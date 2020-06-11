Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 10

Miami Desk, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: The New York Philharmonic said Wednesday that it is cancelling its autumn season and will not resume performing until Jan. 6, 2021, noting that it has "no other choice" given the uncertain coronavirus outlook for this fall.

US: Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it will begin clinical trials in humans for a treatment for Covid-19 using neutralized antibodies for the coronavirus, adding that the same treatment has been started in humans in China by Junshi Biosciences, a firm with which the US company may work jointly on a virus remedy.

US: Although coronavirus cases continue to increase in Florida, on Wednesday totaling 67,371, more than 20,000 of them in Miami-Dade County, the populous southeastern district reopened its beaches to the public. Newly detected coronavirus cases in Florida topped 1,000 for the eighth consecutive day, with 1,371 being confirmed on Wednesday.

PERU: Peruvian authorities said that 208,823 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected so far, 5,087 of them in the past 24 hours, and the death toll is approaching 6,000.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities on Wednesday registered 1,274 new deaths from Covid-19,bringing the death toll to 39,680, reporting that 32,913 new coronavirus cases were confirmed within the past 24 hours, the total caseload now standing at 772,416.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities said Wednesday that 86 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,461 since March 6. So far, 12 people have died.

ARGENTINA: Argentina health personnel gathered on Wednesday at the obelisk in Buenos Aires to protest the situation in local hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic, denouncing the lack of health care personnel and sanitary supplies. According to health authorities, 83 percent of the capital's public hospitals lack basic supplies, more than 50 percent do not have the necessary PPE and more than 100 health care workers have been infected with Covid-19 at work.

EFE