Hurricane Iota storm surge floods Cartagena streets
A man walks along an avenue flooded by the passage of hurricane Iota, in Cartagena, Colombia, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
View of the damage caused by hurricane Iota on a street in the tourist sector of Bocagrande, in Cartagena, Colombia, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
A man rides a bike through an avenue flooded by the passage of hurricane Iota, in Cartagena, Colombia, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
Satellite photo provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center, showing Hurricane Iota's position on Nov. 16, 2020, as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC
Satellite photo provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration via the National Hurricane Center, showing Hurricane Iota's position at 10 am on Nov. 16, 2020, as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras. EFE-EPA/ NOAA-NHC
Cartagena, Colombia, Nov 16 (efe-epa).- The storm surge caused by the passage of Hurricane Iota on Monday flooded neighborhoods near the beaches of Cartagena.
The General Maritime Directorate (Dimar) reported that the usual sea level in front of the city has risen about 60 centimeters, which means that almost all the streets of the tourist neighborhoods of Bocagrande, Castillogrande and El Laguito remain flooded and traffic cut off.
Rising waters have also flooded numerous homes in the populous sectors of La Boquilla and Marlinda in the north of the city. There, the streets are completely flooded and people moving about outside do so with water up to their knees.
The Ciénaga de la Virgen overflowed and its waters have reached up to two streets inside the neighborhood of Olaya Herrera.
Two days ago the mayor of Cartagena decreed an emergency for the damage caused by Iota, which was a tropical storm on Saturday when it passed through the city and quickly became a category five hurricane as it advanced through the Caribbean Sea towards Central America.
On its way, Iota struck the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina overnight, leaving extensive damage to the first island.
So far the magnitude of the disaster on the island of Providencia is unknown as there has been no communication since 3.00 local time (8.00 GMT).
To deal with the emergency in Cartagena, the authorities have delivered more than three tons of humanitarian aid, including food, clothing, mats, markets and drinking water to people who have totally or partially lost their homes and have been staying in shelters since Saturday.
They also put into operation heavy machinery in three towns in the city to unblock sewers and drains, and to clean debris-covered streets.
The passage of Iota through the Colombian Caribbean leaves more than 160,000 people with either their homes damaged or unusable.
Given the emergency, Colombian President Iván Duque plans to arrive in Cartagena Monday night, according to his office. EFE-EPA
Contenido relacionado
Hurricane Iota targeting Nicaragua as Category 5 storm
Miami, Nov 16 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Iota, a powerful Category 5 storm, is approaching the Nicaraguan coast packing maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometers (161 miles) per hour, and experts expect it to make landfall on Monday night, bringing with it a storm surge of up to six meters (20 feet) and 750 millimeters (30 inches) of rain.
In its latest storm advisory, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported that the storm is located 130 km (80 mi.) east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and 100 km (65 mi.) west of the Colombian island of Providencia.
Iota, which on Monday morning intensified to a major hurricane, is moving west at 15 kph and should hit northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras, which are under hurricane warnings.
The NHC said that the storm was potentially "catastrophic" and warned of torrential rain, tremendous wind and a dangerous storm surge throughout the region that earlier this month was devastated by Hurricane Eta.
Iota, which once it makes landfall will weaken and disperse by Wednesday, is presently hitting the San Andres and Providencia archipelago after leaving substantial damage in northern Colombia, while Nicaragua's North Caribbean Autonomous Region is preparing for the worst.
Hurricane force winds extend out some 55 km from Iota's eye, while tropical storm force winds extend out some 240 km.
Meteorologists predict that the 30 inches of rain the storm is expected to dump in the region will cause heady flooding, overflowing rivers and mudslides.
On Nov. 3, Eta hit the region, destroying thousands of homes and damaging many thousands more.
So far this year, there have been 30 named tropical storms, of which 13 have become hurricanes and, of those, six have been major storms of Category 3 or higher.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially lasts until Nov. 30.
Meanwhile, Central American governments on Monday proposed a joint reconstruction plan to deal with the dmaage left during the first week of this month by Hurricane Eta, which devasted the region as a Cat 4 storm, killing dozens.
"We're proposing a joint action plan, We have emergency aid and we can coordinate with other cooperating entities and friendly countries from the BCIE (Central American Economic Integration Bank) for more funds for this emergency," said the head of the regional financing source, Dante Mossi.
The plan was agreed on at a virtual meeting held in Tegucigalpa on Monday participated in by the presidents of Honduras (Juan Orlando Hernandez), Guatemala (Alejandro Giammattei), Nicaragua (Daniel Ortega), Costa Rica (Carlos Alvarado) and the Dominican Republic (Luis Abinader) to try and create a "roadmap for the mobilization of resources for the emergency of Tropical Storm Eta."
Mossi said that $2.5 billion would be reallocated by the BCIE to reestablish infrastructure, dams and rebuild housing.
EFE