Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 28

Miami Desk, Jun 28 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

WORLD: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported that the world stands on the brink of officially tallying 10 million coronavirus cases, having registered 189,077 more on Sunday and with a death toll so far of 495,760, and with almost five million cases having occurred in Latin America.

BRAZIL: Activists placed 1,000 white crosses in front of the Brazilian Congress in Brasilia as part of a symbolic, silent and hard-hitting demonstration to highlight the more than 57,000 fatalities resulting from the coronavirus pandemic so far and the "denialism" of President Jair Bolsonaro amid the crisis.

BRAZIL: Brazil reported 552 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 57,622, while the country's total caseload now stands at 1,344,143, with 30,476 new cases being reported since Saturday.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rican authorities reported Sunday a total coronavirus caseload so far of 3,130, with 15 deaths.

ECUADOR: About 700 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ecuador on Sunday, bringing the total caseload to 55,255 and the death toll to 4,429.

CHILE: The Chilean Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 271,982, while 162 people died in the past day, the death toll now standing at 5,509.

PERU: Peruvian Health Minister Victor Zamora said that his country would have faced "a massacre" if the government in mid-March had not ordered a nationwide quarantine to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the move enabled 145,000 lives to be saved and more than 500,000 hospitalizations to be avoided. Even so, 275,989 people have become infected with the virus and 9,135 have died.

BOLIVIA: Bolivia set a new daily record for confirmed coronavirus infections with 1,253, a day after the government extended the quarantine by one month. The country's virus caseload now stands at 30,676 and the death toll at 970.

PARAGUAY: Paraguayan health authorities confirmed Sunday that 185 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the last 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 2,127, while 15 people have died.

COLOMBIA: Colombia reported 3,178 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday for a total caseload of 91,769, while an additional 167 deaths occurred since Saturday for a total death toll of 3,106.

EFE