05 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

04 de junio de 2020
23:11
0
  • Guards and local businessowners make preparations for a possible reopening of commercial establishments in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 01 June 2020 (issued 04 June 2020). EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

    Guards and local businessowners make preparations for a possible reopening of commercial establishments in Guadalajara, Mexico, on 01 June 2020 (issued 04 June 2020). EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

  • A woman wears a facemask reading

    A woman wears a facemask reading "Stop killing us" during a feminist march in Buenos Aires on June 3, 2020, against the increase in the killing of women by their male partners during the coronavirus quarantine in Argentina. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • Two Brazilian women in facemasks walk along a Sao Paulo street on June 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

    Two Brazilian women in facemasks walk along a Sao Paulo street on June 4, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

  • Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi speaks at a June 4, 2020 press conference in Montevideo regarding the binational meeting with Brazil to discuss ways to cooperate on preventing the spread of the coronavirus along the countries' mutual border. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

    Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi speaks at a June 4, 2020 press conference in Montevideo regarding the binational meeting with Brazil to discuss ways to cooperate on preventing the spread of the coronavirus along the countries' mutual border. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: Florida health authorities on Thursday reported 1,419 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 44 deaths, bringing the state's official caseload to 60,183 and the death toll to 2,607.

SCIENCE: Three of the authors of the study published in British scientific journal The Lancet about the risks of using hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 patients have decided to withdraw their names from the document saying that they cannot guarantee the veracity of the data they used to reach their conclusion that using the anti-malarial drug in Covid cases was linked to an increase in mortality. The World Health Organization relied on the study to temporarily halt clinical trials using the med but later gave the green light to resuming the trials.

BRAZIL: Brazilians deposited a record amount of cash into their savings accounts in May, when a large part of the population was in quarantine and businesses and services were mostly shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Bank reported Thursday.

URUGUAY: Uruguay on Thursday emphasized "the goodwill" shown by Brazil during the first meeting of the Binational Commission to seek to coordinate joint health care activities to battle the coronavirus pandemic along the mutual border.

PERU: The Peruvian government on Thursday declared medical oxygen to be an item of national interest to guarantee a sufficient supply in the face of the huge demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 183,198 confirmed cases and 5,031 deaths in this country. The scarcity of bottled oxygen has led to a skyrocketing price for it in Peru, given its requirement in treating seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

ARGENTINA: Due to the economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, in April Argentina saw a reduction in manufacturing activity of 38.5 percent compared to March, the worst monthly dive since such statistics began to be published in 1994.

CUBA: Cuba reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the caseload on the island to 2,119, while it registered the fifth consecutive day without any further deaths from the virus, the death toll remaining at 83.

MEXICO: Mexico's strategy of launching its economic and social reopening is coming up against the cruel reality of record coronavirus infection figures, which appear to be nowhere near reaching their peak. On Wednesday, health authorities reported a record daily death toll of 1,092, despite the fact that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has claimed that the country has "brought the pandemic under control." Mexico began its reopening phase last Monday after more than two months of quarantine.

HONDURAS: The spread of the coronavirus is pushing the Honduran hospital system to the brink of collapse, according to health care personnel, with "all hospitals" in a "precarious" situation and facing a lack of hospital beds and personnel to treat Covid-19 cases.

 

EFE
