Sunday, along with another 1,654 probable virus deaths, where 33,182 people are confirmed to have been infected.

PARAGUAY: Paraguay currently has 573 active coronavirus cases, although a total of 786 confirmed cases have been detected so far, the Health Ministry said. Eleven people have died in the two-and-a-half months since the virus first hit the country.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities reported Sunday that 29 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 450, while 43,781 confirmed cases of the virus have been detected.

CUBA: Cuba reported no Covid-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, although 10 new cases were detected bringing the total caseload to 1,872, according to the Public Health Ministry.

PERU: The head of the Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine, Jesus Valverde, said Sunday that Lima hospitals are triaging coronavirus cases and are not treating elderly patients who require intensive care in favor of using their available resources to attend to those who are deemed to have a greater chance of survival.

PERU: A total of 92,273 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected in Peru so far, and 2,648 people have died, the Health Ministry said, adding that in the last 24 hours 3,732 new cases had been detected and 125 people had died.

EFE