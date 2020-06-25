Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 24

Miami Desk, Jun 24 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

AMERICAS: The Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of Covid-19 cases in Latin America has tripled in less than a month, with about 690,000 cases having been detected as of May 23 but more than two million being registered now.

BRAZIL: On Wednesday, Brazil reported 1,185 deaths from Covid-19 along with 42,725 new cases, bringing the death toll to 53,380 and the caseload to 1,188,631.

BRAZIL: Some 19 million Brazilians remained temporarily out of work in May due to social distancing and quarantine measures imposed by the authorities to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus, and 9.7 million of them had no income at all during the month, the government reported Wednesday.

HAITI: Haiti has managed - so far, anyway - to avoid a wave of coronavirus cases three months after the pandemic first appeared in the country, but Dr. Jean Hughes Henrys, a member of the medical commission advising the government on Covid-19, said Wednesday that lowering one's guard would be a "big mistake," since a number of countries around the world are experiencing a second wave of infections.

ARGENTINA: Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said Wednesday in a videoconference along with the leaders of other Ibero-American countries that after the coronavirus pandemic, "immediately relief" must be provided regarding the debt of the poorest nations on the planet.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica, as of Wednesday, has registered 2,515 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 147 of them detected in the past 24 hours, and largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, while the government announced the imminent resumption of economic opening. A total of 12 people have died from Covid-19 in this country since March 6.

CHILE: A food truck is making the rounds in Colina, Chile, north of Santiago, and distributing 500 individuals meals each day to needy residents, an initiative that will be continued fo the next two weeks to try and help locals who are suffering the consequences of being out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

EFE