Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 1

01 de julio de 2020
23:11
  Health care workers demonstrate in Acapulco, Mexico, on July 1, 2020, to protest the failure of the Mexican government to fulfill health protocols and better provide for their safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

    Health care workers demonstrate in Acapulco, Mexico, on July 1, 2020, to protest the failure of the Mexican government to fulfill health protocols and better provide for their safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

  Personnel with a military health care brigade check children of the Yanomami tribe on July 1, 2020, in Brazil's Surucucu region in the town of Alto Alegre, in Roraima state. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

    Personnel with a military health care brigade check children of the Yanomami tribe on July 1, 2020, in Brazil's Surucucu region in the town of Alto Alegre, in Roraima state. EFE-EPA/ Joedson Alves

  A handout photo made available by the Colombian Ministry of Health showing Colombian President Ivan Duque (C) the US Ambassador to Colombia, Philip Goldberg (L), along with Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruiz during the delivery ceremony for 200 ventilators donated by the United States to local intensive care units, on July 1, 2020, in Bogota. EFE/EPA/Colombian Ministry of Health HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the Colombian Ministry of Health showing Colombian President Ivan Duque (C) the US Ambassador to Colombia, Philip Goldberg (L), along with Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruiz during the delivery ceremony for 200 ventilators donated by the United States to local intensive care units, on July 1, 2020, in Bogota. EFE/EPA/Colombian Ministry of Health HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Miami Desk, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

US: President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again declared that the coronavirus will simply "disappear" at some point and rejected the idea of providing a strategy to deal with the resurgence in cases in southern and western states.

BRAZIL: On Wednesday, Brazil reported 1,038 deaths and 46,712 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the official death toll so far during the pandemic here to 60,632 and the caseload to 1,448,753.

BRAZIL: The governor of Brazil's southern Santa Catarina state, Carlos Moises, was diagnosed with Covid-19, he said on the social networks on Wednesday, making him the eighth of the country's 27 governors to become infected with the coronavirus.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that the country's coronavirus caseload rose to 102,099, with a record 4,163 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, while the death toll now stands at just under 3,500.

COLOMBIA: The Colombian government took delivery of 200 portable ventilators from the US on Wednesday, a donation to help strengthen the country's health care network in treating Covid-19 patients.

PERU: Peruvian health authorities on Wednesday reported a total of 288,477 confirmed coronavirus cases, 3,264 of them in the past 24 hours, and a death toll so far of 9,860 on the first day of the "new normal" proposed by the government after lifting the 107-day nationwide quarantine to limit the spread of the pandemic.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities reported 1,915 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths, bringing the Covid-19 caseload to 58,257 and the official death toll to 4,576, although another 3,079 people have "probably" died from the virus, according to official figures.

NICARAGUA: A Managua workshop that manufactures coffins has found that its business has increased sevenfold between mid-March and mid-June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and it now sells between 18-21 coffins per week. According to the Nicaraguan government, 2,519 people have been infected with the virus and 83 have died, although many experts say there is reason to doubt those official figures.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica on Wednesday reported an additional 294 Covid-19 cases, a new daily record, a situation that reportedly will force authorities to declare a cessation of economic activities in the San Jose metro area, where the new infections are concentrated. In all, Costa Rica has registered 3,753 coronavirus cases, of whom 16 have died.

PARAGUAY: Paraguayan authorities reported two Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 19, while a total of 2,260 people have been infected with the coronavirus.

ARGENTINA: Buenos Aires and the surrounding metro area, along with the northern Argentine province of Chaco and other cities with high coronavirus infection rates on Wednesday tightened quarantine restrictions, including closing non-essential businesses and implementing better movement controls. The new phase will last at least until July 17. Since the pandemic began, Argentina has tallied 64,530 confirmed virus cases and 1,310 deaths.

CHILE: The Chilean Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,650 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 282,043, along with an additional 65 deaths, putting the death toll so far during the pandemic at 5,753.

 

 

 

