16 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 15

15 de junio de 2020
  • Professors from the Central University of Ecuador protest amid the coronavirus pandemic in Quito on June 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

    Professors from the Central University of Ecuador protest amid the coronavirus pandemic in Quito on June 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

  • Photo dated May 28, 2020, of two funeral parlor employees transporting the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    Photo dated May 28, 2020, of two funeral parlor employees transporting the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Guatemala City, Guatemala. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  • Gravediggers work at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo to prepare graves for Covid-19 victims on June 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

    Gravediggers work at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo to prepare graves for Covid-19 victims on June 15, 2020. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Miami Desk, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: President Donald Trump said Monday that he will send more doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil and other countries despite the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration revoked its authorization to use the anti-malaria drug to treat Covid-19.

US: The mayors of Miami and Miami Beach - Francis Suarez and Dan Gelber, respectively, raised the alarm on Monday about the risk of lowering one's guard about precautionary measures to prevent becoming infected with the coronavirus, given the recent spike in cases in Florida after such restrictions were eased, but they said that - for now - they are ruling out any reimposition of the lockdown.

UNITED NATIONS: Irregularities in the purchase of medications and medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic led the UN to create a regional "observer" entity for medication prices for Latin America as a tool to seek more transparency in the acquisition of prescription drugs.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities on Monday registered 627 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 43,959, while the number of new virus cases was reported to be 20,647 and the total caseload 888,271.

BRAZIL: Brazilian Education Minister Abraham Weintraub, one of the most controversial members of ultrarightist President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, was fined Monday for going out in public without a facemask, thus violating Covid-19 regulations.

PERU: The Peruvian government promised to create more than a million new jobs before the end of the year with the launch of the "Get Started, Peru" program, an initiative seeking to push for public works and investment in highway, housing and agricultural infrastructure and employment programs.

COSTA RICA: The Costa Rican government on Monday said that 29 coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 1,744.

GUATEMALA: Former Guatemalan Foreign Minister Roger Haroldo Rodas Melgas, who served in the post from 2008-2012, died Monday of complications of Covid-19, a legislative source reported.

ECUADOR: Ecuador on Monday resumed flights between its largest cities - Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca - which had been suspended since mid-march due to the Covid-19 emergency.

CHILE: The Chilean government on Monday announced that President Sebastian Piñera has decided to extend the state of emergency over the Covid-19 crisis by 90 days. The announcement comes as Chile's virus caseload stands at 179,436 and the death toll at 3,362.

 

