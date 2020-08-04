04 de agosto de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

04 de agosto de 2020
19:07
0
  • A man walks past an uprooted tree in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A man walks past an uprooted tree in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A man examines a flooded street in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A man examines a flooded street in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A man and his children try to find shelter from the wind in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    A man and his children try to find shelter from the wind in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • Office workers watch as trees bend in the wind in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

    Office workers watch as trees bend in the wind in lower Manhattan as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through New York on 04 August 2020. The storm, which made landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain all the way up the eastern US coast to Maine. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its northward trek on Tuesday after being downgraded in its intensity, albeit leaving at least one person dead and several injured - along with fires, flooding, power blackouts and tornadoes - in its wake.

The storm, packing winds of 145 kilometers per hour (90 mph) when it made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, brought with it at least one devastating tornado that wreaked havoc in a mobile home park in Bertie County, where one person died and several remain missing on Tuesday morning, local police reported.

Isaias, which has fluctuated in intensity between being a tropical storm and a Category 1 hurricane, also brought a storm surge with it that flooded Myrtle Beach, and meteorologists said that it will bring torrential rain, strong winds and tornadoes to coastal areas from Virginia all the way north to Maine.

The most recent NHC bulletin, issued at 11 am on Tuesday, placed the eye of the storm at latitude 39.1 north longitude 79.1 west, that is, over western Maryland, with sustained winds of 110 kph (70 mph) and moving to the north-northeast at 56 kph (35 mph).

The changes made in the latest advisory included the following: a discontinuation of the Tropical Storm Warning south of Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and a discontinuation of the Storm Surge Warning.

Local residents were advised, however, to continue to pay attention to local advisories.

Meteorologists expect that the winds will continue to affect portions of Chesapeake Bay on Tuesday afternoon, downing trees and power poles, with similar conditions continuing through the night as Isaias moves up the Mid-Atlantic coast toward New England.

Rains of 75-140 millimeters (3 to 5.5 inches) are expected in the Mid-Atlantic coastal area and alerts for possible tornadoes have been issued for a large part of the Delmarva Peninsula, southern New Jersey, eastern Maryland and eastern Virginia.

Due to the storm, more than half a million homes and businesses are without electricity in North Carolina and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us, an agency that compiles data about public services.

A blackout forced operators of a nuclear power plant located in the path of the hurricane in North Carolina's Brunswick County to declare an "unusual event due to a loss of offsite power" at one of its facilities on Monday night.

One source, however, told CBS News that there had been no impact on public health or plant personnel from the outage, adding that the event was of "minimal" importance and all safety and security systems operated as they were designed to do.

On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, posted a message on Twitter in which it noted the formation of a large and "extremely dangerous" tornado that was moving toward the city of Norfolk.

Shortly before dawn, the same office said that radar monitoring had confirmed the presence of another tornado near Kilmarnock, while yet another twister was confirmed near Vienna, Maryland, farther to the north.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
With virtual hugs and vigils, El Paso remembers victims of Walmart massacre

El Paso, Texas, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- National leaders and organizations on Monday once again remembered the 23 people killed in the mass shooting a year ago at...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump gives ultimatum to TikTok: Agree to be sold to US firm or be banned

Washington, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday gave popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to allow itself to be purchased...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
The explosive secret underlying Galapagos Islands' volcanoes

By Kevin Hidalgo

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Isaias slows as it approaches Florida's Atlantic coast

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias slowed as it approached Florida's Atlantic coast, where authorities are not ruling out that it could make...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
US in "new phase" of virus pandemic with infections in urban, rural areas

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- The United States is facing a "new phase" in the coronavirus pandemic, which is accelerating its spread in both urban and...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Dragon Endeavour space capsule returns 2 astronauts to Earth from ISS

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour space capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts - Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley - made a controlled...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Mnuchin: Trump could force sale or block TikTok in US

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that President Donald Trump could force the sale of - or block - popular Chinese...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia de Havilland

By Javier Romualdo

26 de julio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Hanna causes flooding in NE Mexico

Mexico City, Jul 26 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Hanna was downgraded Sunday afternoon to a tropical depression, although it is still causing flooding in...

26 de julio de 2020
0
Night of violent protests, riots in Portland, Seattle

By Alfonso Fernandez

26 de julio de 2020
0
Beloved TV talk and game show host Regis Philbin dies

New York, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Iconic and widely popular US television talk and game show host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes, his family told...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Hanna touches land in Texas, Gonzalo drops in strength to tropical depression

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Hanna, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened on Saturday and made landfall on Padre Island, along the...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Ecuador seeks regional support over threat of foreign fishing fleets

Quito, 25 Jul (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reported Saturday that he has requested meetings with some Pacific coastal nations to seek a...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Trump nixes in-person Florida GOP conclave as US virus cases pass 4 mn

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US confirms arrest of 3 Chinese researchers, seeking 4th in consulate

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US authorities arrested three Chinese researchers for alleged fraud in applying for visas and are seeking a fourth who has...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Florida hits new daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Miami, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- Florida registered 173 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new morbid record for the state, while daily confirmed coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US implementing renewed restrictions in face of coronavirus spread

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- The US, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday was beginning to implement renewed shutdowns of...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump sends hundreds of federal agents to Chicago to deal with violence

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is sending "hundreds" of federal agents to several cities, including...

22 de julio de 2020
0
Mexico find suggests humans lived in Americas much earlier than thought

Mexico City, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- Archaeological research in a cave in northern Mexico has uncovered evidence that humans inhabited the zone 30,000 years ago,...

22 de julio de 2020
0
Ancestral medicinal plants being used in Mexico to combat Covid-19

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

22 de julio de 2020
0
New York suing Trump gov't over excluding undocumenteds from Census

New York, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that she is filing suit against the Donald Trump administration after...

21 de julio de 2020
0