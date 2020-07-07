07 de julio de 2020
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

06 de julio de 2020
23:11
  • General view of a restaurant in Sao Paulo on July 6, 2020, after local authorities OK'd the reopening of such establishments. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

    General view of a restaurant in Sao Paulo on July 6, 2020, after local authorities OK'd the reopening of such establishments. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

  • People stand in a line to get into the historic center of Mexico City on July 6, 2020, after the city government installed seven sanitary filters to control the access to the historic old city and limit the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

    People stand in a line to get into the historic center of Mexico City on July 6, 2020, after the city government installed seven sanitary filters to control the access to the historic old city and limit the spread of coronavirus. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

  • Sex workers participate in a July 6, 2020, protest Quito, Ecuador, to request the resumption of their business activities in evening entertainment locales, work that authorities had suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

    Sex workers participate in a July 6, 2020, protest Quito, Ecuador, to request the resumption of their business activities in evening entertainment locales, work that authorities had suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

 

BRAZIL: Brazilian authorities on Monday reported that 620 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the pandemic death toll here to 65,487, while the nationwide caseload stands at 1,623,284, with 20,229 cases being reported over the past day.

PERU: Peru on Monday reported a total of 305,703 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 2,985 confirmed cases being added to the total in the past 24 hours along with 183 deaths, which puts the death toll at 10,772.

ECUADOR: Ecuadorian authorities on Monday reported 422 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, bringing the caseload total to 62,380 and the official death toll to 4,821, while another 3,025 people have "probably" died from Covid-19.

BOLIVIA: Bolivian lawmaker Julio Jimenez Llanque, with the Movimiento al Socialismo party, died of possible Covid-19 symptoms on Monday, authorities here reported.

COSTA RICA: Costa Rica on Monday reported 245 new coronavirus cases and four deaths, bringing the national caseload to 5,241 and the death toll to 23.

EL SALVADOR: San Salvador Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt announced Monday that in December 2020 a municipal hospital will begin operations to help relieve stress on public health institutions that have been overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients. The Salvadoran capital has suffered 1,374 coronavirus cases to date, although 8,027 cases have been reported nationwide, along with 223 deaths.

MEXICO: The Mexico City municipal government on Monday set up seven health filters at access points to the capital's historic old city through which visitors must pass through to enter the zone, the measure designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

CHILE: The Chilean government on Monday acknowledged that a significant gap exists between the 6,384 Covid-19 fatalities officially confirmed in the Civil Register and the 7,057 deaths tallied in a recent study by the statistics department (DEIS) of the Health Ministry. The DEIS says that an additional 3,102 people have "probably" died from Covid-19, although they were never confirmed to be infected.

 

EFE
06 de julio de 2020
