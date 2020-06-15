15 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 14

14 de junio de 2020
23:11
  • File photo showing former Argentine President Carlos Menem, taken Sept. 22, 2000, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Arias

    File photo showing former Argentine President Carlos Menem, taken Sept. 22, 2000, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Arias

  • Photo provided by the Agencia Adina news agency of pictures of Covid-19 victims set up at a Mass for them celebrated by Lima, Peru, Archbishop Carlos Castillo on June 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ANDINA/Editorial Use Only

    Photo provided by the Agencia Adina news agency of pictures of Covid-19 victims set up at a Mass for them celebrated by Lima, Peru, Archbishop Carlos Castillo on June 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ANDINA/Editorial Use Only

  • Photo showing protesters demonstrating against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo on June 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

    Photo showing protesters demonstrating against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo on June 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Miami Desk, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

WORLD: The world Health Organization reported Sunday that a record 142,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the worldwide total to 7.69 million, while 427,630 people have died.

US: Authorities confirmed 2,016 new coronavirus cases in Florida within the past 24 hours, 565 fewer than on Saturday but still far above the daily growth rate registered before the state began reopening its economy. A total of 75,568 officially confirmed cases have been detected in the Sunshine State, and 2,925 people have died.

BRAZIL: The Brazilian Attorney General's Office will investigate cases where people have invaded Covid-19 hospitals, a practice evidently encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro, along with attacks on health care workers in recent days, officials said on Sunday.

CUBA: Cuba on Sunday reported 10 new coronavirus cases, double the daily total for Saturday, bringing the total caseload to 2,248, while 84 people have died.

ARGENTINA: Former Argentine President Carlos Menem, 89, who governed from 1989-1999, remains in the intensive care unit of a Buenos Aires hospital suffering from pneumonia, although he is reportedly "doing fine" and is breathing without difficulty, according to a report from medical authorities on Sunday.

CHILE: The Chilean government and the main opposition forces on Sunday agreed to create a special fund consisting of $12 billion to reactivate the economy and help families hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

CHILE: Chile registered 6,936 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the worst daily total so far, and 222 deaths, bringing the caseload to 174,293 and the death toll to 3,323.

 

EFE
Histórico de noticias
14 de junio de 2020
Mexico registers petroglyph used as stone-map some 2,000 years ago

Mexico City, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- A huge carved stone used as a "stone-map" some 2,000 years ago has been registered by Mexico's National Institute of...

14 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 11

Miami Desk, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de junio de 2020
Protests in Argentina over situation of poor during pandemic

Buenos Aires, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina on Thursday to protest the situation of the country's poorest citizens...

11 de junio de 2020
Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

11 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 10

Miami Desk, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de junio de 2020
Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3...

10 de junio de 2020
HBO Max: Explanation of racist content to be added to "Gone with the Wind"

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from...

10 de junio de 2020
George Floyd's brother asks Congress to act: Stop the pain

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Philonise Floyd, the brother of the African American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops sparked a wave of...

10 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 9

Miami Desk, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

09 de junio de 2020
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
Brazil adds to Covid-19 confusion with conflicting figures

Sao Paulo, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Monday added to the local confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis by presenting, within just a...

08 de junio de 2020
Argentina moves to new quarantine easing phase in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Buenos Aires, the Argentine city hardest hit by the coronavirus, starting Monday will allow the public to leave their homes...

08 de junio de 2020
Democrats propose ambitious bill against police violence in US

Washington, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled an ambitious bill designed to reform US police departments, including language to...

08 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 7

Miami Desk, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

07 de junio de 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Miami, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall about 5 pm Sunday on the southeastern coast of Louisiana packing sustained winds of 50 miles...

07 de junio de 2020
Five faces, five voices amid US protests

Los Angeles/New York/Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- They're shouting with different voices - but in unison. They say they're hopeful, fed up and sad, but...

07 de junio de 2020
Colin Powell announces support for Biden, draws angry response from Trump

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, an influential figure in US politics for decades, announced Sunday that he will...

07 de junio de 2020
Trump orders withdrawal of National Guard from Washington

Washington, Jun 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the withdrawal of the 3,900 National Guard reservists who had...

07 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 4

Miami Desk, Jun 4 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

04 de junio de 2020
Protests vs. police brutality targeting blacks as Minneapolis weeps for Floyd

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

04 de junio de 2020
