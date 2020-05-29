29 de mayo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 28

29 de mayo de 2020
00:12
0
  • Municipal workers in the San Ramon commune in Santiago, Chile, distribute boxes of food to vulnerable families affected by the mandatory quarantine to stop the advance of COVID-19 on 28 May 2020. EFE-EPA / Alberto Valdes

    Municipal workers in the San Ramon commune in Santiago, Chile, distribute boxes of food to vulnerable families affected by the mandatory quarantine to stop the advance of COVID-19 on 28 May 2020. EFE-EPA / Alberto Valdes

  • Photo provided by Aerolineas Argentinas showing a worker disinfecting a passenger jet in Buenos Aires on May 28, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Aerolineas Argentinas/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

    Photo provided by Aerolineas Argentinas showing a worker disinfecting a passenger jet in Buenos Aires on May 28, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Aerolineas Argentinas/ Editorial Use Only/No Sales

  • Hundreds of people protest from their vehicles ibn Guatemala City, Guatemala, on May 28, 2020, to demand and end to the coronavirus quarantine. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

    Hundreds of people protest from their vehicles ibn Guatemala City, Guatemala, on May 28, 2020, to demand and end to the coronavirus quarantine. EFE-EPA/ Esteban Biba

  • Mexican army troops on May 28, 2020, in Saltillo, Mexico, transfer to a local hospital medical supplies, furniture and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Miguel Sierra.

    Mexican army troops on May 28, 2020, in Saltillo, Mexico, transfer to a local hospital medical supplies, furniture and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Miguel Sierra.

Miami Desk, May 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Thursday raised the worldwide Covid-19 death toll to 353,334 and the number of confirmed cases to 5.59 million, with 5,628 of those deaths occurring within the past 24 hours along with 85,000 new cases.

BRAZIL: Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas on Thursday defended the gradual reopening of the city's economy, which is scheduled to begin next Monday, despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and 90 percent of the intensive care unit beds are already occupied.

MEXICO: Health authorities said that the Covid-19 vaccine under development by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) is in the first phase of evaluation in animals and projections are that clinical trials in humans will begin in 2021.

MEXICO: The coronavirus pandemic found the Mexican health care system unprepared and with an insufficient budget, but the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador government's challenge after the health emergency will be to increase spending to provide better health care access, the non-governmental organization Mexico Evalua said Thursday.

ARGENTINA: Argentine authorities confirmed 769 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 14,702 and the death toll to 508.

GUATEMALA: About 100 far-right Guatemalans demonstrated in their vehicles on Thursday to demand an end to the government-decreed quarantine, a reopening of the economy and a return to work for idled workers.

EL SALVADOR: Salvadoran authorities said that the country has entered Phase 3 of the Covid-19 pandemic after surpassing 2,100 confirmed virus cases, a situation meaning that the health care system is now unable to attend to the total caseload and is beginning to be overwhelmed.

PARAGUAY: In the past 24 hours, Paraguay reported an additional 16 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the caseload to 900, while the death toll remained at 11.

ECUADOR: Guayaquil's Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport is now ready to receive international flights when air travel is expected to resume on June 1, the city hall of Ecuador's second-largest municipality and the country's economic capital announced.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities on Thursday reported a total of 38,471 coronavirus cases have been detected so far, along with 3,313 official Covid-19 deaths and 2,136 probable deaths from the disease.

CHILE: Chile on Thursday reported 49 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 890, while another 4,654 coronavirus cases were confirmed, with the total caseload now standing at 86,943, thus exceeding the official number of cases in China, where the pandemic began.

PERU: Peru on Thursday surpassed 4,000 deaths from Covid-19 and 140,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the country remaining the second-hardest-hit nation in Latin America, after Brazil.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 28

Miami Desk, May 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

29 de mayo de 2020
0
With 101,000 deaths, US still unable to slow spread of coronavirus

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The United States, now with more than 101,000 official deaths from Covid-19, on Thursday still has not been able to halt the...

28 de mayo de 2020
0
FBI giving top priority to black man's death at hands of Minneapolis police

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice and the FBI on Thursday issued a joint statement saying that they will undertake a "robust...

28 de mayo de 2020
0
Migrants held in US detention centers at the mercy of COVID-19

By Alex Segura Lozano and Laura Barros

28 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 27

Miami Desk, May 27 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

27 de mayo de 2020
0
NASA-SpaceX launch to International Space Station scrubbed due to weather

Miami, May 27 (efe-epa).- The historic launch of the NASA-SpaceX manned mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...

27 de mayo de 2020
0
Brazil's economic engine announces responsible resumption of activities

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

27 de mayo de 2020
0
Expert: Pandemic revealing labor exploitation as in US slavery period

By Jorge Ignacio Perez

27 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 26

Miami Desk, May 26 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

26 de mayo de 2020
0
Florida expresses interest in hosting GOP conclave if Trump cancels NC event

Miami, May 26 (efe-epa).- Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, said that his state would love to host the Republican National Convention this summer...

26 de mayo de 2020
0
Brazil, its image abroad marred, suffering record capital flight

By Carla Samon Ros

26 de mayo de 2020
0
FBI investigating death of black man arrested by white cop

(Update: Adds identity of victim, firing of 4 police officers)

26 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 25

Miami Desk, May 25 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

25 de mayo de 2020
0
Americans flock to beaches on Memorial Day amid health personnel's concerns

By Alfonso Fernandez

25 de mayo de 2020
0
Stranded Colombians send out SOS from Sao Paulo airport

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

25 de mayo de 2020
0
Bogota's Teatro Mayor celebrating 10th anniversary with digital focus

By Jaime Ortega Carrascal

25 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 24

Miami Desk, May 24 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

24 de mayo de 2020
0
Long weekend puts US efforts to reopen to the test

Washington/Los Angeles, May 24 (efe-epa).- The long Memorial Day weekend is putting local plans around the US to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions to...

24 de mayo de 2020
0
South America's biggest economy at a crossroads due to pandemic

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

24 de mayo de 2020
0
The voyage of the Whisper: Sailing with Covid-19 on board

By Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

24 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 21

Miami Desk, May 21 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

21 de mayo de 2020
0
Covid-19 cases increasing in some US states as they reopen

By Susana Samhan

21 de mayo de 2020
0
Trump pulls out of another arms treaty after accusing Russia of breaching it

Washington, May 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is withdrawing the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, a multilateral...

21 de mayo de 2020
0
Bolsonaro, governors give initial sign of unity against Covid-19

By Eduardo Davis

21 de mayo de 2020
0