15 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Pompeo in Paris to meet with Macron on 1st leg of Middle East tour

15 de noviembre de 2020
19:07
0
  • A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt (C-L) at the Institut Montaigne in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt (C-L) at the Institut Montaigne in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt (C-L) at the Institut Montaigne in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt (C-L) at the Institut Montaigne in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

  • A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and his wife Susan step off a plane as they arrive in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the US Department of State shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) and his wife Susan step off a plane as they arrive in Paris, France, 14 November 2020 (issued 15 November 2020). Pompeo is on an 7-nation tour to Europe and the Middle East. EFE/EPA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Paris, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday is in Paris, with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for the first of the week to kick off the top US diplomat's tour to several capitals in the Middle East and the Caucasus.

Pompeo, who is spending the weekend privately seeing the French capital with his wife, will meet at the Elysee Palace with Macron on Monday after on Nov. 10 the French leader, upon learning that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had won the US election, telephoned him to congratulate him and later released photos of the call, in which he assured Biden of French-US "common priorities."

For the moment, however, Donald Trump is still the US president and international matters must be addressed with his administration raather than with the president-elect, as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made clear.

In a television interview on Friday, Le Drian insisted that "for now" Pompeo is his "counterpart," and that will remain the case up until the transfer of power in the US on Jan. 20, 2021. Therefore, it is with him that he intends to discuss "many difficult issues," such as the situation in Iraq and Iran, the fight against terrorism, the "difficulties" in the Middle East and relations with China.

In addition, the French minister said that there are certain messages that Paris wants to relay to Pompeo, including its insistence that Washington not accelerate the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq - as Trump has said he wants to do before he leaves office - given the risk of contributing to destabilization in those countries.

Washington said that on the list of topics Pompeo will discuss with French officials in Paris will be trans-Atlantic actions on economic and security questions, along with the fight against terrorism and other world threats.

Upon landing in Paris, Pompeo noted on his Twitter account that France is the oldest friend and ally of the US and that the two nations are united by a trans-Atlantic relationship built on the basis of the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

From Paris, Pompeo will travel to Turkey, a country that currently has a very contentious relationship with France due to multiple sources of friction, the relationship even having degenerated so far as personal attacks on Macron by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

France has not hesitated to point out the paradox that a NATO ally and partner like Turkey is behaving in this way, and it would not be out of the question for the US secretary of state to try and reduce tensions in this area when speaking with French and Turkish officials.

From the US point of view, this would seem to be needed not only to preserve the integrity of the Atlantic Alliance, but also due to Ankara's growing diplomatic weight in the Middle East, the Caucasus and North Africa.

Pompeo's tour will then take him to the nation of Georgia, as well as Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Pompeo in Paris to meet with Macron on 1st leg of Middle East tour

Paris, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday is in Paris, with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for the first...

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
El Salvador to aid Guatemala with aircraft to access Eta-hit zones

San Salvador, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- El Salvador's defense minister, Rene Merino Monroy, reported Wednesday that his country will support Guatemala with two...

12 de noviembre de 2020
0
Thousands anxious about leaving their flooded homes in SE Mexico

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden widens popular vote margin as Trump tries to delegitimize his win

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's...

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden: Successful transition despite Trump's "embarrassing" defiance

(Update: Releads, recasts)

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Air, mini models using its M1 chips

By Marc Arcas

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count

New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked...

04 de noviembre de 2020
0
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Mexico keeping Day of the Dead alive amid pandemic

Mexico City, Nov 1 (efe-epa).- Mexico is keeping the Day of the Dead celebration alive as a hybrid holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although the...

01 de noviembre de 2020
0