21 de julio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Latin America's gastronomy capital reopens restaurants after 126-day lockdown

21 de julio de 2020
21:09
0
  • A waiter wearing a facemask takes care of diners at a table in the Punta Sal restaurant in Lima, Peru, on July 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

    A waiter wearing a facemask takes care of diners at a table in the Punta Sal restaurant in Lima, Peru, on July 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

  • A waiter wearing a facemask takes care of diners at a table in the Punta Sal restaurant in Lima, Peru, on July 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

    A waiter wearing a facemask takes care of diners at a table in the Punta Sal restaurant in Lima, Peru, on July 20, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

By Mercedes Palomino

 

Lima, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- The image of people waiting for a table in a Lima restaurant is a distant memory at this point. In the so-called Gastronomy Capital of Latin America, it's the tables that are now waiting for diners, and most of the restaurants are largely vacant and yearning to recover at least some of the clientele they served during better times.

After an obligatory lockdown of more than four months, the restaurants in Lima once again opened up this week, although health regulations require them to serve no more than 40 percent of their registered seating capacity with tables separated and the obligatory use of personal protective equipment - facemasks and gloves - for the staff.

"We're still in the ICU (intensive care unit)," chef Blanca Chavez, the president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association (known as AHORA), referring to the tough economic situation restaurants are facing after being under lockdown for 126 days and with patrons still not sure if they can venture out to such establishments safely.

Peru - the Latin American country with the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, and rated No. 6 in the world for that dire metric - is facing an unexpected situation despite the fact that it was one of the first countries in the region to order an obligatory quarantine for its citizens and suspended the vast majority of economic activities, including restaurant operations.

The lockdown dealt a huge blow to the country's economy, with the GDP falling by 13.1 percent in the first quarter and by 32.75 percent in May, figures that must be combined with the loss of 2.6 million jobs in Lima alone (equating to a loss of 55.1 percent of the jobs that had existed during the April-June 2019 quarter), according to official figures.

Starting on March 16, when the lockdown was launched, restaurants and food kitchens were ordered closed and they could only resume their activities on May 4 when the authorities began allowing home deliveries of food.

Nevertheless, the sector's partial emergence from lockdown, Chavez said, has only allowed it to recover "between 10-15 percent of (the regular) sales" it had before the pandemic.

On that difficult road, of the 80,901 restaurants that had been registered in Lima up until the first quarter of this year, according to figures compiled by the National Statistics and Information Institute (INEI), "probably about 30 percent have closed" due to the pandemic.

"And we're going to see what happens here at the end of the month. With that 40 percent of seating capacity, I believe that really it's going to be a pretty critical situation, since we're (only) going to have between 45-50 percent of normal sales," the AHORA president said.

In addition, the restaurants will not be able to serve a large part of their public, the most than four million foreign tourists who come to Peru each year, since the country's borders remain closed to international flights.

Despite the obstacles, the chefs and restauranteurs - the key actors in the so-called gastronomic "boom" and those who have propelled Lima into the spotlight as Latin America's Gastronomic Capital - are not standing still.

"We're reinventing ourselves, facemasked Peruvian chef Adolfo Perret, the owner of the Punta Sal restaurant chain, a player in the Peruvian gastronomical market for more than 30 years, told EFE.

Although Perret knows what it is to get through critical economic and social times - including the terrorism-plagued period, the El Niño weather phenomenon along the Peruvian coast and even outbreaks of gastrointestinal diseases such as cholera - "there's been no crisis like this pandemic before."

So, he has had to adapt and has done so by putting about 50 of his extensive menu of 100 dishes online under the designation QR. Also, he has changed from emphasizing to his staff "human warmth" and now touts "social distancing."

"Let's make the effort to get people to consume, and in this we we'll help ourselves move forward so that this productive chain once again reactivates itself," Perret said.

One of the first tasks before the hostelry sector, during the new post-lockdown period, is to generate confidence among the public so that diners once more feel safe going out to dinner.

Vladimir Seminos, the chief of operations for the Las Tinajas restaurant chain, said that "confidence comes not only from what you say but also from the actions you take. We have to make clear that we're complying with the protocols."

Perret also said that it's important to educate diners about the established health measures.

"Confidence is created by applying the protocols and training your personnel, but also (training) diners so they know to take the required precautions," he added.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Latin America's gastronomy capital reopens restaurants after 126-day lockdown

By Mercedes Palomino

21 de julio de 2020
0
Sacred Ecuadorian Amazon plant provides energy, antioxidants

By Elias L. Benarroch and Daniela Brik

21 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de julio de 2020
0
Kate del Castillo announces 3rd season of "La reina del sur"

By Alicia Civita

16 de julio de 2020
0
Netflix earns 166 pct. more in 2nd quarter, broadens subscriber base

New York, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Netflix on Thursday announced profits of $720 million between March and June, 166 percent more than the $270 million the firm...

16 de julio de 2020
0
COVID-19 opening door to new social contract in Latin America

By Alvaro Mellizo

16 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

Miami Desk, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de julio de 2020
0
Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US

By Jairo Mejia

15 de julio de 2020
0
Brazil feeling pressure from global funds, commits to protect Amazon

Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all "possible measures" to limit deforestation in the Amazon,...

15 de julio de 2020
0
Harassed, caged, tortured by US police

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de julio de 2020
0
Mastercard Helps Small Latin American Businesses Leap into E-Commerce

Miami, July 8th (EFE).- Mastercard - the global technology company in the payments industry - announced a new digital platform with local and regional...

08 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

06 de julio de 2020
0
At least 7 dead, 40 injured when gasoline truck burns on Colombia highway

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- At least seven people died and 40 were injured on Monday when a tanker truck filled with gasoline flipped over and...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Texas, Florida hospitals on verge of collapse while Trump does nothing

Washington, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Some hospitals in the states of Texas and Florida are on the verge of having no additional beds for coronavirus - or any other...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Trudeau will not visit Washington to hail USMCA pact with Trump, AMLO

Toronto, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Washington this week to meet with US President Donald Trump and Mexican...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are...

05 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 2

Miami Desk, Jul 2 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

02 de julio de 2020
0
US puts brakes on economic reopening as daily infection tally hits new high

By Jairo Mejia

02 de julio de 2020
0
Plastic curtain allows relatives to hug quarantined elderly in Sao Paulo

By Carla Samon Ros

02 de julio de 2020
0
Three snapshots of Venezuela's ongoing crisis

By Ron Gonzalez

02 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 1

Miami Desk, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
0
US buys up almost all Remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Washington, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- The United States, the world epicenter for the coronavirus with more than 2.6 million cases and a death toll of 127,000, has...

01 de julio de 2020
0
Weinstein victims to receive $19 mn in settlement

New York, Jul 1 (efe-epa).- Dozens of women who were sexually abused and harassed while they were working for now-convicted US film producer Harvey...

01 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: June 30

Miami Desk, Jun 30 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

01 de julio de 2020
0