11 de junio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Protests in Argentina over situation of poor during pandemic

11 de junio de 2020
21:09
0
  • People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

  • People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

    People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Buenos Aires, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina on Thursday to protest the situation of the country's poorest citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, with the largest demonstration taking place in Buenos Aires before the Social Development Ministry.

"We're protesting in Argentina on a national day of protest at many places around the country. We're representatives of the poorest workers in our class," Marianela Navarro, a delegate with the Organizations in Struggle Front (FOL), said noting that the social organizations are fighting "not only the pandemic, but the spread of hunger in the neighborhoods."

Navarro demanded "that the national government before meeting with the CEOs or with the businessmen pay attention to the social organizations."

The protesters also asked that food be provided to the neighborhood food banks and complained that the government is not supplying those locations.

"Our demand is for the food that is being held back from the ... food banks (by) this government which says it's supplying them but it's not true, and the situation is getting worse during the quarantine for this pandemic. The pandemic also (is causing) the growth of hunger," Ricardo Antuñez, a leader with the Teresa Lives Unemployed Movement, told EFE.

The Social Development Ministry said that it is maintaining an "ongoing dialogue" with the social organizations and noted that two of those groups - the FOL and Barrios de Pie - are part of the Social Emergency Committee.

In addition, the ministry said that it is supplying dry food to the food distribution centers, adding that "since the start of the quarantine transfers of money have been made to the provinces and municipalities for the purchase of food and cleaning supplies."

"From Jan. 1 until now 1.77 billion pesos (about $16 million) has been transferred to food banks ... for the decentralized purchase of food. Of that total (about $11 million) has been circulated specifically during the pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

On June 1, the Argentine government announced that this month it will once again provide an economic subsidy, as it did in April and May, to those registered families without formal income to alleviate the effects of the obligatory isolation measures adopted to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between April and May, about nine million people - about one-fifth of Argentina's population - received 10,000 pesos ($142) each from the Emergency Family Income program, a state-run effort originally slated to be a one-time aid package but which the Alberto Fernandez government decided to repeat given the extension of the isolation measures, which have been in force since March 20.

In Argentina, so far 25,987 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 741 people have died, according to the government's figures.

 

EFE
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Protests in Argentina over situation of poor during pandemic

Buenos Aires, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina on Thursday to protest the situation of the country's poorest citizens...

11 de junio de 2020
0
Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

11 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 10

Miami Desk, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de junio de 2020
0
Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3...

10 de junio de 2020
0
HBO Max: Explanation of racist content to be added to "Gone with the Wind"

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from...

10 de junio de 2020
0
George Floyd's brother asks Congress to act: Stop the pain

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Philonise Floyd, the brother of the African American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops sparked a wave of...

10 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 9

Miami Desk, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

09 de junio de 2020
0
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
0
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
0
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
0
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
0
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
0
US sanctions on remittances threaten key income source for many Cubans

By Lorena Canto

04 de junio de 2020
0
Long lines, incidents in Venezuela amid short supply of Iranian gasoline

Caracas, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is...

04 de junio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 3

Miami Desk, Jun 3 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

03 de junio de 2020
0