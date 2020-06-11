11 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October

11 de junio de 2020
19:07
0
Mexico's undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, speaks with EFE on June 10, 2020, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/José Mendez

Mexico's undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, speaks with EFE on June 10, 2020, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/José Mendez

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

 

Mexico City, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- The Mexican government believes that the Covid-19 pandemic will reach its peak, in terms of new daily cases, next week - although it will persist in certain areas until October - and declared itself "prepared" to deal with a potential new wave of infections toward the end of 2020.

"We began in February, we'll end in October and we might say that in the middle of June we'll be at the middle of the set of epidemic curves," Mexico's undersecretary for prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, tasked with leading the fight against the pandemic here, told EFE.

According to the latest figures, Mexico registered a new daily total of 4,883 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and has already detected more than 129,000 cases nationwide, with 15,357 people having died of Covid-19 since the virus hit the country on Feb. 28.

Mexican authorities had announced that the peak of the pandemic would occur in early May, but Lopez-Gatell said that that date was valid only in the Mexico City metro area, which has been the epicenter of the health crisis here.

He emphasized that in a large country such as Mexico one cannot forecast a single peak in the curves because "the epidemic is divided" by regions, although he said that "an intermediate point could occur in mid-June."

In cities like Tijuana the pandemic's twin curves are on the decline, while infections in Monterrey are still on the rise and that city might have to wait until mid-October to declare an end to the epidemic.

Lopez-Gatell, who each day holds a press conference on the health crisis, said that the pandemic "has become slower thanks to the (government's) mitigation measures," allowing the country to avoid "the sudden arrival of a large number of cases," which could overwhelm the health care system.

"Only if the degree of control over public mobility is maintained for the coming three months will the predictions be accurate and possibly we'll have a figure of between 25,000 and 30,000 deaths. If not, we could have greater mortality," he warned.

This prediction surpasses the most optimistic forecasts made by the government at the beginning of the crisis - namely, that between 6,000 and 8,000 people would die, a level that has already been exceeded.

Lopez-Gatell said that the situation has not gotten out of control. "We haven't had to make decisions that skirt the limits of ethics, like deciding to keep a person off a ventilator because it's someone else's turn. I can safely say that we're preventing deaths," he said.

After closing down the non-essential economy in April and May, the federal government on June 1 announced the start of the "new normal" by opening some industries, although it called on the public to remain at home because the "maximum risk" of infection still prevailed in all 32 states.

Claims from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that "the pandemic has been defeated" and Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer that the epidemic "is on the decline" have confused the public by suggesting that the quarantine has been relaxed, although it has never been stringently enforced because millions of poor people working in the informal economy must go out to earn a living somehow or starve.

Although Lopez-Gatell did not contradict his superiors, noting that it's true that in certain areas the new daily case numbers are declining, he did admit that the government has "significant communications challenges," above all regarding the easing of movement restrictions.

The death totals in Mexico have sparked controversy because patients who have died after being tested for Covid-19 but before the results were available have not been counted for the week it takes to get the results, while there is an unknown number of "suspected" Covid-19 deaths, although the people were never tested and thus do not figure in the coronavirus totals.

Lopez-Gatell said that authorities are working to determine "unobserved mortality statistics," although he said that improving medical care is more important than obtaining precise death figures.

"It would be irresponsible to devote efforts at this time to this kind of exercise when we have to attend to other elements," he said by way of justification.

And he also cast doubt on journalistic investigative work that has estimated that mortality in Mexico City is three times greater than the official figures show.

Yet, he has also been very critical of the idea of testing large numbers of people saying that it's more effective to track serious cases and those who propose more testing have economic interests behind that stance.

Regarding the possibility of a new surge in virus cases during flu season late in 2020, he said that the country is "prepared" for that thanks to the "hospital reconversion" that has been accomplished during the crisis so far, where intensive care beds have been increased throughout Mexico from 3,500 to 13,000.

He also said that the country has enough ventilators to treat a significant rise in Covid-19 cases.

Nevertheless, he said that the challenge of getting information to the portion of the public who simply does not believe in the existence of Covid-19 still exists.

"There are people who are afraid of going to the hospital because (information) has circulated saying that people are being killed in the hospitals. It's a travesty," he said.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

11 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 10

Miami Desk, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de junio de 2020
0
Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3...

10 de junio de 2020
0
HBO Max: Explanation of racist content to be added to "Gone with the Wind"

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from...

10 de junio de 2020
0
George Floyd's brother asks Congress to act: Stop the pain

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Philonise Floyd, the brother of the African American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops sparked a wave of...

10 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 9

Miami Desk, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

09 de junio de 2020
0
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
0
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
0
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
0
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
0
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
0
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
0
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
0
Expert panel: Pandemic shows fighting "fake news" should be joint effort

Santiago, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Announcements on the social and media networks promoting ingesting chlorine to cure Covid-19 have shown that "fake news" can be...

03 de junio de 2020
0