18 de junio de 2020
Atlanta cop who killed young black man charged with murder

17 de junio de 2020
22:10
Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. (R) on June 17, 2020, speaks to people on the street outside the Atlanta courthouse after he announced charges against Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe in the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. (R) on June 17, 2020, speaks to people on the street outside the Atlanta courthouse after he announced charges against Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe in the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- Georgia authorities on Wednesday filed murder charges against the police officer who shot 27-year-old African American Rayshard Brooks to death at a Wendy's restaurant last weekend, a case that has intensified the wave of outrage over police brutality and killings in the US.

Garrett Rolfe, a white 27-year-old police officer, was charged with 11 counts in all - including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - and if found guilty he could face life in prison or the death penalty, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced at a press conference.

"We've concluded at the time that Mr. Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death" to the two officers, he said.

After shooting Brooks twice in the back, Rolfe kicked him when he was lying on the grond and did not request medical attention, in violation of police regulations, said Howard, who added that the officer also did not inform his victim why he was being placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Devin Brosnan, the other officer who accompanied Rolfe, was accused of aggravated assault for allegedly standing on the shoulder of Brooks as he lay dying on the pavement, but he has agreed to testify against his partner, Howard said.

The district attorney said that he decided to file charges against Rolfe, who was fired from the Atlanta Police Department, after analyzing several security camera videos and bodycam videos from the involved officers, and reviewing the testimony of numerous witnesses, as well as ballistics tests and the results of the autopsy on Brooke.

"We concluded and considered as one of our important considerations that Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat," Howard said. "For 41 minutes and 17 seconds (before Rolfe tried to handcuff him), he followed their instruction, he answered the questions."

The incident occurred last Friday night after police were summoned to the Wendy's parking lot, where Brooks was found to be asleep in his car, which was blocking the restaurant's drive-through lane.

After holding a lengthy conversation with the officers, Brooke allegedly resisted arrest for being drunk and managed to grab Rolfe's Taser and tried to flee before the officer opened fire.

The case has heightened tensions across the country, adding to the wave of protests as yet another incident of police brutality that spiraled out of control to the point where a white officer killed a black man in a seemingly disproportionate escalation of force.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned immediately after the incident because public.

 

EFE News
Histórico de noticias
17 de junio de 2020
Anxiety, stress and hope merge in Covid-19 testing in Mexico

By Juan Manuel Ramirez G.

17 de junio de 2020
Aunt Jemima brand to change name, logo due to racist origins

Washington, Jun 17 (efe-epa).- US food company Quaker Oats, owned by PepsiCo, on Wednesday announced that it will change the "racist" name of its Aunt...

17 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 16

Miami Desk, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de junio de 2020
Coronavirus spoiling Mexican teen girls' coming out parties

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

16 de junio de 2020
Cuomo: NY has lowest Covid-19 hospitalizations, death toll since late March

New York, Jun 16 (efe-epa).- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported that the state had registered its lowest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations...

16 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 15

Miami Desk, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de junio de 2020
Thousands protest death of black man in US, family demands justice

Atlanta/Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Atlanta on Monday to protest the death three days earlier of another...

15 de junio de 2020
US revokes authorization for hydroxychloroquine use in urgent Covid-19 cases

Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its authorization for the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine, an...

15 de junio de 2020
Supreme Court rules against discrimination vs. transsexuals in workplace

Washington, Jun 15 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that transsexuals, like any other citizens, have the right not to be discriminated...

15 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 14

Miami Desk, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

14 de junio de 2020
Mexico registers petroglyph used as stone-map some 2,000 years ago

Mexico City, Jun 14 (efe-epa).- A huge carved stone used as a "stone-map" some 2,000 years ago has been registered by Mexico's National Institute of...

14 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 11

Miami Desk, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

12 de junio de 2020
Protests in Argentina over situation of poor during pandemic

Buenos Aires, Jun 11 (efe-epa).- Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina on Thursday to protest the situation of the country's poorest citizens...

11 de junio de 2020
Mexico: Covid-19 pandemic peak to come next week, end in October

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

11 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 10

Miami Desk, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

11 de junio de 2020
Fed paints somber economic picture, leaves rates near zero until 2022

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The coronavirus pandemic this year will cause a contraction in the US GDP of 6.5 percent and an unemployment rate of 9.3...

10 de junio de 2020
HBO Max: Explanation of racist content to be added to "Gone with the Wind"

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- The HBO Max streaming service said Wednesday that the withdrawal of the 1939 Oscar-winning film "Gone With the Wind" from...

10 de junio de 2020
George Floyd's brother asks Congress to act: Stop the pain

Washington, Jun 10 (efe-epa).- Philonise Floyd, the brother of the African American man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops sparked a wave of...

10 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 9

Miami Desk, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

09 de junio de 2020
Experts warn of wave of mental health problems caused by pandemic

Miami, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- Mental health experts from Latin America and Spain are warning of the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic could produce a wave...

09 de junio de 2020
Brazil seeks clarification of COVID-19 data with rising curve, 38K deaths

Brasilia, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government on Tuesday attempted to cut through the confusion and lack of confidence created by its new method of...

09 de junio de 2020
UN warns of food supply risks due to pandemic, urges preventive action

United Nations, Jun 9 (efe-epa).- A total of 49 million people could slide into extreme poverty this year due to the crisis sparked by the Covid-19...

09 de junio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 8

Miami Desk, Jun 8 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

08 de junio de 2020
