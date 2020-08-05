05 de agosto de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Key indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon dies from Covid-19

05 de agosto de 2020
19:07
0
Photo taken Oct. 10, 2006, showing Chief Aritana Yawalapiti (2nd from left), along with Amazon expedition members during the filming of a documentary in Amazonas, Brazil. The chief died Aug. 5, 2020, of Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Juan Francisco Cerezo

Photo taken Oct. 10, 2006, showing Chief Aritana Yawalapiti (2nd from left), along with Amazon expedition members during the filming of a documentary in Amazonas, Brazil. The chief died Aug. 5, 2020, of Covid-19. EFE-EPA/ Juan Francisco Cerezo

Brasilia, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, a well-known indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon region, died Wednesday at age 69 from Covid-19, the illness that has killed at least 640 among the country's so-called "first peoples."

Aritana's death was confirmed by relatives in a message posted on the social networks and came 15 days after he had been hospitalized in the city of Goiania, to which he was transferred on an urgent basis from the jungles of Alto Xingu, one of the indigenous zones hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief was taken to Goiania, the capital of the central state of Goias, by ambulance, a journey that took 10 hours from his village and during which he was fitted with five oxygen tubes, according to the medical personnel in charge of his transfer.

"We're going to get through this. We're warriors," the chief told reporters upon being admitted to the hospital where he ultimately died 15 days later and after being unconscious and on a ventilator for the past week.

According to the Apib, Brazil's national indigenous grouping, among the roughly 900,000 indigenous people living in the South American giant some 22,325 have already been definitively diagnosed with Covid-19, and 640 of them have died.

The coronavirus, according to the same source, has been detected among 148 of the country's 305 indigenous tribes, most of whom live on reservations or preserves located in Amazonia.

Brazil is the country that has suffered the second-highest total of coronavirus cases and deaths - behind only the United States - with some 2.8 million cases and 96,000 fatalities.

Aritana was one of the supporters and allies of Chief Raoni Metuktire in defending the Amazon - considered by many scientists and members of the lay public to be the planet's green lung - from excessive development and spent his entire life in the village of Yawalapiti, in the heart of the Alto Xingu, one of the indigenous zones that has experienced the most violence due to the illegal activities of encroaching miners and loggers.

It was Aritana's activism that inspired a "telenovela," or dramatic television series, bearing his name broadcast by the now-defunct Tupi network in 1978.

In recent weeks, one of Aritana's brothers and a niece both died of Covid-19, and the chief had warned about the danger the disease poses for indigenous peoples, who lack the appropriate health networks and are among the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The indigenous leader's death came just days after Chief Raoni, 89, was released from the hospital after being admitted for an intestinal infection.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Key indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon dies from Covid-19

Brasilia, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, a well-known indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon region, died Wednesday at age 69 from Covid-19, the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
From plot vs. China to Colombian virus, Venezuela's COVID tales abound

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Colombian high court orders house arrest for ex-President Uribe

Bogota, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered house arrest for former President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe amid judicial proceedings...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
With virtual hugs and vigils, El Paso remembers victims of Walmart massacre

El Paso, Texas, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- National leaders and organizations on Monday once again remembered the 23 people killed in the mass shooting a year ago at...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump gives ultimatum to TikTok: Agree to be sold to US firm or be banned

Washington, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday gave popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to allow itself to be purchased...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
The explosive secret underlying Galapagos Islands' volcanoes

By Kevin Hidalgo

03 de agosto de 2020
0
US in "new phase" of virus pandemic with infections in urban, rural areas

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- The United States is facing a "new phase" in the coronavirus pandemic, which is accelerating its spread in both urban and...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Dragon Endeavour space capsule returns 2 astronauts to Earth from ISS

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour space capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts - Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley - made a controlled...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Mnuchin: Trump could force sale or block TikTok in US

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that President Donald Trump could force the sale of - or block - popular Chinese...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Isaias slows as it approaches Florida's Atlantic coast

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias slowed as it approached Florida's Atlantic coast, where authorities are not ruling out that it could make...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia de Havilland

By Javier Romualdo

26 de julio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Hanna causes flooding in NE Mexico

Mexico City, Jul 26 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Hanna was downgraded Sunday afternoon to a tropical depression, although it is still causing flooding in...

26 de julio de 2020
0
Night of violent protests, riots in Portland, Seattle

By Alfonso Fernandez

26 de julio de 2020
0
Beloved TV talk and game show host Regis Philbin dies

New York, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Iconic and widely popular US television talk and game show host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes, his family told...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Hanna touches land in Texas, Gonzalo drops in strength to tropical depression

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Hanna, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened on Saturday and made landfall on Padre Island, along the...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Ecuador seeks regional support over threat of foreign fishing fleets

Quito, 25 Jul (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reported Saturday that he has requested meetings with some Pacific coastal nations to seek a...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Trump nixes in-person Florida GOP conclave as US virus cases pass 4 mn

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US confirms arrest of 3 Chinese researchers, seeking 4th in consulate

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US authorities arrested three Chinese researchers for alleged fraud in applying for visas and are seeking a fourth who has...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Florida hits new daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Miami, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- Florida registered 173 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a new morbid record for the state, while daily confirmed coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US implementing renewed restrictions in face of coronavirus spread

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- The US, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday was beginning to implement renewed shutdowns of...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump sends hundreds of federal agents to Chicago to deal with violence

Washington, Jul 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is sending "hundreds" of federal agents to several cities, including...

22 de julio de 2020
0