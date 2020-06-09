Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Monday reported that 6.93 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, an increase of 136,405 in the past 24 hours thus setting a new daily record. Meanwhile, more than 400,000 people have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic erupted in late December.

US: New York City on Monday began moving into Phase 1 of reopening the city after 100 days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with between 200,000 and 400,000 people returning to their jobs and authorities estimating that some 16,000 businesses and stores resumed operations along with 3,700 manufacturing firms and 32,000 construction projects.

US: For the sixth consecutive day, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida exceeded 1,000 and the state's total caseload since March 1 now stands at 64,904, while 2,712 people have died from Covid-19 during that time, the state Health Department reported.

CANADA: Canada will begin allowing the reunification of families of permanent residents separated by the border closure in March due to the coronavirus and the decision to impose entry restrictions on those individuals who are not Canadian citizens. The border closure will remain in effect until at least June 21, as per current directives.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Monday reported that 43,378 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide, and 3,642 people have died from Covid-19, along with 2,423 deaths that "probably" occurred due to the virus.

HONDURAS: Honduras on Monday began gradually reopening certain economic sectors after several consecutive days with more than 100 new virus cases and with the caseload now standing at 6,327 and the death toll at 258 over the three months since the pandemic hit the Central American country.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The Dominican Republic reported 526 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began. The country's total case load stands at 20,126 and the death toll at 539.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities reported Monday that in the past 24 hours 4,696 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the caseload to 138,846, while the daily death toll was 74 and the total fatalities since the pandemic began stands at 2,264.

BRAZIL: A Brazilian judge on Monday overturned a decree whereby the Rio de Janeiro city and regional governments were to have begun the process of easing movement restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus. The easing of the quarantine has been criticized by scientists and health experts, who say that the increase flexibility could aggravate the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro state, the second hardest hit region of Brazil.

MEXICO: Three top officials within the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the country's main health entity, were reported on Monday to have tested positive for Covid-19, the institution said. The additional cases come one day after IMSS director Zoe Robledo announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

COLOMBIA: Colombian health authorities reported Monday 1,483 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths, bringing the caseload total to 40,719 and the death toll to 1,308.

ARGENTINA: Argentina on Monday reported its worst day ever for Covid-19 deaths - 29 in the past 24 hours - bringing the death toll to 693 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 23,620 confirmed virus cases have been detected in the South American nation.

EFE