24 de septiembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Trump booed while paying respects before Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court

24 de septiembre de 2020
20:08
0
  • President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Alex Brandon

    President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Alex Brandon

  • President Donald Trump (c-l) and first lady Melania Trump (c-r) at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

    President Donald Trump (c-l) and first lady Melania Trump (c-r) at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

  • President Donald Trump (l) and first lady Melania Trump (r) at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

    President Donald Trump (l) and first lady Melania Trump (r) at the Supreme Court building in Washington DC on Sept. 24, 2020, to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body was lying in state there. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

  • People pay their respects as they pass the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

    People pay their respects as they pass the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington, Sep 24 (efe-epa).- A large crowd loudly booed President Donald Trump on Thursday during his visit to the Supreme Court, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was lying in state.

Ginsburg, a progressive and feminist icon on the high court, died last Friday at age 87 and Trump has said he wants to replace her with a conservative justice before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump and his wife Melania made a quick visit to the Supreme Court building, where Ginsburg's casket has been placed at the top of the court steps.

Wearing matching black facemasks, Trump and the first lady stood on either side of the casket and observed approximately a minute of silence, while the boos of the crowd gathered in front of the high court increased in strength.

"Vote him out!" chanted the people assembled there until Trump made a half-turn and entered the court prior to leaving the site.

Those who were shouting at and booing the president included dozens of people who were waiting in line to approach Ginsburg's casket, and when the presidential limousine arrived they also shouted "Honor her wish!"

With that phrase, the crowd was referring to Ginsburg's reported last wish, which she dictated to her granddaughter shortly before she died and in which she said that her "most fervent wish" was not to be replaced on the Supreme Court "until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg, one of the four progressive justices on the high court, was aware that if Trump replaced her that could firmly shift the Supreme Court's stance to the right, possibly for decades given that all seats are lifetime appointments. Before she died, the conservative-liberal balance was 5-4, but if another conservative justice is inserted to take her place the ratio will be 6-3 and it will be almost impossible for liberals or progressives to expect favorable rulings on cases, possibly for many years to come.

Trump has made clear, however, that he has no intention of backing away from nominating a replacement for Ginsburg, and he has asserted he plans to announce the name of that person on Saturday after saying that he had reduced the list of possible candidates to five, all of them women.

Members of the Republican majority in the Senate have said that they have the votes to approve anyone Trump nominates, even before knowing who it will be, and although less than six weeks remain before the November election, the president has insisted that his aim is to have the matter resolved before the nationwide balloting.

The result of this would be that, should the election be contested and the Supreme Court be tasked with rendering a ruling on such matters, the high court would be firmly in the hands of conservatives who well might support Trump on the issue, since three of the those justices would have been appointed by him.

Hundreds of people came to the Supreme Court building on Wednesday and Thursday to pay their last respects to Ginsburg, whose casket will be taken on Friday to the Capitol building, where she will be the first female US official to be accorded the honor of lying in state in Congress, before being interred in a private ceremony.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Trump booed while paying respects before Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 24 (efe-epa).- A large crowd loudly booed President Donald Trump on Thursday during his visit to the Supreme Court, where the late Justice...

24 de septiembre de 2020
0
Why Brazil's Pantanal is having the worst fires in recent decades

By Carlos Meneses Sanchez

24 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump: November election result will end up in Supreme Court

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the result of the November presidential election will end up in the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
0
US begins test of Covid-19 vaccine with 60,000 volunteers

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Janssen Pharmaceutica, owned by US multinational Johnson & Johnson, on Wednesday launched one of the world's largest tests of...

23 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump prohibits Americans from staying in 400-plus hotels in Cuba

Washington, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, prohibiting Americans from staying in hotels on the...

23 de septiembre de 2020
0
Migrant who reported sterilization at US detention center released

Atlanta, Sep 23 (efe-epa).- Pauline Binam, one of the immigrants who complained that they had been sterilized against their will at a migrant detention...

23 de septiembre de 2020
0
Debate about high court vacancy heats up US election climate

By Laura Barros

23 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump registered his trademark in 2008 in Cuba to build hotels, casinos

Miami, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump registered his business trademark in Cuba in 2008 with an eye toward building hotels, casinos and golf...

22 de septiembre de 2020
0
Typed draft of Neruda sonnet found

Santiago, Sep 22 (efe-epa).- A preliminary typewritten and signed version of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's 1965 sonnet "Sangre de Toro" (Blood of the Bull)...

22 de septiembre de 2020
0
UN celebrates 75th anniversary with lackluster summit amid problems

By Mario Villar

21 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump insists he'll fill Supreme Court vacancy, despite nearness of election

Washington, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump insisted on Monday that he will quickly replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...

21 de septiembre de 2020
0
"Ultra-Hot Neptune," new exoplanet 260 light years from Earth

Santiago, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- An investigation headed by Chilean scientists has discovered the first so-called "Ultra-Hot Neptune," a type of exoplanet...

21 de septiembre de 2020
0
Brazilian government calls for halt to "Cuties" screenings, Netflix probe

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 21 (efe-epa).- The Jair Bolsonaro administration on Monday called for a halt to local screenings of the French film "Mignonnes"...

21 de septiembre de 2020
0
DeChambeau scores decisive win in US Open

Mamaroneck, New York, Sep 20 (efe-epa).- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau won his first major tourney on Sunday in decisive fashion, sweeping to victory in the...

21 de septiembre de 2020
0
Colombian police receiving yoga workshops to manage emotions on the job

By Jeimmy Paola Sierra

20 de septiembre de 2020
0
Gasoline shortage in Venezuela, new weapon in ongoing political fight

By Ron Gonzalez

18 de septiembre de 2020
0
At least 17 migrant women subjected to unnecessary surgeries at US detention center

Atlanta, Sep 16 (efe-epa).- At least 17 women were subjected to unnecessary surgeries, including hysterectomies, at a migrant detention center in Georgia, a...

16 de septiembre de 2020
0
Firefighters continue battling blazes across California

By Alex Segura Lozano

16 de septiembre de 2020
0
Six months of quarantine, an eternity in Venezuela

By Sabela Bello

16 de septiembre de 2020
0
After court reversal, TPS beneficiaries seek to be heard in US

By Luis Uribe

15 de septiembre de 2020
0
Apple unveils all-new iPad Air with advanced chip, but holds off on iPhone

By Marc Arcas

15 de septiembre de 2020
0
Authorities concerned over forest fire near Los Angeles

By Alex Segura Lozano

15 de septiembre de 2020
0
Trump: 5 more nations to establish diplomatic ties with Israel soon

Washington, Sep 15 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "five more countries" will soon establish diplomatic ties with Israel, his remarks...

15 de septiembre de 2020
0
Mexican to participate in first LatAm space mission

Mexico City, Sep 14 (efe-epa).- A researcher with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Jose Alberto Ramirez Aguilar, will participate in the...

15 de septiembre de 2020
0