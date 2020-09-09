09 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

More than 40 California blazes burning in worst-ever fire season

09 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
0
  • The Creek Fire burns a forested area near Shaver Lake in California on Sept. 8, 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

    The Creek Fire burns a forested area near Shaver Lake in California on Sept. 8, 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

  • The Creek Fire burns a forested area near Shaver Lake in California on Sept. 8, 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

    The Creek Fire burns a forested area near Shaver Lake in California on Sept. 8, 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

By Alex Segura Lozano

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (efe-epa).- More than 40 wildfires are burning on Wednesday in California, 20 of them designated by authorities to be "big fires," in the state's worst-ever fire season.

In all, more than 7,600 fires have been detected in California since the beginning of the year, and up to September some 2.3 million acres of forest and grassland have burned, according to the latest tally by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The figures take on additional import when compared with those of last year, given that in all of 2019 fewer than 5,000 fires that burned 118,000 acres, were registered in the state.

"CLIMATE. CHANGE. IS. REAL," added Newsom in sharing fire data on his official Twitter account.

The big fear among the authorities is that the burned-over territory will continue to increase during the so-called fire season in October and November given the extraordinarily dry conditions.

The prospects for the coming days, according to the National Weather Service, are not good due to three main reasons: the record high temperatures in recent days, the ongoing extremely dry conditions and the current heavy winds.

Specifically, the NWS is warning of strong "Diablo" winds, which are very hot and dry and which normally occur in the San Francisco Bay area and at other spots in Northern California during this time period each year.

These weather conditions not only foster new fires, but also cause "great difficulty" for firefighters as they try to contain the fires, as in the case of the Bear Fire, which is affecting Butte and Yuba Counties, some 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the state capital, Sacramento.

Strong winds will continue to create "dangerous and life-threatening" fire weather conditions across the region, said the NWS, adding that "Fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and could exhibit dangerous fire behavior."

The fires are also affecting Southern California in areas relatively close to Los Angeles and San Diego.

This is the case with the forest fire in the Los Padres National Forest, which has injured 14 firefighters and heavy machinery operators, one of them seriously, the US Forest Service reported on Wednesday.

The fire, dubbed the Dolan Fire by authorities, has burned more than 72,500 acres since it erupted on Aug. 18 and at present it is only 40 percent contained with the high temperatures last weekend serving to help fuel the blaze.

The delicate situation across most of California forced the Forest Service on Monday to order the closure of several national park or forest areas, namely: Stanislaus, Sierra, Sequoia, Inyo, Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland.

The closures include campgrounds, day use areas, forested areas and all forest pathways or hiking trails, and the restrictions in effect now have been raised to prohibit all types of ignition, including propane stoves and all fuels, the authorities said in a statement.

No reopening date for these national forests has been announced, and the situation will be evaluated regularly in accord with prevailing weather conditions.

Of all the currently active fires, the Sierra Nevada Fire is the one that has spread the fastest in recent hours, burning some 60 homes in the tiny town of Big Creek and forcing authorities to completely evacuate the 2,500 people living in Auberry.

In addition, the fires on Sunday forced the helicopter evacuation of more than 200 people who were staying in the popular camping zone known as Mammoth Pool.

Since early on Friday, the Creek fire - as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has dubbed it - has already burned 165,000 acres and the 10 contingents of firefighters working to control it still have not managed to make much headway against the blaze.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
More than 40 California blazes burning in worst-ever fire season

By Alex Segura Lozano

09 de septiembre de 2020
0
Food prices skyrocket in Brazil exhausted by Covid-19 crisis

By Alba Santandreu

09 de septiembre de 2020
0
Hundreds of thousands of homes without power in California due to fires

By Marc Arcas

08 de septiembre de 2020
0
Peru starting to beat COVID-19 after 700K cases, 30K deaths

By Alvaro Mellizo

08 de septiembre de 2020
0
Political divisions among Cubans taints celebration of island's patron saint

By Lorena Canto

08 de septiembre de 2020
0
Ecuador court rejects motion to overturn Correa's sentence in bribery case

Quito, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- The Ecuadorian Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the motion presented on behalf of former President Rafael Correa to annul his...

07 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump praises labor recovery, promises 10 mn jobs in 2021

Washington, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States is experiencing the "fastest economic recovery" in history and...

07 de septiembre de 2020
0
Bachelet calls on political leaders to acknowledge abuses of women

Queretaro, Mexico, Sep 7 (efe-epa).- Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Monday called on political leaders to acknowledge the abuse of women,...

07 de septiembre de 2020
0
Families remain homeless in S. Mexico 3 years after huge quake

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

07 de septiembre de 2020
0
Police arrest 59 at Portland protest, Trump demands law and order

Washington, Sep 6 (efe-epa).- Protests against police violence and racism in Portland, Oregon, resulted in police arresting 59 people between Saturday night...

07 de septiembre de 2020
0
Djokovic expelled from US Open after hitting ref with ball

Flushing Meadows, New York, Sep 6 (efe-epa).- Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday was expelled from the US Open tennis tourney, which he had been favored to...

06 de septiembre de 2020
0
Biden shows empathy in meeting with Kenosha's black community

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
Mexican oxygen vendor who lost 4 family members in pandemic

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
General Motors, Honda agree on North America strategic alliance

Washington, Sep 3 (efe-epa).- General Motors (GM) and Honda on Thursday announced their intention to establish a "strategic alliance" in North America...

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
New York school testing open-air classes for youngest students

New York, Sep 2 (efe-epa).- Tents to protect them from the sun and rain, pillows to make them comfortable on the ground, a supply of facemasks and...

03 de septiembre de 2020
0
Connecting kids with grandparents: the startup app hitting it big in pandemic

By Marc Arcas

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Guatemalan farmers innovating, increasing incomes online

By Esteban Biba

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Armed civilians in Kenosha taking justice into their own hands

By Susana Samhan

02 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump confirms hard line vs. protests on trip to Kenosha

By Laura Barros

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Court allows Trump to delay handing over tax records to NY prosecutor

New York, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- A New York appeals court on Tuesday accepted a request by attorneys for President Donald Trump to temporarily delay handing over...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Brazil's Amazon region suffered 2nd most fires in past decade in August

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Havana placed under tightest Covid-19 quarantine yet

Havana, Sep 1 (efe-epa).- Havana on Tuesday was placed under the most restrictive quarantine measures yet imposed by the government since the start of the...

01 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden trade accusations about racial disturbances in US

Washington, Aug 31 (efe-epa).- In a sign of how polarized the United States has become, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival in the 2020...

31 de agosto de 2020
0
Argentina moving toward 6th month of Covid-19 quarantine amid rising cases

By Cecilia Caminos

31 de agosto de 2020
0