Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 18

Miami Desk, Jun 18 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

US: Florida set another daily record on Thursday, registering 3,207 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 2,783 on Tuesday, which was another record, and bringing the state's caseload to 85,926 since March 1, while the death toll stands at 3,061, according to state health authorities.

US: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that his administration is considering imposing a mandatory quarantine on travelers arriving from states such as Florida, where Covid-19 cases have spiked over the past week.

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities registered 1,238 Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 47,748, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 978,142.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities said Thursday that 244,388 confirmed coronavirus cases have been detected nationwide and the nation is less than 1,000 cases away from surpassing Spain, which was particularly hard hit by the pandemic. The death toll in Peru so far stands at 7,461.

EL SALVADOR: El Salvador has set new records for the past two days in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases at a point where the country is in the first phase of reopening its economy. On Tuesday, 125 new cases were detected and on Wednesday 134, bringing the total caseload to 4,200, while 82 people have died.

HONDURAS: Honduran government and health authorities warned Thursday that Tegucigalpa may become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Central America due to the rapid increase in cases in the capital. A total of 3,324 cases have been detected so far and 66 people have died.

GUATEMALA: Several dozen supporters of the extreme right protested in Guatemala City on Thursday, demanding that the government lift the quarantine measures imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. So far, 11,251 cases have been detected in the Central American country and 432 people have died.

ARGENTINA: Argentine scientists have developed a new type of rapid Covid-19 detection test that provides its results in less than two hours and does not require as much expensive equipment to process, thus allowing it to be more easily used by medical personnel, according to Science and Technology Minister Roberto Salvarezza.

NICARAGUA: Nobel Prizewinning author Mario Vargas Llosa and more than 90 other writers and intellectuals from around the world on Thursday lobbied for the reintegration into the Nicaraguan health care system of a group of doctors who were thrown out of state-run hospitals because they requested personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic and recommended that the public take preventive measures to avoid being infected.

