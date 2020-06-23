Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 22

Miami Desk, Jun 22 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

BRAZIL: Brazilian health authorities on Monday reported 654 deaths from Covid-19 within the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll so far to 51,271, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,106,470.

BRAZIL: Brazil's Public Safety Institute on Monday released figures showing that the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the number of homicides and common crimes in Rio de Janeiro, but physical and sexual attacks against women in the home have risen.

COLOMBIA: Colombia detected 2,531 new coronavirus cases on Monday and registered 73 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the caseload to 71,183 and the death toll to 2,310.

PARAGUAY: A prisoner and a prison staffer at the Ciudad del Este prison in Paraguay have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first cases in the country's overcrowded penitentiary system. So far 13 people have died in Paraguay from Covid-19.

CHILE: Chile surpassed Spain in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, with 246,963 cases being detected since the start of the pandemic here. More than 4,600 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, and 4,502 people have died (officially) from Covid-19, with another 3,069 deaths being attributed to the virus, although those victims were never tested.

URUGUAY: Uruguay once again suspended all classes in the city of Treinta y Tres until July 3 after detecting 18 coronavirus cases on the weekend and placing 215 people under quarantine, President Luis Lacalle Pou announced Monday.

PERU: Peru reported that its numbers of "recovered" coronavirus patients is increasing, with 145,320 deemed to have recovered, while there are still 112,127 "active" cases, according to official figures. The total virus caseload stands at 257,447 since March 6, and the death toll at 8,223.

