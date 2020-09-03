03 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Mexican oxygen vendor who lost 4 family members in pandemic

03 de septiembre de 2020
22:10
0
  • Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

  • Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

  • Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

    Cesar Hernandez, a bottled oxygen vendor in Mexico City, speaks with EFE on Sept. 3, 2020, about the four family members he has lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Pazos

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

Mexico City, Sep 3 (efe-epa).- First he lost his father-in-law, then his son-in-law, then it was his brother-in-law and finally his mother. Few have seen the harsh reality of the coronavirus from as close up as Cesar Hernandez, a Mexican who sells medicinal bottled oxygen to Covid-19 victims and who has lost four family members during the pandemic.

"Any loss affects the family, but in my case, they came one after the other. You haven't recovered from one when it's another. You barely get going and then it's another one," he told EFE sadly on Thursday at the door of his small oxygen business in the northern part of Mexico City.

The nightmare began at the end of March, the month in which Mexican authorities declared a health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which since then has resulted in 610,957 confirmed cases and taken the lives of 65,816 people in Mexico, according to official figures, putting the country in the No. 3 spot worldwide in terms of Covid-19 deaths, following the US and Brazil.

Back when "nobody believed" in Covid-19, he said that his 76-year-old father-in-law Ramon, already with problems in both kidneys, was hospitalized, dying in early April.

Although health authorities attributed his death to the coronavirus, the family is not certain about that, since no test was ever performed on him.

"Then, in May my son-in-law died, and it was definitely Covid. Four days later my brother-in-law died and on May 31 my mother died. They're heavy blows and it makes you believe that you have to take care of yourself, not only you yourself but the whole family," Hernandez said.

The symptoms his relatives experienced were unmistakable. High fever, heavy coughing and difficulty breathing. Hernandez tried to help them with oxygen tanks from the family business, which his father-in-law had founded, but it was already too late.

Although his 75-year-old mother Teresa died at home, his son-in-law David and his brother-in-law Hector had to be hospitalized.

Once they were admitted to the hospital, no further information came to the family about their condition until health authorities informed them that their relatives had died. "They don't give you anything more than to tell you when they died," Hernandez said.

"You prepare yourself but, no matter how much one prepares, the bad news is always hard," he added.

Before taking over the reins of the oxygen business in 2005, Hernandez worked in a funeral home. But that didn't enable him to become inured to the death of a loved one, and even less so regarding the death of a young man like David, who died at age 25 and was "very healthy" before becoming infected.

"When people die young it hurts a bit more, right? ... It's because you say that he didn't live as long as he was supposed to," said Hernandez, who remembers David every times he takes his grandson Liam, age 3 and now fatherless, for a walk.

If there's one thing that's become clear to Hernandez over the past months it's that Covid-19 is no joke. He has not only seen it within his own family but also in his work, where he's gone from selling seven loads of oxygen per week to 15 in a single day.

Although the pandemic seems to be declining slightly in severity in the Mexican capital, Hernandez continues to see "many Covid cases" each day, along with "many deaths." Thus, he doesn't hesitate to point out the "ignorance" of those who don't believe the virus needs to be taken seriously.

"I imagine it's out of ignorance. Until you experience it yourself, you don't feel that it exists. We advise people to take care of themselves, to take care of their families because the majority are at home and they're living with their children and parents," he said.

The virus also affected his sister and his sister-in-law, but they recovered, "thank God," he said. For that reason, Hernandez, his wife and daughters isolated themselves for a number of days and got themselves tested, but those tests came back negative.

"It's had a big effect because you can't even give someone a supportive hug out of fear of getting infected and giving it to others," he said regarding the wakes for his relatives, all of whom were cremated on the recommendation of the health authorities.

With his voice breaking, Hernandez admitted that it's been three months since he hugged his other family members, but in his work he has found the strength to get up every day and deliver oxygen to his customers knowing that he can "improve the quality of life" for many people.

"The only thing we can do is ... try to look at things with optimism and keep moving forward," he said.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Mexican oxygen vendor who lost 4 family members in pandemic

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
General Motors, Honda agree on North America strategic alliance

Washington, Sep 3 (efe-epa).- General Motors (GM) and Honda on Thursday announced their intention to establish a "strategic alliance" in North America...

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
Connecting kids with grandparents: the startup app hitting it big in pandemic

By Marc Arcas

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Guatemalan farmers innovating, increasing incomes online

By Esteban Biba

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
New York school testing open-air classes for youngest students

New York, Sep 2 (efe-epa).- Tents to protect them from the sun and rain, pillows to make them comfortable on the ground, a supply of facemasks and...

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
Armed civilians in Kenosha taking justice into their own hands

By Susana Samhan

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump confirms hard line vs. protests on trip to Kenosha

By Laura Barros

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Court allows Trump to delay handing over tax records to NY prosecutor

New York, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- A New York appeals court on Tuesday accepted a request by attorneys for President Donald Trump to temporarily delay handing over...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Brazil's Amazon region suffered 2nd most fires in past decade in August

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Havana placed under tightest Covid-19 quarantine yet

Havana, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Tuesday was placed under the most restrictive quarantine measures yet imposed by the government since the start of the...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US

Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020...

31 de agosto de 2020
0
Argentina moving toward 6th month of Covid-19 quarantine amid rising cases

By Cecilia Caminos

31 de agosto de 2020
0
Djokovic is big US Open favorite but others have a chance

Flushing Meadows, New York, Aug 30 (efe-epa).- Serbia's Novak Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the tennis world, since he arrived in Flushing Meadows, New York,...

30 de agosto de 2020
0
Sertanejo: musical genre taking hold in Brazil, land of samba, bossa nova

By Weimer Carvalho and Waldheim Garcia Montoya

30 de agosto de 2020
0
Deadly Laura gaining strength, heading for Cuba, Marco nearing US

Miami, Aug 23 (efe-epa).- Tropical Storm Laura on Sunday hit the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, leaving at least...

23 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump to be daily star of "anti-socialist" Republican convention

By Lucia Leal

23 de agosto de 2020
0
Trump attacks Biden on day ex-VP accepts Dem nomination

By Jairo Mejia

20 de agosto de 2020
0
US launches move at UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran

United Nations, Aug 20 (efe-epa).- The United States on Thursday at the United Nations launched an effort to reimpose international sanctions on Iran, a...

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Biden's key immigration proposals for defeating Trump

By Laura Barros

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Forest fires consume 46,000 acres near California wine-producing area

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- A series of forest fires resulting from the intense heat, very dry conditions and numerous electrical storms have burned...

20 de agosto de 2020
0
Long waiting list for baptisms among Los Angeles Hispanics during pandemic

By Ana Milena Varon

19 de agosto de 2020
0
Apple reaches stock market capitalization of $2 trillion

New York, Aug 19 (efe-epa).- Tech giant Apple on Wednesday became the first US firm to reach the $2 trillion mark in terms of its stock market...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
S&P500 notches first record close since February, Nasdaq makes new high

New York, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the session in the red but the S&P500 Index...

19 de agosto de 2020
0
US Postal Service director halts controversial changes until after election

Washington, Aug 18 (efe-epa).- The director of the US Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, said Tuesday that he will suspend until after the Nov. 3 election the...

18 de agosto de 2020
0