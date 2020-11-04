Trump claims early victory despite uncounted votes
-
US President Donald Trump speaks at an election night event at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL
-
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, speak to supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo
-
Voters wait in line at a polling location at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN BERL
-
Chairs are placed in accord with social distancing guidelines at Democratic candidate Joe Biden's Election Night event at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
-
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
-
Election workers accept mail-in ballots at the Clark County election office in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, 3 November 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID BECKER
-
A Multnomah County Elections Division staff member sorts through incoming ballots in Portland, Oregon, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
Washington, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- Republican incumbent Donald Trump claimed victory early Wednesday in the US presidential election even though he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the electoral vote and ballots are still being counted in six states.
"This is a fraud on the American public," he told supporters at the White House, insisting that he had insurmountable leads in two of those six states.
"I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support," the president said. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise those people and we won't stand for it."
The president spent the last few months claiming without evidence that postal voting is vulnerable to fraud and manipulation.
Fox News, a conservative outlet, gives Biden a 238-213 edge over Trump in the electoral vote and says that it is too soon to proclaim a winner in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win.
"We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we''ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop," Trump said shortly after 2.30 am (07.30 GMT). "We don''t want them finding any ballots at four in the morning and adding them to the list."
"As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," he said.
The president was ahead in Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which together represent 77 electoral votes.
But 36 percent of the ballots remain to be counted in Pennsylvania and 28 percent of votes in Michigan had yet to be tabulated.
Though election officials in Michigan said they would have a result within the next 24 hours, it is expected to be several days before Pennsylvania finishes counting, as several counties in the Keystone State do not plan to even begin counting mail-in votes until the start of business on Wednesday.
In remarks to his supporters around 12:45 am (05.00 GMT) Wednesday, Biden expressed confidence.
"We feel good about where we are," he told a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware. "We believe we're on track to win this election."
He emphasized that it was not his place - or the president's - to proclaim the winner of the election.
"We're gonna have to be patient, and it ain't over till every ballot is counted," the 77-year-old former vice president said. "We're feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And it's gonna take time to count the votes, but we're gonna win Pennsylvania. I'm optimistic about this outcome."
Estimates showed the president winning Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Kentucky, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Biden carried Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
Trump's triumph in 2016 was built on narrow wins in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, seen until then as part of the "Blue Wall" of reliably Democratic states.
Like virtually every aspect of life in 2020, the presidential election has been marked by the coronavirus pandemic. With 9.3 million confirmed cases 232,000 deaths, no country has been hit harder by Covid-19 than the United States.
Early voting in this election cycle has broken records, as more than 100 million voters cast their ballots prior to Nov. 3, including 64.8 million mail-in votes, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida.
With reports of robust turnout at the polls on Tuesday, participation was on track to surpass the 136.6 million ballots - corresponding to 55.7 percent of the electorate - cast in 2016.
Coronavirus also intruded directly on the first presidential race in US history between two septuagenarians, as the 74-year-old Trump contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized for two days.
Having the illness did not deter the president from mocking Biden for wearing a mask and eschewing mass gatherings.
Besides the president, Americans are choosing all 435 members of the House of Representatives, a third of the 100-member Senate and thousands of state and local officials.
The consensus among analysts was that Democrats would retain their majority in the House, but fall short of snatching control of the Senate from the Republicans. EFE
/dr
Contenido relacionado
Beyond Trump and Biden, what did the US vote on?
New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked to cast votes on state proposals, which this year ranged from the decriminalization of drugs to the voting age.
Here is a selection of eight proposals voted on this year:
1.- NEW JERSEY AND ARIZONA LEGALIZE MARIJUANA
New Jerseyans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people over 21 as well as the cultivation and retail sale of the plant. The measure was backed by 67% of voters. New Jersey joins a growing list of states where marijuana is legal. The substance remains illegal at a federal level.
In Arizona, 60% of voters were in favor of legalizing recreational use and possession of the drug in a proposal that would also allow citizens to grow up to six plants on their property.
2.- WASHINGTON D.C., OREGON, SUPPORT DECRIMINALIZATION OF PSYCHEDELICS
Washington D.C. wants to relax drug penalties by effectively decriminalizing the cultivation, distribution and possession of psychedelic mushrooms and similar plants for personal use. The proposal was backed by 77% of voters.
Oregon, in the northwest of the US, also voted to legalize the purchase, possession and consumption of psychedelic plants for therapeutic use, a measure that was backed by 56% of voters.
3.- OREGON SUPPORTS DECRIMINALIZING COCAINE, HEROIN POSSESSION
Oregon also became the first state to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamines, a move designed to boost a rehabilitative rather than criminal approach to drug laws.
The measure would re-class the possession of small quantities of such drugs as a civil offense punishable with a small fine.
4.- CALIFORNIA BLOCKS AMENDMENT TO LOWER VOTING AGE
Californians decided to vote against a proposal to allow 17-year-olds to cast their vote in primaries, a measure that would only have been legal if said voter turned 18 before the corresponding presidential election. Some 54% of voters blocked it.
5.- CALIFORNIA BACKS RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS TO FORMER FELONS
Voters in the Golden State did, however, lend their backing to Proposition 17, which restores the right to vote for those who have finished serving a prison sentence.
6.- ONLY CITIZENS CAN VOTE, SAYS ALABAMA
The southern state of Alabama overwhelmingly voted in favor of limiting voting rights to US citizens over the age of 18. Alabama State Amendment 1 is to change the language of the state constitution to replace “all citizens” with “only” US citizens. The tweak in the state constitution clarifies that only those in possession of US citizenship can vote and not undocumented migrants and people with residency permits.
7. OKLAHOMA SAYS NO TO BANNING USE OF PRIOR CONVICTIONS IN SENTENCING
Some 61% of Oklahoma voters rejected a question on the state ballot that would scrap the practice of considering prior crimes when handing down a sentence, meaning judges can continue to extend jail time depending on criminal records.
8.- COLORADO DIVIDED ON WOLVES
Citizens of Colorado were split almost evenly on a proposal that would require the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to create a program for the reinstatement of gray wolves on public land to the west on the continental divide by 2023. 50.67% of voters backed it, but 49.33% said no, with 85% counted. EFE-EPA
hc/jt