Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 1

Miami Desk, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The number of people visiting Florida in the first quarter of 2020 was 10.7 percent lower than during the same period in 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary figures provided by the state's tourist promotion entity. Between January-March 2020, 31.95 million people visited Florida, as compared to the 35.79 million who visited during the first quarter of 2019.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities on Monday reported that 170,039 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected so far, 5,563 of them in the past 24 hours, while 4,634 people have died, 128 of them since Sunday. Nevertheless, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients declined by 14 to 8,868.

PERU: Almost three months after the first Covid-19 case was detected in Peru, 1,786 people have died from the pandemic in Lima, some 38 percent of the nationwide death toll, although another 10,000 or so "extra" deaths - above and beyond the number in previous years during the same period - have occurred and are being considered suspicious and unusual, the implication being that they died as a direct or indirect result of the pandemic. Altogether, 20,395 people have died in Lima between March and May, while only about 8,000 died during that period last year, according to the National Death Information System

CENTRAL AMERICA: Land cargo transportation in Central America is circulating under new biosecurity regulations, authorities in Nicaragua reported after Costa Rica reopened its borders. The new safety measures are based on the protocol signed by Central American authorities last week establishing coordinated action among the member states of the Central American Integration System whereby each country guarantees not to spread the coronavirus to neighboring nations.

ARGENTINA: Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said Monday that he speaks with a "certain frequency" with Pope Francis and that he has adopted the pontiff's stance that in today's world "every man for himself" is not a solution and that we need one another.

CHILE: Chilean Health Minister Jaime Mañalich reported Monday that in the past 24 hours 5,471 new coronavirus cases had been detected and 59 people had died of Covid-19, bringing the caseload to 105,159 and the death toll to 1,113.

ECUADOR: Ecuador's Public Health Ministry on Monday reported that so far 39,994 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected and 3,394 people have died, according to the official count, while another 2,135 "probable" Covid-19 deaths have occurred.

CUBA: Cuba on Monday announced the detection of 38 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the beginning of May, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,083. No new Covid-19 deaths were reported, and the death toll remains at 83.

EFE