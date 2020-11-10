10 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

10 de noviembre de 2020
21:09
0
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. EFE-EPA/Jabin Botsford/File

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. EFE-EPA/Jabin Botsford/File

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care reform known as Obamacare during a hearing about the attempts to overturn it by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers in several states.

The high court had already saved on two occasions - in 2012 and 2015 - the most important element in the Affordable Care Act, the signature achievement of former President Barack Obama, a health care law that has provided coverage to more than 20 million people in the US and which Republicans have spent a decade trying to destroy.

However, the court that on Tuesday heard arguments in a new challenge to Obamacare is the most conservative that has ever examined the law, given that it has three new justices, all of them appointed by Trump, including recently-confirmed magistrate Amy Coney Barrett.

That factor instills fear in Democrats but the hearing provided reason for optimism because at least five of the nine justices on the country's top judicial body gave signals that they are not in favor of striking down the bulk of the law, including two members of the conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh.

"That's not our job" to overturn the health care reform when the US Congress could not do it, said Roberts during the Tuesday hearing, which was conducted by teleconference and lasted about two hours.

The high court's decision in the case is not expected until sometime during the first half of 2021 after Joe Biden is already president. The president-elect has promised to defend and broaden the scope of Obamacare, while Trump has tried fruitlessly to overturn the health care reform during his almost four years in the White House.

The most that Trump has been able to do was when Congress, under Republican control, in 2017 weakened one of the law's pillars - the requirement that all Americans sign up for health insurance - by eliminating the fine that citizens who did not sign up had to pay.

The state of Texas, which along with 17 other territories headed by Republicans and two individuals asked the Supreme Court once again to review Obamacare's legality - argues that that change makes the law unconstitutional.

In its first review of the law in 2012, the high court found that the obligation to buy health insurance and the corresponding fine if one elected not do so could be viewed as a tax, and that was constitutional under the power of Congress to impose taxes.

According to the plaintiffs, reducing the fine to zero made it no longer a tax, but those who defend the law insist that Congress has in its hands the possibility to once again impose that penalty, and in addition, they claim that since there is no longer any penalty for not purchasing health insurance, it is therefore unnecessary to strike down the law.

Kavanaugh said that the dispute before the court was "very straightforward" pointing toward severing one provision of the law, rather than striking down the whole statute.

"It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place, the provisions regarding preexisting conditions and the rest," he said.

In contrast to earlier challenges to Obamacare, no Republican senator has expressed support for the current suit, a sign of how controversial it would be to strike down the law without having other legislation available to replace it in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump defiantly blocking transfer of power to Biden

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count

New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked...

04 de noviembre de 2020
0
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
FBI investigating ambush on Biden's campaign caravan in Texas

Washington, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing an incident that occurred late last week in Texas when supporters of President...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta, latest Atlantic storm, heading towards Nicaragua, Honduras

Miami, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Tropical Depression 29, which formed in the Caribbean on the weekend, is already Tropical Storm Eta, is strengthening as it moves...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0
Zeta downgraded to post-tropical storm after leaving 5 dead in southern US

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Zeta, which on Wednesday made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 2 hurricane, was downgraded to a post-tropical storm...

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Economy, Covid-19 are focus in Biden-Trump duel for Florida

Miami, Oct 29 (efe-epa).- Five days before the US election and with more than 7.3 million votes already cast in Florida, President Donald Trump and...

29 de octubre de 2020
0
Mexico's marigold "pulque" another way for the living to remember the dead

By Miquel Muñoz

29 de octubre de 2020
0