19 de octubre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Piñera: Chile wants to live in peace after night of extreme violence

19 de octubre de 2020
20:08
0
  • Photo taken Oct. 19, 2020, of the façade of the Church of the Assumption in Santiago, Chile, after it was burned by rioters the night before. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

    Photo taken Oct. 19, 2020, of the façade of the Church of the Assumption in Santiago, Chile, after it was burned by rioters the night before. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

  • Chilean police officers work near the destroyed Church of the Assumption on Oct. 19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

    Chilean police officers work near the destroyed Church of the Assumption on Oct. 19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

  • Photo showing the monument to the martyrs from among the Chilean Carabineros, after the demonstrations on the night of Oct. 18-19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

    Photo showing the monument to the martyrs from among the Chilean Carabineros, after the demonstrations on the night of Oct. 18-19, 2020, in Santiago. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Santiago, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the majority of his country's citizens wans to live "in democracy and in peace," after a night of extreme violence during which one person was shot dead and police arrested more than 640 people.

"We saw a minority of criminals who unleashed a wave of violence, looting and vandalism, including burning two churches of much historical value ... The immense majority of Chileans want to live in democracy and in peace," the conservative leader said.

The unrest occurred around sunset and cast a somber shadow over the celebrations and massive gatherings in Santiago and other cities around the country to commemorate the first anniversary of the so-called "social explosion," which erupted in October 2019 as Chileans took to the streets to demand greater social equality and which is considered to be the most serious such event since the end of the 1973-1990 military dictatorship headed by Augusto Pinochet.

One person was killed by gunfire, at least 643 were arrested, 116 law enforcement officers were injured, two churches were burned and several businesses were looted during the night of violence.

Images of the cupula of the Church of the Annunciation in flames and collapsing amid applause and cheers from a group of demonstrators went viral on the social networks and were shown on media outlets all around the world.

Piñera said that the government on Monday will file several cases aiming to "severely punish" those responsible for the destruction, and he called on the political forces to condemn not only the deeds but also "those who in one way or another promote violence, condone it or justify it."

The anniversary of the protests took place one week before 14.5 million Chileans will go the polls for an historic plebiscite to say whether or not they want to replace the current constitution, which was inherited from the dictatorship and is seen as the document that is the origin of the country's inequalities.

The plebiscite, which was to have been held last April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was agreed to by the country's political forces to decompress the social crisis, which left some 30 people dead and thousands injured, along with reports of human rights abuses by the security forces.

The president emphasized that the society wants a "participatory" vote and "one in which everyone can freely demonstrate," although he added that "minority groups are going to try to sully or obstruct that process."

"We want a constitution that will be a great framework for unity, for stability, for projecting our country, and for that to occur it is fundamental that it has legitimacy accorded to it by a broad majority of the citizens," added Piñera, who suffers politically from low favorability ratings.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Piñera: Chile wants to live in peace after night of extreme violence

Santiago, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the majority of his country's citizens wans to live "in democracy and in...

19 de octubre de 2020
0
Argentina nearing 1 million Covid-19 cases with no end in sight

Buenos Aires, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Seven months of restrictions have not managed to bend the coronavirus infection curve in Argentina, a country that now is...

19 de octubre de 2020
0
Pelosi gives White House 48-hour ultimatum to agree on rescue package

Washington, Oct 18 (efe-epa).- The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Sunday gave the White House 48 hours to reach an...

18 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexican artist reinvents painting shoes for Day of the Dead

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

18 de octubre de 2020
0
Barrett sidesteps giving Senate committee her view on presidential powers

By Susana Samhan

14 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump's son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, first lady says

Washington, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after both his parents became...

15 de octubre de 2020
0
IAPA awards journalistic excellence, honors press victims of Covid-19

Miami, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) on Wednesday presented its 2020 awards, including a special one granted posthumously...

14 de octubre de 2020
0
LatAm facing challenge of keeping pandemic from infecting elections

By Laura Nuñez Marin

14 de octubre de 2020
0
TV series showcases work of honest Mexican cops

By Monica Rubalcava

13 de octubre de 2020
0
Paraguay presents poverty reduction plan with 2030 target

Asuncion, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- The Paraguayan administration on Monday presented the National Poverty Reduction Plan - Jajapo Paraguay (Let's Do It,...

12 de octubre de 2020
0
Democrats put Obamacare at center of Supreme Court debate

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

12 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump preparing for Florida rally convinced that he's immune to COVID-19

Washington, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and is not contagious, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley...

12 de octubre de 2020
0
Fauci: Trump campaign used my comments without permission

Washington, Oct 11 (efe-epa).- The US government's top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the key spokesmen on health issues amid the coronavirus...

11 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump: I'm immune from Covid-19, ready to resume election campaign

By Laura Barros

11 de octubre de 2020
0
Dancing at Miami elderly care facilities on skids due to social distancing

By Jorge I. Perez

11 de octubre de 2020
0
Six ultrarightists charged with planning to kidnap Michigan's Gov. Whitmer

New York, Oct 8 (efe-epa).- Six people linked to an extreme rightist militia group have been arrested and charged with planning to kidnap and possibly...

08 de octubre de 2020
0
Big chasm between California, Trump in approach to climate crisis

By Javier Romualdo

08 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexican Nobel Prize winner Mario Molina dies

Mexico City, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his studies on the ozone layer, died...

07 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump breaks Covid-19 quarantine, says infection is "blessing from God"

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday returned to work in the Oval Office, despite not having spent the required time in...

07 de octubre de 2020
0
Venezuela's electricity industry facing multiple challenges

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

07 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump proposes to Congress sending out 2nd stimulus check

Washington, Oct 7 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately approve sending a second check for...

07 de octubre de 2020
0
Activist in orca costume asks Miami's Seaquarium to free Lolita

Miami, Oct 6 (efe-epa).- Animal rights activists, including one woman dressed as an orca but wearing shackles, gathered on Tuesday in front of the Miami...

06 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump to debate Biden Oct. 15 as new survey shows ex-VP with 16-pt lead

By Laura Barros

06 de octubre de 2020
0
Peru resumes international flights after six months of travel isolation

Lima, Oct 5 (efe-epa).- After six months virtually isolated from the world, with no regular flights in or out, on Monday Peru resumed its air connections...

05 de octubre de 2020
0