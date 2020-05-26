26 de mayo de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 25

25 de mayo de 2020
23:11
  File photo taken June 27, 2019 (released May 25, 2020) showing alpacas in Peru. A Peruvian lab developing a vaccine for the coronavirus began testing the vaccine in alpacas on May 25. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

  A municipal worker disinfects urban furniture in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, as part of the mandatory quarantine decreed to stop the advance of COVID-19 on 25 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Valdes

  • Ecuadorian soldiers and police patrol a neighborhood in Quito on May 21, 2020 after dozens of street vendors protested against what they called

  People enjoy a day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 22, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

  New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds up a mask during his daily briefing on May 6, 2020, in Manhasset, New York. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Miami Desk, May 25 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: New York state will pay a bonus to the families of essential workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic from Covid-19, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo calling such people "heroes" at a Memorial Day celebration on the aircraft carrier housing the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

US: A Guatemalan migrant who was being held at the Stewart Detention Center in southern Georgia died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Thirty-four-year-old Santiago Baten Oxlaj is the second undocumented migrant to die in ICE custody since the beginning of May.

US: Florida health authorities on Monday reported 679 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total caseload to 51,746, while 2,252 people have died from Covid-19 in Florida since March 1.

BRAZIL: Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella decided on Monday to maintain social distancing protocols in the city, although he guaranteed that churches would be allowed to operate normally, this as assorted areas in Brazil have begun gradually reopening their economies and societies.

BRAZIL: Brazil's health ministry on Monday said that 807 people had died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 23,473, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 374,898.

MEXICO: Mexican health personnel on Monday complained that they do not have adequate personal protection equipment to attend to patients sick with Covid-19 and that they are being forced to reuse PPE materials such as N95 masks and protective hospital smocks.

PERU: A Peruvian laboratory (Farvet) working on developing a vaccine for Covid-19 on Monday began testing a prospective vaccine on alpacas after getting satisfactory results in chickens.

CHILE: Residents of the Chilean towns of Puente Alto and La Pintana located south of Santiago, took to the streets on Monday to call upon the government to deliver food and economic aid to help them deal with the serious unemployment crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. One of the signs carried by protesters read "I'd rather die from Covid-19 than hunger."

CHILE: Chilean Public Works Minister Alfredo Moreno announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19, is not yet showing any symptoms and will enter into self-quarantine. He is the first member of Sebastian Piñera's cabinet to test positive for the disease.

PERU: The two oxygen plants acquired via donations by the Apostolic Vicarage of Iquitos, Peru, to supply hospitals in the capital of Loreto, in the Peruvian Amazon region, have been the targets of nighttime sabotage by unknown persons, who have rendered them inoperative.

ECUADOR: On Monday, Ecuadorian authorities reported that 599 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours and 95 people died from Covid-19, bringing the caseload total to 37,355 and the death toll so far to 3,202, along with another 2,026 "probable" deaths from the disease.

 

 

 

