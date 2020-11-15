15 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Still reeling from Eta, Central America now bracing for Hurricane Iota

15 de noviembre de 2020
21:09
0
  • Hurricane Iota was heading through the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua and Honduras on Nov. 15, 2020, but before striking the continent as a Category 4 or 5 storm it will hit the Colombian island of San Andres, shown here. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo/File

    Hurricane Iota was heading through the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua and Honduras on Nov. 15, 2020, but before striking the continent as a Category 4 or 5 storm it will hit the Colombian island of San Andres, shown here. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo/File

  • Satellite image provided by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center, showing Tropical Storm Iota north of Colombia at 2:10 pm on Nov. 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

    Satellite image provided by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center, showing Tropical Storm Iota north of Colombia at 2:10 pm on Nov. 14, 2020. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC

  • Hurricane Eta killed at least 70 people in Honduras, according to preliminary reports, causing substantial infrastructure damage in 16 of the country's 18 provinces. Image issued Nov. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA / Jose Valle /File

    Hurricane Eta killed at least 70 people in Honduras, according to preliminary reports, causing substantial infrastructure damage in 16 of the country's 18 provinces. Image issued Nov. 15, 2020. EFE-EPA / Jose Valle /File

Tegucigalpa, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Honduras is on "red alert" for the arrival of Hurricane Iota, which should make landfall as either a very powerful Category 4 or 5 storm in Nicaragua on Monday bringing torrential rain to the region, which just two weeks ago was blasted by Hurricane Eta, a Cat 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Initially, the forecast from the state-run Copeco emergency commission was that Iota would make landfall in Gracias a Dios province, which borders on Nicaragua, but on Friday a new report from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that the storm had slightly changed its trajectory.

Now, Iota is expected to move over Honduras on either Tuesday or Wednesday in El Paraiso province, bringing heavy rain and storm damage throughout the area, Copeco chief Max Gonzalez said, adding that the effects of the hurricane's rain bands will begin to be felt on Sunday night in eastern Honduras.

Honduras has been on "red alert" for the past two weeks, since Eta devastated the country, killing some 70 people, according to preliminary reports, and causing much infrastructure damage from wind and flooding in 16 of the country's 18 provinces.

Some towns in Honduras are still flooded from Eta, which affected 2.9 million of the country's 9.5 million citizens, and the government has ordered people in areas in Iota's path - particularly in the eastern, southern and central parts of the country - to evacuate.

Meanwhile, in Nicaragua, the North Caribbean Autonomous Region (RACN), one of the country's poorest areas, which was lashed by Eta, is also on red alert as Iota bears down on the region.

The government has evacuated thousands from the area, with authorities expecting Iota to hit just south of Cape Gracias a Dios at the city of Prinzapolka, the same area that was hit hard by Eta, which left thousands homeless or with property damage.

Nicaragua's Ineter territorial studies institute said that Iota's maximum sustained winds have increased to 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, making it a Category 1 storm at this point as it has accelerated its westward speed to 15 kph, up from 9 kph at the penultimate report.

The storm's eye is located 315 km (195 mi.) east of the Colombian island of Providencia and 540 km (335 mi.) east-southeast of Cape Gracias a Dios, according to the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast is for parts of northeastern Nicaragua and northern Honduras to receive upto 750 mm (30 inches) of rain, with the concomitant risk of serious flooding, overflowing rivers and mudslides.

A storm surge of up to 4.5 meters (15 feet) is predicted along the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

In RACN, Eta destroyed some 1,900 homes and damaged another 8,000-plus, with most of the local residents rather lightly populated zone being members of indigenous peoples.

And the Colombian island of San Andres in the Caribbean Sea is on alert on Sunday for the passage of Hurricane Iota, after also being hit hard by Eta two weeks ago.

Colombia's Ideam environmental institute chief, Yolanda Gonzalez, said that a hurricane warning had been issued for the island of Providencia, where 5,000 people live, and a tropical storm warning for San Andres, with its more than 43,000 residents.

The storm is expected to hit the archipelago on Sunday night.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Still reeling from Eta, Central America now bracing for Hurricane Iota

Tegucigalpa, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Honduras is on "red alert" for the arrival of Hurricane Iota, which should make landfall as either a very powerful Category...

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
Pompeo in Paris to meet with Macron on 1st leg of Middle East tour

Paris, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday is in Paris, with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for the first...

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
El Salvador to aid Guatemala with aircraft to access Eta-hit zones

San Salvador, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- El Salvador's defense minister, Rene Merino Monroy, reported Wednesday that his country will support Guatemala with two...

12 de noviembre de 2020
0
Thousands anxious about leaving their flooded homes in SE Mexico

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden widens popular vote margin as Trump tries to delegitimize his win

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's...

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden: Successful transition despite Trump's "embarrassing" defiance

(Update: Releads, recasts)

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Air, mini models using its M1 chips

By Marc Arcas

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden wins Wisconsin, Trump campaign sues to stop Michigan vote count

New York, Nov 4 (efe-epa).- The focus of the elections in the United States is naturally heaped on the race for the White House but citizens are also asked...

04 de noviembre de 2020
0
Florida goes into Election Day with record number of early votes cast

By Ivonne Malaver

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
New York warns of zero tolerance for potential election disturbances

New York, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Tuesday warned that there will be "zero tolerance" on the part of his officers for...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta lashes Nicaragua coast as "extremely dangerous" Cat 4 hurricane

Rio Wawa, Nicaragua, Nov 3 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta, a powerful Category 4 storm on the 5-point Saffir-Simpson scale and considered to be "extremely...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Eta now Cat 4 storm, approaching Nicaragua coast

Miami, Nov 2 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Eta increased to a Category 4 storm very quickly and is now near the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it is...

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden urges saving US "soul," Trump agitates for more hostile nationalism

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

03 de noviembre de 2020
0
Coronavirus brings to Mexico unprecedented national mourning for Day of the Dead

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

02 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump, Biden, the story of two completely opposite campaigns

By Lucia Leal

02 de noviembre de 2020
0