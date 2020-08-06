06 de agosto de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Ex-Colombian President Uribe tests positive for Covid-19

05 de agosto de 2020
23:11
0
Former Colombian President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera/File

Former Colombian President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera/File

Bogota, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who governed from 2002-2010, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just hours after the country's Supreme Court ordered him to submit to house arrest for alleged procedural fraud in a court case and bribing witnesses, sources within the Democratic Center party that he founded told EFE on Wednesday.

A medical team visited the ex-president on Wednesday morning at his ranch in the Caribbean province of Cordoba, where Uribe is quarantined as directed by the government to limit the spread of the coronavirus and where presumably he will remain under house arrest.

It is not yet clear whether the health personnel who visited him did so to perform a Covid-19 test on him or to deliver the result of a test to him.

According to local media, the 68-year-old former leader has been having a sore throat but otherwise appears to be in good health.

Uribe's ranch is located near Monteria, the capital of Cordoba province, one of the regions in Colombia hardest hit by the pandemic in recent weeks.

According to the National Institute of Health, there have been 4,688 positive coronavirus cases in Monteria and 431 people have died, a mortality rate of 9.19 percent.

By comparison, nationwide, Colombia has confirmed 334,979 coronavirus cases and the death toll so far stands at 11,315, a mortality rate of 3.38 percent.

On April 6, Uribe said that he had undergone a Covid-19 test that came back negative.

"We're relieved. We're not infected. I ask God to protect us and we will continue contributing to halting the pandemic. Many thanks to so many citizens for their noble concern," he said at the time.

On Tuesday, the high court ordered Uribe to remain under house arrest, given that it considers there to be a risk that he may attempt to obstruct justice in the proceedings against him for alleged fraud in a court case and witness tampering.

The case that landed Uribe under house arrest was launched in 2012 when he sued a senator of the leftist Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA) party, Ivan Cepeda, who at the time was preparing a complaint against him in Congress for his alleged links to the paramilitaries.

The case against Cepeda flipped by 180 degrees when Supreme Court Justice Jose Luis Barcelo, who was overseeing the case, not only shelved it but opened an investigation of Uribe himself for alleged witness tampering.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Ex-Colombian President Uribe tests positive for Covid-19

Bogota, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who governed from 2002-2010, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just hours after the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic

San Francisco, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Wednesday unveiled updated models of its high-end mobile phones Note and the foldable...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
US, China digging in on Internet regarding TikTok

By Jairo Mejia/Javier Garcia

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Key indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon dies from Covid-19

Brasilia, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, a well-known indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon region, died Wednesday at age 69 from Covid-19, the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
From plot vs. China to Colombian virus, Venezuela's COVID tales abound

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Colombian high court orders house arrest for ex-President Uribe

Bogota, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered house arrest for former President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe amid judicial proceedings...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
With virtual hugs and vigils, El Paso remembers victims of Walmart massacre

El Paso, Texas, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- National leaders and organizations on Monday once again remembered the 23 people killed in the mass shooting a year ago at...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump gives ultimatum to TikTok: Agree to be sold to US firm or be banned

Washington, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday gave popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to allow itself to be purchased...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
The explosive secret underlying Galapagos Islands' volcanoes

By Kevin Hidalgo

03 de agosto de 2020
0
US in "new phase" of virus pandemic with infections in urban, rural areas

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- The United States is facing a "new phase" in the coronavirus pandemic, which is accelerating its spread in both urban and...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Dragon Endeavour space capsule returns 2 astronauts to Earth from ISS

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour space capsule, carrying two NASA astronauts - Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley - made a controlled...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Mnuchin: Trump could force sale or block TikTok in US

Washington, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that President Donald Trump could force the sale of - or block - popular Chinese...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Isaias slows as it approaches Florida's Atlantic coast

Miami, Aug 2 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias slowed as it approached Florida's Atlantic coast, where authorities are not ruling out that it could make...

02 de agosto de 2020
0
Hollywood pays tribute to Olivia de Havilland

By Javier Romualdo

26 de julio de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Hanna causes flooding in NE Mexico

Mexico City, Jul 26 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Hanna was downgraded Sunday afternoon to a tropical depression, although it is still causing flooding in...

26 de julio de 2020
0
Night of violent protests, riots in Portland, Seattle

By Alfonso Fernandez

26 de julio de 2020
0
Beloved TV talk and game show host Regis Philbin dies

New York, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Iconic and widely popular US television talk and game show host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes, his family told...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Hanna touches land in Texas, Gonzalo drops in strength to tropical depression

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Hanna, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened on Saturday and made landfall on Padre Island, along the...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Ecuador seeks regional support over threat of foreign fishing fleets

Quito, 25 Jul (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reported Saturday that he has requested meetings with some Pacific coastal nations to seek a...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Florida surpasses New York with more than 414K COVID-19 cases

Miami, Jul 25 (efe-epa).- Florida is the US state with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, after California, having surpassed New York...

25 de julio de 2020
0
Trump nixes in-person Florida GOP conclave as US virus cases pass 4 mn

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention scheduled for Aug. 25-27 in...

23 de julio de 2020
0
US confirms arrest of 3 Chinese researchers, seeking 4th in consulate

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US authorities arrested three Chinese researchers for alleged fraud in applying for visas and are seeking a fourth who has...

23 de julio de 2020
0
Trump, Putin discuss pandemic, solutions to arms race

Washington, Jul 23 (efe-epa).- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke by telephone on Thursday about the coronavirus...

23 de julio de 2020
0