07 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

07 de junio de 2020
20:08
0
Former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

Former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election, a move that automatically brought harsh criticism from President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election against the former vice president.

"I'm very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter. I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him," said Powell, a longtime Republican who served as secretary of state from 2001-2005 under former President George W. Bush and also served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In an interview with CNN, the country's former top diplomat criticized Trump and said that Trump has not been an "effective leader," noting that he "lies all the time" in office starting with his brazen and completely unfounded claim that he had the largest Inauguration Day in history.

"The situation ... has gotten worse," Powell told CNN, adding that "Every American citizen has to sit down and think (it) through ... Use your common sense. Say, 'Is this good for my country?'" and going on to say that "We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the president has drifted away from it."

Biden wasted no time in welcoming Powell's endorsement, tweeting on Sunday afternoon that "This isn't about politics. This is about the future of our country. Grateful for your support, Secretary Powell."

Powell's remarks could influence independent voters, who make up 38 pecent of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center.

Immediately, Trump took to Twitter to lambaste Powell, recalling the role the ex-secretary of state played in the narrative pushed by the George W. Bush administration that Saddam Hussein's Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and that the US had to go to war with the Middle Eastern nation to ensure they were not used against the US or its allies.

"Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump tweeted. "Didn't Powell say that Iraq had 'weapons of mass destruction?' They didn't, but off we went to WAR."

The president also said that Powell, a four-star general, is "overrated."

In 2016, Powell had backed the presidential candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who also served as secretary of state albeit under Barack Obama, rather than Trump, and in 2008 and 2012 he had voted for Obama, who served as president from 2009-2017.

In recent days, Trump has been severely criticized for his management of the demonstration against police violence against African Americans.

Trump has been criticized by, among others, Bush and Obama, as well as by his own former defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, another voice who - like Powell - carries great weight in Washington.

Agreeing with Mattis, Powell said that Trump is the first president in his lifetime who does not attempt to unite the country, but rather continually tries to divide Americans, and adding that the recent protests have demonstrated to him that the country is at "a turning point."

"The Republican Party, the president thought they were immune, they can say anything they wanted," Powell said. "And even more troubling, the Congress would just sit there and not in any way resist what the president is doing."

"The one word I have to use with respect to what he's been doing for the last several years is the word I would never have used before, never would have used with any of the four presidents I worked for, he lies," Powell said, adding "He lies about things. And he gets away with it because people will not hold him accountable."

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
0
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
0
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
0
Expert panel: Pandemic shows fighting "fake news" should be joint effort

Santiago, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Announcements on the social and media networks promoting ingesting chlorine to cure Covid-19 have shown that "fake news" can be...

03 de junio de 2020
0
Evolution of pandemic in South, Central America of great concern to WHO

Geneva, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in South and Central America is of...

03 de junio de 2020
0
Pentagon chief contradicts Trump by rejecting military deployment in US

Washington, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Defense Secretary Mark Esper attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump on Wednesday by saying that he does not...

03 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 1

Miami Desk, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de junio de 2020
0
Family-ordered autopsy confirms George Floyd died of asphyxiation

Washington, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Two autopsies on George Floyd, the African American man who died exactly a week ago while being arrested by white Minneapolis...

01 de junio de 2020
0
Boston ex-police chief: The problem's not the police, it's systemic racism

By Jairo Mejia

01 de junio de 2020
0
4 Brazilian states begin reopening with cases, deaths still on the rise

Sao Paulo, Jun 1 (efe-epa).- Several cities in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo, Ceara, Amazonas and Para - four of the regions hardest hit by the...

01 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 31

Miami Desk, May 31 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

31 de mayo de 2020
0
Pro- and anti-Bolsonaro forces clash in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, May 31 (efe-epa).- Groups supporting and opposing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed on Sunday in violent disturbances amid the political...

31 de mayo de 2020
0
Police behavior stirring up violence amid US protests

Washington, May 31 (efe-epa).- Across the United States on Sunday, local authorities strengthened security measures to prepare for new after-dark riots and...

31 de mayo de 2020
0
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station

(Update: Adds comments by crew and NASA officials)

31 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 28

Miami Desk, May 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

29 de mayo de 2020
0
With 101,000 deaths, US still unable to slow spread of coronavirus

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The United States, now with more than 101,000 official deaths from Covid-19, on Thursday still has not been able to halt the...

28 de mayo de 2020
0
FBI giving top priority to black man's death at hands of Minneapolis police

Washington, May 28 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice and the FBI on Thursday issued a joint statement saying that they will undertake a "robust...

28 de mayo de 2020
0
Migrants held in US detention centers at the mercy of COVID-19

By Alex Segura Lozano and Laura Barros

28 de mayo de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: May 27

Miami Desk, May 27 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

27 de mayo de 2020
0
NASA-SpaceX launch to International Space Station scrubbed due to weather

Miami, May 27 (efe-epa).- The historic launch of the NASA-SpaceX manned mission to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...

27 de mayo de 2020
0