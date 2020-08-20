20 de agosto de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Forest fires consume 46,000 acres near California wine-producing area

20 de agosto de 2020
00:12
0
  • Firefighters attempt to extinguish the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, on 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

    Firefighters attempt to extinguish the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, on 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

  • Firefighters on a water tender from the Vacaville Fire Protection District roll up to douse a flare-up of the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, on 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

    Firefighters on a water tender from the Vacaville Fire Protection District roll up to douse a flare-up of the Hennessey Fire near Vacaville, California, on 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

  • Homeowner Dean Lang uses his garden hose to try and keep flames from a forest fire from reaching his and his neighbors' houses near Vacaville, California, 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

    Homeowner Dean Lang uses his garden hose to try and keep flames from a forest fire from reaching his and his neighbors' houses near Vacaville, California, 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

  • Homeowner Dean Lang uses his garden hose to try and keep flames from a forest fire from reaching his and his neighbors' houses near Vacaville, California, 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

    Homeowner Dean Lang uses his garden hose to try and keep flames from a forest fire from reaching his and his neighbors' houses near Vacaville, California, 19 August 2020. According to the latest media reports California wildfires have burned more than 46,000 acres. EFE/EPA/NEAL WATERS

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- A series of forest fires resulting from the intense heat, very dry conditions and numerous electrical storms have burned about 190 square kilometers (some 46,000 acres) in the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of northern California, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The fires have markedly affected the Napa Valley, the state's major wine-producing area, along with other counties, including Sonoma and Solano, forcing more than 100,000 local residents to evacuate.

In fact, authorities in Sonoma County warned on Wednesday afternoon about an immediate threat to life due to the blazes currently in progress.

The flames have spread throughout the grape-growing region to the Santa Cruz Mountains, moving rapidly and fed by an intense heat wave, resulting in widespread power blackouts in the area.

Over the past 72 hours, California has also been hit with more than 10,800 lightning strikes, which have sparked at least 367 new fires, most of them quite limited in scope and many of which presumably have died out on their own, according to the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Given the situation, state Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a state of emergency because of the dozens of larger fires still besetting the drought-stricken region, which is being afflicted by an historic heat wave.

Because of the high temperatures, about a dozen new forest and brush fires have been reported over the past two days.

"We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions," the governor said in a statement.

"California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions," Newsom added.

On Sunday, the mercury in southern California's Death Valley rose to 130 F (54 C), possibly the highest reading on Earth in almost 90 years.

The fires, which are producing a huge amount of smoke, are occurring while the state is also battling a surge in coronavirus cases, a double-whammy situation that is raising fears about the safety of firefighters and the people who have had to evacuate their homes and take refuge in public shelters.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Forest fires consume 46,000 acres near California wine-producing area

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- A series of forest fires resulting from the intense heat, very dry conditions and numerous electrical storms have burned...

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Long waiting list for baptisms among Los Angeles Hispanics during pandemic

By Ana Milena Varon

19 de agosto de 2020
0
Apple reaches stock market capitalization of $2 trillion

New York, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- Tech giant Apple on Wednesday became the first US firm to reach the $2 trillion mark in terms of its stock market...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
S&P500 notches first record close since February, Nasdaq makes new high

New York, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session in the red but the S&P500 Index...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
Mexican artists entertaining from rooftops to help neighbors forget virus

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

18 de agosto de 2020
0
US Postal Service director halts controversial changes until after election

Washington, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- The director of the US Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, said Tuesday that he will suspend until after the Nov. 3 election the...

18 de agosto de 2020
0
Michelle Obama: Biden's a decent man, knows how to listen

Washington, Aug 17 (efe-epa).- Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday evening at the virtual Democratic National Convention will describe the party's...

18 de agosto de 2020
0
The small-town cemetery where Mexicans bury their dead with their own hands

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

17 de agosto de 2020
0
US increases pressure on Huawei, further limiting access to chips

Washington, Aug 17 (efe-epa).- The United States government on Monday increased its pressure on Huawei by adopting a series of measures to limit the Chinese...

17 de agosto de 2020
0
Massacre terror returns to Colombia hunkering down amid pandemic

By Jaime Ortega Carrascal

16 de agosto de 2020
0
Democrats preparing for virtual convention

By Albert Traver and Lucia Leal

16 de agosto de 2020
0
Nueva Jersey enviará el voto por correo a la ciudadanía pese a la ofensiva de Trump

Nueva York, 14 ago (EFE).- El gobernador de Nueva Jersey, Phil Murphy, aseguró este viernes que su estado se encargará de enviar votos por correo a todos...

14 de agosto de 2020
0
Raptors down Grizzlies, Thunder over Wizards, Spurs jump Pelicans in NBA action

Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Aug 9 (efe-epa).- Basket-scoring power forward Pascal Siakam, from Cameroon, and Congolese-Spaniard Serge Ibaka's strength in the...

09 de agosto de 2020
0
US surpasses 5 mn Covid-19 cases, with 19.4 mn worldwide

Washington/Geneva, Aug 9 (efe-epa).- The United States, the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases and the world's highest death toll from...

09 de agosto de 2020
0
Ex-Colombian President Uribe tests positive for Covid-19

Bogota, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, who governed from 2002-2010, reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just hours after the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
US, China digging in on Internet regarding TikTok

By Jairo Mejia/Javier Garcia

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Samsung updates Note, Fold in sales freefall due to pandemic

San Francisco, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- South Korean multinational Samsung on Wednesday unveiled updated models of its high-end mobile phones Note and the foldable...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
Key indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon dies from Covid-19

Brasilia, Aug 5 (efe-epa).- Chief Aritana Yawalapiti, a well-known indigenous leader in Brazil's Amazon region, died Wednesday at age 69 from Covid-19, the...

05 de agosto de 2020
0
From plot vs. China to Colombian virus, Venezuela's COVID tales abound

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Colombian high court orders house arrest for ex-President Uribe

Bogota, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered house arrest for former President and Sen. Alvaro Uribe amid judicial proceedings...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
Hurricane Isaias lashes US east coast, killing at least 1

Washington, Aug 4 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night in North Carolina, is continuing its...

04 de agosto de 2020
0
With virtual hugs and vigils, El Paso remembers victims of Walmart massacre

El Paso, Texas, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- National leaders and organizations on Monday once again remembered the 23 people killed in the mass shooting a year ago at...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump gives ultimatum to TikTok: Agree to be sold to US firm or be banned

Washington, Aug 3 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Monday gave popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok until Sept. 15 to allow itself to be purchased...

03 de agosto de 2020
0
The explosive secret underlying Galapagos Islands' volcanoes

By Kevin Hidalgo

03 de agosto de 2020
0