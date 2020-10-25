25 de octubre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Covid-19 cases around Pence rise to 5, but he maintains travel schedule

25 de octubre de 2020
19:07
0
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows waves to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Washington, Oct 25 (efe-epa).- The new outbreak of Covid-19 in the White House has now affected five people around Vice President Mike Pence, but his office says he is planning to maintain his election campaign travel plans, a decision that has sparked controversy around the country.

Besides Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, and his political advisor, Marty Obst, whose positive coronavirus tests were confirmed Saturday evening by official sources, at least three other people in the VP's office have tested positive for the sometimes deadly and highly transmissible disease, as reported Sunday by The New York Times and CNN.

Pence tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday along with his wife Karen, but he is planning to continue with his campaign travels nine days before the presidential election, including a trip on Sunday to North Carolina and another on Monday to Minnesota, his office said.

That decision was made despite the fact that Pence has been in close contact with his chief of staff and last week traveled with Obst to participate on Oct. 15 in a fundraising event in Florida that was also attended by President Donald Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday defended Pence's decision to adhere to his campaign travel schedule by saying that the vice president is "essential personnel," and - as such - exempt from the guidelines issued by the country's health experts, and thus he must continue with his activities, including campaigning.

When CNN noted to Meadows that Pence "should quarantine for 14 days," Meadows replied, "He's not just campaigning. He's working," and thus he could continue with his activities.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say that essential workers are permitted to work after exposure to someone who tested positive for Covid-19 if they abide by guidelines such as wearing a facemask, social distancing and being regularly monitored for symptoms.

The White House chief of staff said Pence was wearing a mask and was social distancing.

Meadows went on to say that the administration was "not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations," and when asked by CNN why the government was not going to try and get control of the pandemic, the White House chief of staff responded: "Because it is a contagious virus."

The official went on to say that the country is "making efforts to contain it," adding that "What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it's therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don't die from this."

Meadows and Pence's office said that the White House medical unit had given the "green light" to the VP to continue with his campaign trips, but no doctor at the presidential residence so far has confirmed that assertion.

According to The New York Times, Meadows on Saturday tried to keep secret the information about the positive Covid tests in Pence's office, and he justified his position on Sunday by saying: "When we actually have people's health at risk, sharing personal information is not something that we should do, not something that we do actually do, unless it's the vice president or the president or someone that's very close to them where there's people in harm's way."

Apart from Short and Obst, the other three people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Pence's office have not been publicly identified, and CNN reported that the rest of the vice president's advisors are afraid of being exposed.

This is the second outbreak of Covid-19 in the White House in the past month, after in early October almost 30 people tested positive for the virus, including Trump - who received three days of treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center - first lady Melania Trump, several senators and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The White House barely made any changes to its protocols to deal with the pandemic after the incident and Trump and Pence immediately resumed their campaign rallies with hundreds, if not thousands, of people in attendance, where there was no social distancing and hardly anyone used facemasks.

According to figures compiled by The Johns Hopkins University, 83,178 confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered on Saturday and more than 85,000 have been registered within the past 24 hours, these figures breaking previous daily records while President Donald Trump continues to claim that the US is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic and that it is "stupid" to keep doing so many Covid-19 tests because it gives the media "something to talk about."

Almost 8.6 million Americans have become infected with the disease since the start of the pandemic and on Sunday the country exceeded 225,000 deaths from the virus, more than any other country.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Covid-19 cases around Pence rise to 5, but he maintains travel schedule

Washington, Oct 25 (efe-epa).- The new outbreak of Covid-19 in the White House has now affected five people around Vice President Mike Pence, but his office...

25 de octubre de 2020
0
Foreign hackers threatening US elections again

By Marc Arcas

23 de octubre de 2020
0
Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray return in "On The Rocks" with Woody Allen style

Los Angeles, Oct 23 (efe-epa).- Filmmaker Sofia Coppola and actor Bill Murray are teaming up again after their success in "Lost in Translation" to make "On...

23 de octubre de 2020
0
Venezuelans stranded in Dominican Republic desperately seeking to return home

By Maria Montecelos

23 de octubre de 2020
0
Cuban dance adjusts to the pandemic's new normal

By Yeny Garcia

23 de octubre de 2020
0
Ecuadorian security forces use tear gas to disperse Quito protesters

Quito, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- Ecuadorian police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a demonstration in Quito called by a union to protest the country's...

23 de octubre de 2020
0
Giuliani defends self against sexually compromising scene in "Borat" film

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, defended himself on Thursday after...

22 de octubre de 2020
0
Russia, Iran deny US charges of election meddling

Moscow, Oct 22 (efe-epa).- The governments of Russia and Iran rejected on Thursday accusations from Washington that they are trying to influence the outcome...

22 de octubre de 2020
0
Adventurer to recreate 1st biplane flight over Ecuador's Andes

By Susana Madera

22 de octubre de 2020
0
Chile stressing anti-violence, announces free metro trips for plebiscite

Santiago, Oct 21 (efe-epa).- Four days before the historic plebiscite to decide on whether a new constitution is needed in Chile, the government on...

22 de octubre de 2020
0
Thousands join nationwide protests against Colombian gov't

Bogota, Oct 21 (efe-epa).- Another day of protests against the economic and social policy of the Colombian government began on Wednesday in the streets of...

21 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden to debate with new rules, including silenced mikes at times

By Susana Samhan

21 de octubre de 2020
0
Piñatas, Catrina merge to keep up Mexico's Day of Dead tradition

By Salma Kaufman

21 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump trying to turn page on pandemic just 15 days before election

By Lucia Leal

19 de octubre de 2020
0
Piñera: Chile wants to live in peace after night of extreme violence

Santiago, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said Monday that the majority of his country's citizens wans to live "in democracy and in...

19 de octubre de 2020
0
Argentina nearing 1 million Covid-19 cases with no end in sight

Buenos Aires, Oct 19 (efe-epa).- Seven months of restrictions have not managed to bend the coronavirus infection curve in Argentina, a country that now is...

19 de octubre de 2020
0
Pelosi gives White House 48-hour ultimatum to agree on rescue package

Washington, Oct 18 (efe-epa).- The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Sunday gave the White House 48 hours to reach an...

18 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexican artist reinvents painting shoes for Day of the Dead

By Jose de Jesus Cortes

18 de octubre de 2020
0
Trump's son Barron tested positive for coronavirus, first lady says

Washington, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after both his parents became...

15 de octubre de 2020
0
Barrett sidesteps giving Senate committee her view on presidential powers

By Susana Samhan

14 de octubre de 2020
0
IAPA awards journalistic excellence, honors press victims of Covid-19

Miami, Oct 14 (efe-epa).- The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) on Wednesday presented its 2020 awards, including a special one granted posthumously...

14 de octubre de 2020
0
LatAm facing challenge of keeping pandemic from infecting elections

By Laura Nuñez Marin

14 de octubre de 2020
0
TV series showcases work of honest Mexican cops

By Monica Rubalcava

13 de octubre de 2020
0
Paraguay presents poverty reduction plan with 2030 target

Asuncion, Oct 12 (efe-epa).- The Paraguayan administration on Monday presented the National Poverty Reduction Plan - Jajapo Paraguay (Let's Do It,...

12 de octubre de 2020
0