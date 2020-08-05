Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic

San Francisco, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Wednesday unveiled updated models of its high-end mobile phones Note and the foldable Fold at a time when the firm's telephone sales have plunged by almost one-third from last year's figures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Seoul-based company held an online event at which, besides showcasing the mobile phones, it also introduced new innovations in hardware such at smart watches, wireless earbuds and tablets, but the Note models - positioned midway between telephones and tablets - were the real stars of the presentation.

The Note 20 Ultra, in particular, was highlighted as the firm's most complete - and most expensive - device and, by extension, in the Android universe, coming equipped with three cameras, an OLED 6.9-inch, 1440-pixel screen, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor from Qualcomm and 12 gigabytes of RAM.

On the esthetic level, this is a mobile phone that is almost all screen, with very small, discreet logos, and Samsung added that the new look of the glass touchscreen hides fingerprints.

Regarding available colors for the device, the Note 20 Ultra will come in bronze, black and white, starting at $1,299.99 for the 128 GB version and $1,449.99 for the 512 GB version.

The Note 20 Ultra's "little brother," the Note 20, has similar but simpler characteristics, with a 6.7-inch, 1080-pixel screen, less powerful cameras, 8 GB of RAM and a base price of $999.99 for the 128 GB model. The Note 20 will come in bronze, gray and green.

Both devices will be available for pre-order online starting on Aug. 6 and deliveries will begin on Aug. 21, when they will become available in brick and mortar stores.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the firm also revealed that the successor to its first foldable mobile phone, the Galaxy Fold, will be equipped with a glass screen in an attempt to bolster the durability of a model that, despite its unveiling with great media fanfare last year, has received criticism due to its fragility.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 incorporates the super-fine glass screen in the Z Flip style presented in February, including the "Flex" mode, which allows its use on open media and resting on a surface - not just in a person's hand - just like a portable computer.

Just 6 mm thick, the new foldable model is more stylized than the earlier version with a smaller distance between screens, and with a small interior brush - or bristles - that the firm says helps keep the hinge free of small particles of dirt, dust, lint or other unwanted material.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 7.6-inch screen, five cameras, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and will come in bronze and black, but Samsung did not announce any pricing information about the device during the online presentation, saying only that more info will be provided on Sept. 1.

Also unveiled at the presentation were the Galaxy Watch 3, the firm's latest smart watch with a 1.4-inch screen and costing $399.99, along with wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, that are smaller than earlier versions with incorporated sound cancellation technology.

Moreover, Samsung debuted its Tab S7, which uses the same processor as the new Galaxy Note and is available in two models - one with an 11-inch screen and another with a 12.4-inch screen.