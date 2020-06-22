Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 21

Miami Desk, Jun 21 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported that 461,715 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus while 8.7 million have been infected.

US: President Donald Trump had sparked controversy Saturday night at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally when he urged that less coronavirus testing be done in the US to reduce the number of detected cases, but White House staffers have said that he was only "joking."

BRAZIL: Brazil on Sunday broke the 50,000 barrier in terms of its Covid-19 death toll - reporting 50,608 deaths so far, while 17,304 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total caseload to 1,084,000.

COLOMBIA: Colombia exceeded 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time on Sunday, according to Health Ministry, which reported 111 deaths and 3,019 new cases - bringing the death toll to 2,237 and the caseload to 68,652.

PERU: Peru's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 8,045 on Sunday, just one day before shopping centers and other facilities open nationwide. The total caseload now stands at 254,936.

MEXICO: Citizens' groups on Sunday helped support 220 mariachi musicians by distributing food to them on a square in Mexico City. The musicians have been without any income since the coronavirus pandemic hit, due to the quarantine, the ban on parties and gatherings and the closure of restaurants.

CHILE: Chilean health authorities reported Sunday that 5,607 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 242,355, surpassing Italy. Meanwhile, 184 deaths were reported, the total death toll now standing at 4,479.

ECUADOR: Ecuador added 457 confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 50,640 on Sunday, while 34 people died from Covid-19, the death toll now standing at 4,233.

EFE