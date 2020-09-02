02 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Guatemalan farmers innovating, increasing incomes online

02 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
0
  • Maylein Chun Gomez, 23, harvests tomatoes that she later sells online in the Guatemalan village of Quipambe, on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    Maylein Chun Gomez, 23, harvests tomatoes that she later sells online in the Guatemalan village of Quipambe, on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  • Maylein Chun Gomez, 23, packs agricultural products that she sells online in the Guatemalan village of Quipambe on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    Maylein Chun Gomez, 23, packs agricultural products that she sells online in the Guatemalan village of Quipambe on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  • Walter Domingo, 24, harvests cabbages that he sells online in the Guatemalan village of Lacandon on Aug. 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    Walter Domingo, 24, harvests cabbages that he sells online in the Guatemalan village of Lacandon on Aug. 27, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

  • Neivy Velasco, 21, shows some of the agricultural products he sells online in the Guatemalan village of Lacandon on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

    Neivy Velasco, 21, shows some of the agricultural products he sells online in the Guatemalan village of Lacandon on Aug. 26, 2020. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

By Esteban Biba

Tejutla, Guatemala, Sep 2 (efe-epa).- In San Marcos, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico, several young farmers have seen an exponential increase in their sales of organically grown crops over the past five years and the coronavirus pandemic has not been an obstacle to their plans to keep innovating with online sales.

The diversification into vegetables in a region covered with cornfields, new marketing models and the tenacious desire to get out of poverty has enabled some 40 communities in five districts of San Marcos, located 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of Guatemala City, to cease having to depend on selling mere thousands of quetzales worth of their crops. Now they sell millions.

One quetzal is worth about 12.9 cents.

The huge increase in profits has come due to better management of the Cuilco River valley crossing San Marcos, the use of new technologies and marketing routes and the integration of networks of family farmers.

The farmers, most of whom are quite young, have gone from banding together into two organizations making barely $2,000 per year to having nine organizations taking in more than $1.8 million over the past five years, all this as a result of the Joint Comprehensive Rural Development Program for Alto Cuilco financed by the Swedish government with the support of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Guatemalan Agriculture, Livestock and Food Ministry (MAGA).

One of the farmers who has seen the beneficial evolution in his sales is Carlos Domingo, and he emphasized to EFE that the initiative "has changed our lives a lot and ... we see a much better future ... We're thinking of connecting more to be able to produce more" and basically "to migrate less, (since) we have work at home."

Domingo, 23, has seen how in the past they were only able to grow corn at a subsistence level, but "now we're doing it in a graduated way so that we're supplying our schools, children who are our customers, and so we're providing them with healthy and organic food."

The farmers grow onions, carrots, cabbage, corn and other vegetables, now producing a huge variety of crops whereas before they were only able to focus on "survival agriculture." They have also been able to provide local buyers with their products, market them along commercialization networks and integrate the programs of family agriculture and school nutrition.

"It's changed our lives. ... One family grows one thing and another grows another product. We exchange vegetables and it's a big opportunity ... for us," Domingo said.

Another farmer is Jenner Jesus Perez Godinez, 21, who said he focuses more on reproducing the seeds after being trained to do so. His idea is to make a seed bank and "put into practice the assistance and training provided by MAGA and the FAO."

The peasant farmers in the Cuilco River valley used to distribute their produce twice a week at local schools, but the pandemic has changed things now that the schools are closed and people are under quarantine.

The coronavirus situation has become a big challenge, but new technologies, the Internet and the social networks have been a way to bring the local farmers back from the brink of disaster.

So far, more than 75,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Guatemala and 2,790 people have died.

The director of the Rural Development Program, Norma Perez Ixchop, told EFE that an important element has been "how the organizations have dynamized the economy" and "how the networks of family agriculture providers who had challenges with the pandemic sought alternatives" to keep marketing their crops.

One of the program's participants, Meylin Suseth Chun Gomez, 23 and the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, said that the farmers began to promote their products on the social networks, on a Facebook account and among their friends in March and April, when the pandemic first hit Guatemala. Soon thereafter, they began receiving messages on the platform and telephone calls for their products, something completely new to them.

Before the pandemic, they had their products ready for delivery twice a week, but with the closures of businesses, schools and the like, the harvest was harder to bring in and - since perishable products did not enter into the Education Ministry's plans - that changed the prevailing dynamic.

Some agricultural organizations in the country changed the crops they grew, shifting to basic grains and other basic items - like salt, sugar or toilet paper, but farmers like Meylin Suseth wanted to continue growing vegetables and seeking alternative marketing methods, lowering their prices and selling from home. Innovation is vital in a country where one in every two children suffers from malnutrition and 59 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Guatemalan farmers innovating, increasing incomes online

By Esteban Biba

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Armed civilians in Kenosha taking justice into their own hands

By Susana Samhan

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump confirms hard line vs. protests on trip to Kenosha

By Laura Barros

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Brazil's Amazon region suffered 2nd most fires in past decade in August

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Court allows Trump to delay handing over tax records to NY prosecutor

New York, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- A New York appeals court on Tuesday accepted a request by attorneys for President Donald Trump to temporarily delay handing over...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Havana placed under tightest Covid-19 quarantine yet

Havana, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Tuesday was placed under the most restrictive quarantine measures yet imposed by the government since the start of the...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US

Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020...

31 de agosto de 2020
0
Argentina moving toward 6th month of Covid-19 quarantine amid rising cases

By Cecilia Caminos

31 de agosto de 2020
0
Djokovic is big US Open favorite but others have a chance

Flushing Meadows, New York, Aug 30 (efe-epa).- Serbia's Novak Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the tennis world, since he arrived in Flushing Meadows, New York,...

30 de agosto de 2020
0
Sertanejo: musical genre taking hold in Brazil, land of samba, bossa nova

By Weimer Carvalho and Waldheim Garcia Montoya

30 de agosto de 2020
0
Deadly Laura gaining strength, heading for Cuba, Marco nearing US

Miami, Aug 23 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Laura on Sunday hit the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, leaving at least...

23 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump to be daily star of "anti-socialist" Republican convention

By Lucia Leal

23 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump attacks Biden on day ex-VP accepts Dem nomination

By Jairo Mejia

20 de agosto de 2020
0
US launches move at UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran

United Nations, Aug 20 (efe-epa).- The United States on Thursday at the United Nations launched an effort to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, a...

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Biden's key immigration proposals for defeating Trump

By Laura Barros

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Forest fires consume 46,000 acres near California wine-producing area

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- A series of forest fires resulting from the intense heat, very dry conditions and numerous electrical storms have burned...

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Long waiting list for baptisms among Los Angeles Hispanics during pandemic

By Ana Milena Varon

19 de agosto de 2020
0
Apple reaches stock market capitalization of $2 trillion

New York, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- Tech giant Apple on Wednesday became the first US firm to reach the $2 trillion mark in terms of its stock market...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
S&P500 notches first record close since February, Nasdaq makes new high

New York, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session in the red but the S&P500 Index...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
US Postal Service director halts controversial changes until after election

Washington, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- The director of the US Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, said Tuesday that he will suspend until after the Nov. 3 election the...

18 de agosto de 2020
0
Mexican artists entertaining from rooftops to help neighbors forget virus

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

18 de agosto de 2020
0
Michelle Obama: Biden's a decent man, knows how to listen

Washington, Aug 17 (efe-epa).- Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday evening at the virtual Democratic National Convention will describe the party's...

18 de agosto de 2020
0
The small-town cemetery where Mexicans bury their dead with their own hands

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

17 de agosto de 2020
0
US increases pressure on Huawei, further limiting access to chips

Washington, Aug 17 (efe-epa).- The United States government on Monday increased its pressure on Huawei by adopting a series of measures to limit the Chinese...

17 de agosto de 2020
0