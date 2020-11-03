03 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

03 de noviembre de 2020
00:12
0
  • Photo of hurricane map provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the 5-day forecasted trajectory for Hurricane Eta, which is threatening Nicaragua and Honduras. EFE-EPA/NHC

    Photo of hurricane map provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center showing the 5-day forecasted trajectory for Hurricane Eta, which is threatening Nicaragua and Honduras. EFE-EPA/NHC

  • Satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center showing the location of Hurricane Eta near the Nicaraguan and Honduran coast 9:20 am on Nov. 2, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

    Satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center showing the location of Hurricane Eta near the Nicaraguan and Honduran coast 9:20 am on Nov. 2, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

  • Photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center showing the location of Hurricane Eta at 7:10 pm on Nov. 2, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

    Photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center showing the location of Hurricane Eta at 7:10 pm on Nov. 2, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is predicted to make landfall on Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to the most recent advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Eta currently is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers (133 miles) per hour, after on Monday afternoon becoming a "major" hurricane, which on the Saffir-Simpson scale means storms of Cat 3, 4 or 5.

The storm will bring to Central America heavy winds and rain, sudden flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

At 2100 GMT, the NHC said, Eta was located about 110 km east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the border between Nicaragua and Honduras, and 130 km east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

The hurricane, the 12th storm so far during this year's Atlantic hurricane season, is moving at 5 kph in a west-southwesterly direction.

Soon, it will make a slow turn toward the west-northwest and will continue along that path on Tuesday during which time its winds will gain in strength.

According to its predicted trajectory, the center of the storm will approach the northeastern Nicaraguan coast in the coming hours and make landfall somewhere between the Honduran border and Sandy Bay Sirpi as a major hurricane.

A Cat 4 storm packs winds of between 210 and 251 kph and the lower threshold for Cat 5 storms is maximum sustained winds of 252 kph.

After it makes landfall and subsequently weakens, Eta will remain over northern Nicaragua until Wednesday morning.

The entire region has been put on a hurricane alert, but other warnings have been issued by the NHC for the northeastern Honduran coast from Punta Patuca to the Nicaraguan border and for the northern Honduran coast from Punta Patuca west to Punta Castilla.

The hurricane force winds extend out 35 km from the storm center and tropical storm force winds (which are weaker) extend out up to 205 km.

Apart from the wind and rain, which will affect not only Nicaragua and Honduras but also Guatemala, Belize, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, southeastern Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti and the Cayman Islands, the greatest danger is from storm surge accompanied by heavy waves and rip currents.

The sea could rise by 5.4 meters (17.7 feet) above its normal level within the zone under a hurricane warning and up to 3 meters along the Honduran coast.

The storm surge will affect parts of the Central American coast and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula in the coming days.

This is the first time that the name Eta has been utilized for a storm, this being the seventh letter of the Greek alphabet, which is used only when all the names on the yearly list of 21 storm names has been exhausted. The fact that Eta is being used this year means that this is a record year for the number of storms forming during the Atlantic hurricane season.

So far this year, there have been 28 named tropical storms, of which 12 have become hurricanes, and the hurricane season does not officially end until Nov. 30, during which time more storms could conceivably form.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta, latest Atlantic storm, heading towards Nicaragua, Honduras

Miami, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Caribbean on the weekend, is already Tropical Storm Eta, is strengthening as it moves...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
Zeta downgraded to post-tropical storm after leaving 5 dead in southern US

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Zeta, which on Wednesday made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical storm...

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Economy, Covid-19 are focus in Biden-Trump duel for Florida

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Five days before the US election and with more than 7.3 million votes already cast in Florida, President Donald Trump and...

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexico's marigold "pulque" another way for the living to remember the dead

By Miquel Muñoz

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Hathaway: We should keep authoritarians in films, not running our countries

By David Villafranca

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Republicans accuse Twitter of censoring and anticonservative bias

Washington, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter - Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey, respectively - on Wednesday faced...

28 de octubre de 2020
0
US accuses 8 of being illegal Chinese gov't agents, harassing dissident

New York, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday charged eight people with being illegal agents for the Chinese government and conducting an...

28 de octubre de 2020
0
"Wall of Hope" in Peru where people write what they want to do after pandemic

By Fernando Gimeno

28 de octubre de 2020
0
Leopoldo Lopez: I will return to liberate Venezuela

By Alida Juliani

28 de octubre de 2020
0
All Souls Day bread a tradition in southern Mexico

By Juan Jesus Cortes

27 de octubre de 2020
0
The US South, a legacy of slavery at the polls

By Susana Samhan

27 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexico's Caribbean coast on red alert for Hurricane Zeta

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 26 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Caribbean coast on Monday was placed on red alert with the approach of Tropical Storm Zeta, which according to...

26 de octubre de 2020
0
Bolivian court nullifies arrest order for Morales on terrorism charges

La Paz, Oct 26 (efe-epa).- A Bolivian court has annulled several elements of the court proceedings for alleged crimes such as terrorism and sedition against...

26 de octubre de 2020
0
Scientists find clear evidence of frozen water on Moon

By Carmen Rodriguez

26 de octubre de 2020
0
The unstoppable decline of US after four years of Trump

By Julio Cesar Rivas, Rosa Jimenez and Jesus Centeno

26 de octubre de 2020
0
Tropical Storm Zeta gains strength en route to Yucatan

Miami, Oct 25 (efe-epa).-Tropical Storm Zeta, which formed on the weekend in the Caribbean and is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula with sustained winds...

25 de octubre de 2020
0
Deported Mexicans trust Biden: He owes us immigration reform

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

25 de octubre de 2020
0
Covid-19 cases around Pence rise to 5, but he maintains travel schedule

Washington, Oct 25 (efe-epa).- The new outbreak of Covid-19 in the White House has now affected five people around Vice President Mike Pence, but his office...

25 de octubre de 2020
0