25 de julio de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

25 de julio de 2020
18:06
0
Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York on July 25, 2020, with more than 414,000 cases since March, while the Empire State has 411,000, according to figures provided by state and federal authorities. A total of 12,199 confirmed virus cases were detected in Florida on Saturday, and 124 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's caseload to 414,511 and the local death toll to 5,894 since March 1. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/File

Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York on July 25, 2020, with more than 414,000 cases since March, while the Empire State has 411,000, according to figures provided by state and federal authorities. A total of 12,199 confirmed virus cases were detected in Florida on Saturday, and 124 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's caseload to 414,511 and the local death toll to 5,894 since March 1. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/File

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York on Saturday with more than 414,000 cases since March, while the Empire State has 411,000, according to figures provided by state and federal authorities.

A total of 12,199 confirmed virus cases were detected in Florida on Saturday, and 124 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's caseload to 414,511 and the local death toll to 5,894 since March 1.

The figures released on Saturday by Florida's Department of Health show that the trend from last week remains intact, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 120 deaths each day.

Hospitalizations in Florida for Covid-19 have totaled 23,730 to date and more than 3.3 million virus tests have been performed on the state's 21 million residents, with 12.41 percent of those tests coming back positive for the coronavirus.

The main focus of Covid-19 remains the southeastern corner of the state - specifically the populous counties of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach - where certain cities are maintaining significant restrictions on public movement and activities with curfews, fines for people refusing to use face masks and permission being given to restaurants to seat diners only in open-air sections.

Of the more than 414,000 confirmed virus cases in Florida, almost 180,000 have been concentrated in those three counties.

Miami-Dade, at last count, had exceeded 100,000 cases - with 101,854, along with 1,379 deaths - while Broward has 48,187 cases and 580 deaths and Palm Beach 29,707 cases and 752 deaths.

In addition, central Hillsborough County - where Tampa is located - had tallied 24,550 cases as of July 21, along with approximately 118 deaths, and Duval County (that is, the county-wide city Jacksonville), where the Republican Party was going to hold its national convention until President Donald Trump cancelled it late this past week, has registered 19,288 cases and 138 deaths.

Trump, who has seen his approval ratings plummet among likely voters, even in Florida, a state he won in 2016, announced that he was cancelling the in-person Republican National Convention after numerous sectors - including health authorities, law enforcement and local officials - displayed continuing reluctance to holding it due to the rapid spread of the pandemic in Florida over the past month after the state tried to reopen its economy.

In Florida, the first reopening phase was launched on May 4, with non-essential businesses like restaurants, retail stores, museums, gyms and libraries being allowed to serve the public once again, albeit with reduced seating or attendance capacity and adherence to hygiene measures and social distancing.

Phase two was implemented in early June, with bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys being allowed to reopen at half-capacity in 64 of the state's 67 counties, but in the middle of June Covid-19 cases began skyrocketing in the state, where the hospital system is now on the verge of being overwhelmed.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Trump nixes in-person Florida GOP conclave as US virus cases pass 4 mn

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Florida hits new daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Miami, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- Florida registered 173 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new morbid record for the state, while daily confirmed coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US confirms arrest of 3 Chinese researchers, seeking 4th in consulate

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US authorities arrested three Chinese researchers for alleged fraud in applying for visas and are seeking a fourth who has...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US implementing renewed restrictions in face of coronavirus spread

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- The US, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday was beginning to implement renewed shutdowns of...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump sends hundreds of federal agents to Chicago to deal with violence

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is sending "hundreds" of federal agents to several cities, including...

22 de julio de 2020
0
Mexico find suggests humans lived in Americas much earlier than thought

Mexico City, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- Archaeological research in a cave in northern Mexico has uncovered evidence that humans inhabited the zone 30,000 years ago,...

22 de julio de 2020
0
Ancestral medicinal plants being used in Mexico to combat Covid-19

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

22 de julio de 2020
0
New York suing Trump gov't over excluding undocumenteds from Census

New York, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that she is filing suit against the Donald Trump administration after...

21 de julio de 2020
0
Protests continue in Panama amid discontent over pandemic management

Panama City, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Several union groups marched through the streets of the Panamanian capital on Tuesday and residents blocked highways amid...

21 de julio de 2020
0
Latin America's gastronomy capital reopens restaurants after 126-day lockdown

By Mercedes Palomino

21 de julio de 2020
0
Sacred Ecuadorian Amazon plant provides energy, antioxidants

By Elias L. Benarroch and Daniela Brik

21 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 16

Miami Desk, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

16 de julio de 2020
0
Netflix earns 166 pct. more in 2nd quarter, broadens subscriber base

New York, Jul 16 (efe-epa).- Netflix on Thursday announced profits of $720 million between March and June, 166 percent more than the $270 million the firm...

16 de julio de 2020
0
Kate del Castillo announces 3rd season of "La reina del sur"

By Alicia Civita

16 de julio de 2020
0
COVID-19 opening door to new social contract in Latin America

By Alvaro Mellizo

16 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 15

Miami Desk, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

15 de julio de 2020
0
Advances on Covid-19 vaccines looking like only hope in US

By Jairo Mejia

15 de julio de 2020
0
Brazil feeling pressure from global funds, commits to protect Amazon

Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all "possible measures" to limit deforestation in the Amazon,...

15 de julio de 2020
0
Harassed, caged, tortured by US police

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de julio de 2020
0
Mastercard Helps Small Latin American Businesses Leap into E-Commerce

Miami, July 8th (EFE).- Mastercard - the global technology company in the payments industry - announced a new digital platform with local and regional...

08 de julio de 2020
0
Daily COVID-19 pandemic roundup: July 6

Miami Desk, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- Here's a roundup of stories around the world related to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

06 de julio de 2020
0
At least 7 dead, 40 injured when gasoline truck burns on Colombia highway

Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul 6 (efe-epa).- At least seven people died and 40 were injured on Monday when a tanker truck filled with gasoline flipped over and...

06 de julio de 2020
0