16 de junio de 2020
Cuomo: NY has lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations, death toll since late March

16 de junio de 2020
21:09
Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his June 16, 2020, press conference in Albany, New York. EFE-EPA/ Darren Mcgee /New York Governor's Office/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

New York, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported that the state had registered its lowest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since March 20 as well as the lowest three-day rolling average death toll to date.

The state reported a 3-day average of 24 daily deaths from Covid-19 after on Monday registering 25 such deaths, while the infection rate declined to 1.3 percent after being above 50 percent at the beginning of the health crisis.

The total number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state fell to 1,538 on Monday, the lowest figure since March 20.

"On the three-day average we are at a new low," he said at his daily press conference, adding that this is "something to celebrate."

The governor also announced that hospital visits and admissions are being allowed at the discretion of hospitals to continue to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, and the public will be required to keep using personal protective equipment - such as facemasks - and having their temperatures checked for the foreseeable future.

He also said that more than three millions diagnostic tests and antibody tests for Covid-19 have been conducted statewide.

Over the past six weeks, New York state has surveyed some 12,000 people to test for Covid-19 antibodies, and the results of that testing show that between 12.3 percent and 13.4 percent of the state's population is positive for the antibodies along with 19.9 percent to 21.6 percent of New York City residents.

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that in the Big Apple alone about 20,000 Covid-19 tests are being conducted per day and it is expected that that total will increase to 50,000 per day by the beginning of July, "much earlier" than had been expected.

The mayor also emphasized that, for the summer, the city hopes that the coronavirus tracing team it's getting up and running will be able to monitor 250,000 people who could have come in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus.

In addition, he called on the public to get tested for Covid-19, noting that such tests are being done free of charge, and when asked why he had not had the test done himself he said that he has been very busy but that he is scheduled to be tested in the near future.

 

EFE
