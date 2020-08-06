06 de agosto de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US, China digging in on Internet regarding TikTok

05 de agosto de 2020
23:11
0
People walk near a company logo at a Microsoft office building in Beijing, China, 05 August 2020. According to media reports, Microsoft is in talks with Chinese company Bytedance to buy the US operations of TikTok. US President Donald Trump previously announced he wanted to ban Tiktok, which has approximately 100 million users in the US. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

People walk near a company logo at a Microsoft office building in Beijing, China, 05 August 2020. According to media reports, Microsoft is in talks with Chinese company Bytedance to buy the US operations of TikTok. US President Donald Trump previously announced he wanted to ban Tiktok, which has approximately 100 million users in the US. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

By Jairo Mejia/Javier Garcia

New York/Beijing, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- The battle over TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app that in just a few years has expanded to the level of Instagram and Twitter, is the latest episode in the "cold war" between the Washington and Beijing.

It's a battle that could turn the Internet upside down, raise online walls and affect one of the few sectors with a promising future in a world in crisis.

In a meeting on Tuesday with employees, the leadership of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, said that it was a foregone conclusion that there would have to be some kind of forced sales agreement for the firm to continue operating in the US, a situation that could be resolved prior to Sept. 15, the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for TikTok's purchase by a US firm.

If no sale can be arranged, however, Trump has said that TikTok will be banned from operating in the US.

According to the specialized media outlet The Information, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, formerly of Disney, told workers in a teleconference that the firm will emerge stronger from the anticipated acquisition, although he said that the results of the purchase talks currently under way is still up in the air.

The conflict surrounding TikTok is the most recent conflagration in the turmoil that began more than two years ago in the commercial realm and which has evolved into open US-Chinese economic warfare for technological supremacy amid which digital walls are being raised between the two powers that - although both are claiming victory - have both suffered significant losses.

Both US and Chinese experts agree that the new crop of Chinese digital entrepreneurs do not want to get involved in the trade, ideological and geopolitical war between Washington and Beijing, preferring to devote themselves to carving out as much territory as possible on the Internet with apps that draw in teens, "influencers" and advertisers worldwide.

All this week, Trump has been repeating his threat to shut down TikTok as a danger to national security stemming from the fact that it's owned by China and doubts exist about its commitment to protecting US customer data and whether the Beijing government could influence how the social network crafts the perception of reality that its 100 million US users receive.

The Trump administration's decision could have more long-term consequences for how the Internet evolves, with countries potentially resorting to the practice of nationalizing foreign investments, something quite common under the Chinese regime but which has no precedent on the open and democratic US Internet and which ignores the repeated attempts by ByteDance to portray itself as a Silicon Valley-like tech firm.

To ban TikTok, an app where much of the content is of teens and celebrities dancing, Trump would have to resort to declaring a national emergency and implementing some of the laws that permit the US executive branch to act in cases where national security is deemed to be flagrantly endangered, something that has never before been undertaken.

"While there are significant reasons to be concerned over security, privacy and TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government, we should resist the government's efforts to prohibit a popular medium of communication and expression," a spokesperson for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which works to ensure an open and transparent Internet, told EFE.

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming, in an internal letter to employees, said that the firm has "always been committed to protect the data of users and maintain TikTok's neutrality and transparency," at the same time that he speculated that the ultimate objective is to remove TikTok, the price for which could exceed $30 billion, from the online playing field.

Zhang, at age 37 one of China's richest men, said that if Trump tries to ban TikTok, the firm would not be able to oppose that move.

The California "cool kids" never thought they would become involved in the cold war between the US and China, especially due to their use of TikTok, an app that for many teens is a forum on which they bolster their own popularity and bank accounts.

For Bryce Xavier - an 18-year-old musician, actor and influencer - the end of TikTok would be the end of his life in the Los Angeles mansion he shares with several other teens who devote themselves to choreographing online dances, taking selfies and sunbathing while glued to the screens of their smartphones.

Trump, an influencer of another type, could force dozens of celebrities to rethink their online activities given that thanks to TikTok they have managed to rake in tens of millions of followers and sign lucrative contracts of various sorts.

Apps and social video outlets similar to TikTok have launched an aggressive campaign to capture users and "creators" in the face of the possibility that the Chinese app may wind up disappearing or drifting.

Facebook, created by now-36-year-old Mark Zuckerberg in 2007 and which is now the planet's biggest social network, on Wednesday announced the launching of Reel within Instagram, a service that replicates TikTok's recipe for success by focusing on the consumption of celebrity, music and dancing content as the central motive and promotional avenue for "creators."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Webin said Tuesday that the US campaign against TikTok was "pure manipulation" and warned the Trump administration not to "open Pandora's box" unless it is prepared to "suffer the consequences."

Wang accused the US of "using its state power to violently attack the companies of other countries" and warned that, if the campaign continues, "any country will be able to adopt similar measures against any US company based on national security."

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Ex-Colombian President Uribe tests positive for Covid-19

Bogota, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who governed from 2002-2010, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just hours after the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic

San Francisco, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Wednesday unveiled updated models of its high-end mobile phones Note and the foldable...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
US, China digging in on Internet regarding TikTok

By Jairo Mejia/Javier Garcia

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Key indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon dies from Covid-19

Brasilia, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, a well-known indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon region, died Wednesday at age 69 from Covid-19, the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
From plot vs. China to Colombian virus, Venezuela's COVID tales abound

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Colombian high court orders house arrest for ex-President Uribe

Bogota, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered house arrest for former President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe amid judicial proceedings...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
With virtual hugs and vigils, El Paso remembers victims of Walmart massacre

El Paso, Texas, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- National leaders and organizations on Monday once again remembered the 23 people killed in the mass shooting a year ago at...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump gives ultimatum to TikTok: Agree to be sold to US firm or be banned

Washington, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday gave popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to allow itself to be purchased...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
The explosive secret underlying Galapagos Islands' volcanoes

By Kevin Hidalgo

03 de agosto de 2020
0
US in "new phase" of virus pandemic with infections in urban, rural areas

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- The United States is facing a "new phase" in the coronavirus pandemic, which is accelerating its spread in both urban and...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Dragon Endeavour space capsule returns 2 astronauts to Earth from ISS

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour space capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts - Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley - made a controlled...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Mnuchin: Trump could force sale or block TikTok in US

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that President Donald Trump could force the sale of - or block - popular Chinese...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Isaias slows as it approaches Florida's Atlantic coast

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias slowed as it approached Florida's Atlantic coast, where authorities are not ruling out that it could make...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia de Havilland

By Javier Romualdo

26 de julio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Hanna causes flooding in NE Mexico

Mexico City, Jul 26 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Hanna was downgraded Sunday afternoon to a tropical depression, although it is still causing flooding in...

26 de julio de 2020
0
Night of violent protests, riots in Portland, Seattle

By Alfonso Fernandez

26 de julio de 2020
0
Beloved TV talk and game show host Regis Philbin dies

New York, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Iconic and widely popular US television talk and game show host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes, his family told...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Hanna touches land in Texas, Gonzalo drops in strength to tropical depression

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Hanna, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened on Saturday and made landfall on Padre Island, along the...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Ecuador seeks regional support over threat of foreign fishing fleets

Quito, 25 Jul (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reported Saturday that he has requested meetings with some Pacific coastal nations to seek a...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Trump nixes in-person Florida GOP conclave as US virus cases pass 4 mn

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US confirms arrest of 3 Chinese researchers, seeking 4th in consulate

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US authorities arrested three Chinese researchers for alleged fraud in applying for visas and are seeking a fourth who has...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0