Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia de Havilland

By Javier Romualdo

Los Angeles, US, Jul 26 (efe-epa).- Hollywood celebrities, institutions and studios on Sunday commemorated the legacy of Olivia de Havilland, whose death at the age of 104 in Paris means that the golden age of cinema lost the last of its surviving icons.

From the Academy that awards the Oscars, and Warner Bros. studios, where de Havilland's career began, to fellow actors, the film industry lamented the news of the death of the actress and celebrated a career highlighted by her two Oscars and roles in films such as "Gone with the Wind" (1939) and “The Heiress" (1949).

"Beyond all reason I hoped that the great Olivia de Havilland, aged 104 would be with us for much longer," actress Mia Farrow wrote on Twitter.

“She knew how to live & was loved by all especially by her niece, my childhood friend Deborah. In films she was unfailingly wonderful & an unforgettable ‘Melanie’ in GWTW.”

Jared Leto recalled the time she spent with de Havilland in Paris, where she had lived since the mid-20th century, in love with the French capital.

"Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris. I thanked her for her bravery and shared how her choices affected me and my brother and gave us opportunities to fight for our creative freedom," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Leto applauded de Havilland's impact on the film industry after she sued her studio, Warner Bros., in 1943 when it added time to her original contract past its expiration date as penalty for turning down roles.

At that time in Hollywood the "star system" reigned, in which the big studios “created” their stars, largely controlling both their work and personal life.

California’s Supreme Court ruled in De Havilland’s favor, in what became known as the De Havilland Law.

"I got to thank her for fighting the system back then so I could battle it now. It was amazing to meet her – she's a legend," he said.

Warner Bros. also joined in the tributes, tweeting a photo with the caption, “today we remember Hollywood legend, Olivia de Havilland and the grace, beauty, and talent she brought to the big screen.”

The Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, home to the Oscars, published photos of de Havilland with one of her gongs and the time she took the stage to present the 75th Past Oscar Winner Reunion.

“‘To Each His Own,’ ‘The Heiress,’ ‘Gone with the Wind’ and so many others. A two-time Best Actress Oscar winner, Olivia de Havilland was a mainstay of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an immeasurable talent. Here's to a true legend of our industry,” the institution said.

Likewise, the Golden Globes and the Hollywood labor union, SAG-AFTRA, also celebrated her legacy.

“Olivia de Havilland was not only beautiful and talented, she was a courageous visionary and an inspiration to generations… SAG-AFTRA members will be forever grateful to Ms. de Havilland for her contributions to the founding of our union and the protection of its members. She was a marvel and a legend. Rest in peace,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. EFE-EPA

