03 de noviembre de 2020
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

03 de noviembre de 2020
00:12
0
  • President Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / File

    President Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / File

  • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Ana Milena Varon/File

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. EFE-EPA/Ana Milena Varon/File

  • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/File

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/File

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

Washington, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Just hours before the polls open in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged voters to save the "soul" of the nation, while his rival, President Donald Trump, firmly touted his hostile brand of nationalism and profiled himself as an anti-system figure and not a Washington politico.

The two candidates on Monday held rallies in the handful of states that will decide the result of the election.

Biden began his day in Ohio, where Trump won by eight percentage points four years ago and where the former vice president argued that the elections represent a battle for the soul of the nation, the same message that he has stuck to right from the beginning of his campaign.

"The character of America is literally on the ballot," Biden told voters at a drive-in rally in Cleveland. "It's time to take back our democracy."

"Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has divided this nation," Biden told supporters. "Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has failed to protect this nation. Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has fanned the flames of hate across this nation."

In addition, he called the election a referendum on US morals and on the leadership of the president.

Saying that it's time for Trump to pack his bags and leave the White House and adding that voters have had enough "chaos... tweets ... (and) irresponsibility," Biden shouted that "We have a lot of work to do!"

One of Biden's great strengths is his ability to empathize with Americans, who see him as someone who is close to them, a centrist leader with working family roots, who can understand the anxiety of people who are suffering from the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

Biden took advantage of the image the US has of him and, in an Ohio rally, said that what has bothered him most emotionally is the way in which Trump has spoken about people who have served in the US military, whom he has called "suckers" and "losers."

He recalled that his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015 and - when he was attorney general of Delaware - decided to volunteer for military service during the Iraq war.

"My son was not a loser ... My son was a patriot," said Biden, likening him to all other people who have served in the US military.

On Monday, Biden and his wife Jill also held campaign events in western Pennsylvania and closed out the campaign together in Pittsburgh, the emblematic US industrial city, appearing at a rally there with pop singer Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was campaigning in eastern Pennsylvania and will close out her day in Philadelphia, where she will share the stage with crooner John Legend.

Biden's campaign is focusing its final efforts in Pennsylvania due to the state's heavy weight in the Electoral College and because the battle there has been especially hard-fought. Trump won the state in 2016 by less than 1 percent and now voter surveys give Biden a 4-5 point advantage, which is significant but could fall within the error margin of some of the polling.

Pennsylvania also has special significance for Biden, since his campaign headquarters has been in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic and he was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, 77 years ago.

Meanwhile, in a provocative move, Trump held his second campaign rally of the day in Avoca, just 15 minutes by car from Scranton and where he was welcomed with applause by a sea of red-capped supporters waiving US flags, including Briton Nigel Farage, one of the leaders of the Brexit movement that took the UK out of the European Union.

Trump spent time lambasting Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi at the rally, saying: "Now (Biden's) got Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga. It's not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories - Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi: Every time I see him, he kisses my a--," whereupon the crowd laughed.

The president also dissed Beyonce, Jay-Z and LeBron James at the rally over their support for Democratic candidates.

Trump also skewered the decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow mailed ballots received in the three days after Nov. 3 to be counted as a "very dangerous situation, and I mean, dangerous physically."

He attacked the state's high court just a day after he said he has lawyers ready to take action in Pennsylvania and elsewhere to take legal action to halt the counting of mail-in ballots and mount investigations into alleged voter fraud, which he has claimed will be rife due to the high number of mail-in ballots this year.

The president also said he doesn't follow Washington's rules or the rules of the political apparatus there - which he often calls the "swamp" and which he promised four years ago to "drain" - because he was elected to fight for the US "forgotten man," which he claimed he has done more tenaciously than anyone ever before.

He also pushed that message at his first campaign event of the day, in North Carolina, where he profiled himself as an anti-system candidate despite being president, although he contrasted his relatively recent entry into politics with Biden's five-decade career.

After North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Trump was scheduled to head to Traverse City, Michigan; Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, the latter of which has great symbolic significance for him because he wrapped up his 2016 campaign in that city.

In his rallies on Monday, Trump promoted his nationalistic policies against free trade, promised to favor the oil and gas industry so that the US can become "self-sufficient" in fossil fuel energy and lashed out at the "indoctrination" by the left in public schools.

He also took to Twitter to defend a group of his supporters who, riding in dozens of vehicles, last Friday pursued and surrounded Biden campaign vehicles on a Texas highway, colliding with one of the Democrat's vehicles, a situation that the FBI confirmed it is investigating.

"This story is FALSE. They did nothing wrong," wrote Trump on Twitter.

Election Day will officially begin on Tuesday morning at 7 am, when polling places open in the Eastern US.

However, 97 million Americans have already voted early or by mail, representing more than two-thirds of the eligible voters who cast ballots in 2016, according to figures compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

EFE

