Trump preparing for Florida rally convinced that he's immune to COVID-19

Miami, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- Convinced that he is immune to "the horrible China virus," President Donald Trump on Monday resumed campaign events outside the White House for the first time since he contracted the coronavirus with a rally in the central Florida town of Sanford.

"See you in Sanford, Florida, tonight for a Big Rally," tweeted Trump on Monday morning, after declaring to Fox News on Sunday that he is now "immune" to the coronavirus, after testing positive for Covid-19 on in early October and receiving treatment for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump also said that he was doing "fantastically" and "in very good shape to fight the battles."

The president expressed his confidence in his health status after on the weekend White House physician Dr. Sean Conley issued a report in which he said in a letter that Trump is no longer considered a "transmission risk" and can now be around others safely, although he did not respond to the question about when Trump had last tested negative for the virus.

The Florida rally comes a week after Trump left Walter Reed and after appearing at his first public event with supporters last Saturday, during which he gave a rather lackluster speech from a White House balcony The Sanford event has sparked criticism of the president because of the possibility that he could still be a transmitter of the virus, and attorney Daniel Ulhfelder filed for an emergency temporary injunction aiming to have the rally cancelled because, the suit claims, the event is "a nuisance."

The Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, said in a statement on Monday: "President Trump comes to Sanford today bringing nothing but reckless behavior, divisive rhetoric, and fear-mongering."

"But, equally dangerous is what he fails to bring: no plan to get this virus that has taken the lives of over 15,000 Floridians under control, no plan to protect Floridians' health care amid his attacks against the ACA (i.e. Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare), and certainly no plan to mitigate the economic impact the pandemic is having on families across Central Florida," Biden said.

After the Florida rally, Trump is scheduled later this week to hold other campaign events in the states of Pennsylvania and Iowa, where he hopes to gain ground among voters, whose support for him has been slipping markedly in recent voter surveys.

According to a survey released Sunday by ABC News and The Washington Post, Biden is leading Trump by 12 percentage points among likely voters, while according to the average of voter surveys, as tabulated and calculated by RealClearPolitics, the former VP has a 10.6 percent lead.

In Florida, which can provide 29 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency in the Electoral College and is thus a crucial campaign battleground, a recent Quinnipiac University poll put Biden 11 points ahead of the president.