04 de noviembre de 2020
Biden leads Trump as key states hang in the balance

04 de noviembre de 2020
01:01
  • Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL

    Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL

  • Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

    Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Election workers accept mail-in ballots at the Clark County election office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID BECKER

    Election workers accept mail-in ballots at the Clark County election office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID BECKER

  • A Multnomah County Elections Division staff member sorts through incoming ballots in Portland, Oregon, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

    A Multnomah County Elections Division staff member sorts through incoming ballots in Portland, Oregon, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Washington, Nov 3 (EFE).- Democratic challenger Joe Biden led Republican incumbent Donald Trump 117-89 in Electoral College votes based on media projections of the outcomes in 18 states in Tuesday's US presidential election.

A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win.

With the polls closed in all but 10 of the 50 states, estimates showed the president winning Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana and Wyoming.

The real estate mogul won all of those states in 2016.

Biden, who served as vice president under Barack Obama, carried the states of Vermont, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, Illinois and New York, as well as the District of Columbia.

Florida, the third most-populous state, remained too close to call with more than 90 percent of the ballots counted.

Trump took the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes in 2016.

Biden had a significant lead in the Midwestern state of Ohio, which has traditionally been a bellwether of the outcome in presidential contests, but with roughly 48 percent of the votes still to be counted, it was too early to make a projection.

The same was true of North Carolina, a state that went for Trump in 2016.

Other key states, including Texas (38 electoral votes) were too close to call. The last Democratic presidential candidate to win the Lone Star State was Jimmy Carter in 1976

Like virtually every aspect of life in 2020, the presidential election has been marked by the coronavirus pandemic. With 9.3 million confirmed cases 232,000 deaths, no country has been hit harder by Covid-19 than the United States.

Early voting in this election cycle has broken records, as more than 100 million voters cast their ballots prior to Nov. 3, including 64.8 million mail-in votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.

With reports of robust turnout at the polls on Tuesday, it is expected that participation will handily exceed the 136.6 million ballots - corresponding to 55.7 percent of the electorate - cast in the 2016 election.

Besides the president, Americans are choosing all 435 members of the House of Representatives, a third of the 100-member Senate and thousands of state and local officials. EFE

at/bp-dr

Histórico de noticias
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Eta, latest Atlantic storm, heading towards Nicaragua, Honduras

Miami, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Caribbean on the weekend, is already Tropical Storm Eta, is strengthening as it moves...

01 de noviembre de 2020
Zeta downgraded to post-tropical storm after leaving 5 dead in southern US

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Zeta, which on Wednesday made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical storm...

29 de octubre de 2020
Economy, Covid-19 are focus in Biden-Trump duel for Florida

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Five days before the US election and with more than 7.3 million votes already cast in Florida, President Donald Trump and...

29 de octubre de 2020
Mexico's marigold "pulque" another way for the living to remember the dead

By Miquel Muñoz

29 de octubre de 2020
Hathaway: We should keep authoritarians in films, not running our countries

By David Villafranca

29 de octubre de 2020
Republicans accuse Twitter of censoring and anticonservative bias

Washington, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter - Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey, respectively - on Wednesday faced...

28 de octubre de 2020
US accuses 8 of being illegal Chinese gov't agents, harassing dissident

New York, Oct 28 (efe-epa).- The United States on Wednesday charged eight people with being illegal agents for the Chinese government and conducting an...

28 de octubre de 2020
"Wall of Hope" in Peru where people write what they want to do after pandemic

By Fernando Gimeno

28 de octubre de 2020
Leopoldo Lopez: I will return to liberate Venezuela

By Alida Juliani

28 de octubre de 2020
All Souls Day bread a tradition in southern Mexico

By Juan Jesus Cortes

27 de octubre de 2020
The US South, a legacy of slavery at the polls

By Susana Samhan

27 de octubre de 2020
Mexico's Caribbean coast on red alert for Hurricane Zeta

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 26 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Caribbean coast on Monday was placed on red alert with the approach of Tropical Storm Zeta, which according to...

26 de octubre de 2020
Bolivian court nullifies arrest order for Morales on terrorism charges

La Paz, Oct 26 (efe-epa).- A Bolivian court has annulled several elements of the court proceedings for alleged crimes such as terrorism and sedition against...

26 de octubre de 2020
Scientists find clear evidence of frozen water on Moon

By Carmen Rodriguez

26 de octubre de 2020
