22 de julio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexico find suggests humans lived in Americas much earlier than thought

22 de julio de 2020
20:08
0
Photo courtesy of Nature magazine provided on July 22, 2020, showing archaeologists investigating the Chiquihuite cave in Mexico's Zacatecas state, where stone tools have been found in layers of gravel dating to some 30,000 years ago, thus potentially pushing back the arrival of the first humans in the Western Hemisphere by some 15,000 years. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Devlin A. Gandy/ Nature Magazine/Editorial Use Only

Photo courtesy of Nature magazine provided on July 22, 2020, showing archaeologists investigating the Chiquihuite cave in Mexico's Zacatecas state, where stone tools have been found in layers of gravel dating to some 30,000 years ago, thus potentially pushing back the arrival of the first humans in the Western Hemisphere by some 15,000 years. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Devlin A. Gandy/ Nature Magazine/Editorial Use Only

Mexico City, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- Archaeological research in a cave in northern Mexico has uncovered evidence that humans inhabited the zone 30,000 years ago, suggesting that man came to North America 15,000 years earlier than thought, according to an article Nature magazine published on Wednesday.

The publication says that since 2012 a team from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas has been excavating in the Chiquihuite cave in the Astillero Mountains, where they have found almost 2,000 stone tools, of which 239 were resting in layers of gravel dating to between 25,000 and 32,000 years ago.

The "general opinion" up until this discovery has been that the first people arrived in the Americas from Asia about 15,000-16,000 years ago.

This figure is based on finds at the Monte Verde II site in Chile, which have been dated to 14,000 years ago.

According to Nature, the head of the new investigation, Ciprian Ardelean, believes that the cave was visited "occasionally," given that only relatively few ancient tools have been found there.

He told the magazine that ancient hunter-gatherers possibly used it as a shelter for a few decades, during particularly severe winters, noting that 26,000 years ago, during the last Ice Age, North America had been a "dangerous" area.

According to the investigators, Chiquihuite cave is quite isolated and could have provided shelter for people, protecting them from snowstorms, for instance.

The investigation has garnered some controversy, however.

A team of geneticists headed by Eske Willerslev at the University of Copenhagen looked for ancient human DNA in the dirt and gravel layers covering the bottom of the cave but found nothing.

In addition, Nature compared the investigation's results with those of François Lanoë, an archaeologist and anthropologist at the University of Arizona who warned that the tools found in the cave could have been displaced downwards into deeper layers of gravel by geological activity."

Meanwhile, Ardelean admitted that some of the tools could have been shifted to lower layers, although he said that the 239 oldest stone implements were found under an impenetrable layer of mud that formed during the height of the last Ice Age.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexico find suggests humans lived in Americas much earlier than thought

Mexico City, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- Archaeological research in a cave in northern Mexico has uncovered evidence that humans inhabited the zone 30,000 years ago,...

22 de julio de 2020
0
Ancestral medicinal plants being used in Mexico to combat Covid-19

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

22 de julio de 2020
0
New York suing Trump gov't over excluding undocumenteds from Census

New York, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that she is filing suit against the Donald Trump administration after...

21 de julio de 2020
0
Protests continue in Panama amid discontent over pandemic management

Panama City, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Several union groups marched through the streets of the Panamanian capital on Tuesday and residents blocked highways amid...

21 de julio de 2020
0
Latin America's gastronomy capital reopens restaurants after 126-day lockdown

By Mercedes Palomino

21 de julio de 2020
0
Sacred Ecuadorian Amazon plant provides energy, antioxidants

By Elias L. Benarroch and Daniela Brik

21 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de julio de 2020
0
Netflix earns 166 pct. more in 2nd quarter, broadens subscriber base

New York, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Netflix on Thursday announced profits of $720 million between March and June, 166 percent more than the $270 million the firm...

16 de julio de 2020
0
Kate del Castillo announces 3rd season of "La reina del sur"

By Alicia Civita

16 de julio de 2020
0
COVID-19 opening door to new social contract in Latin America

By Alvaro Mellizo

16 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

Miami Desk, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de julio de 2020
0
Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US

By Jairo Mejia

15 de julio de 2020
0
Brazil feeling pressure from global funds, commits to protect Amazon

Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all "possible measures" to limit deforestation in the Amazon,...

15 de julio de 2020
0
Harassed, caged, tortured by US police

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de julio de 2020
0
Mastercard Helps Small Latin American Businesses Leap into E-Commerce

Miami, July 8th (EFE).- Mastercard - the global technology company in the payments industry - announced a new digital platform with local and regional...

08 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

06 de julio de 2020
0
At least 7 dead, 40 injured when gasoline truck burns on Colombia highway

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- At least seven people died and 40 were injured on Monday when a tanker truck filled with gasoline flipped over and...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Texas, Florida hospitals on verge of collapse while Trump does nothing

Washington, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Some hospitals in the states of Texas and Florida are on the verge of having no additional beds for coronavirus - or any other...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Trudeau will not visit Washington to hail USMCA pact with Trump, AMLO

Toronto, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not travel to Washington this week to meet with US President Donald Trump and Mexican...

06 de julio de 2020
0
Too-early reopening responsible for Covid-19 spikes in US

Washington, Jul 5 (efe-epa).- Local officials in the US states hardest hit by the renewed Covid-19 spikes - including Florida and Arizona - on Sunday are...

05 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 2

Miami Desk, Jul 2 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

02 de julio de 2020
0
US puts brakes on economic reopening as daily infection tally hits new high

By Jairo Mejia

02 de julio de 2020
0
Plastic curtain allows relatives to hug quarantined elderly in Sao Paulo

By Carla Samon Ros

02 de julio de 2020
0
Three snapshots of Venezuela's ongoing crisis

By Ron Gonzalez

02 de julio de 2020
0