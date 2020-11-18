18 de noviembre de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Out-of-control Covid puts Trump up against urgent need to admit election loss

17 de noviembre de 2020
23:11
0
  • People wearing facemasks wait to get a free Thanksgiving dinner in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

    People wearing facemasks wait to get a free Thanksgiving dinner in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

  • View of a Covid-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

    View of a Covid-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

  • Paramedics take a patient into the emergency room at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

    Paramedics take a patient into the emergency room at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 17, 2020. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

By Jairo Mejia

New York, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- The massive increase in coronavirus cases in the United States is increasing the pressure on President Donald Trump to admit his election defeat and begin a transition process that allows President-elect Joe Biden to coordinate with the outgoing administration on a plan for dealing with the pandemic.

The Covid-19 spike continues to set new records for daily infections and, in turn, is starting to put extreme pressure on hospitals everywhere in the country.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and one of the leading members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Tuesday in an interview published by The New York Times that coordinating the transition is important, especially in such a critical situation as the Covid-19 pandemic.

One million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week alone.

Fauci said that he'd been through five presidential transitions and they are extremely important in ensuring continuity without any friction. He suggested the country needs a transition to a government team that is willing to do what medical experts are recommending and doing to stem the virus.

Biden - who still has not received the approval for his team to work closely with the federal agencies he will have to supervise starting upon his inauguration on Jan. 20 - met on Tuesday with outside experts on defense, diplomacy and intelligence matters in an attempt to move forward with his agenda despite Trump's resistance to acknowledging his election loss or facilitating the transition of power.

The president-elect on Monday strongly criticized Trump for not starting the transition as soon as possible and warned that "more people may die" if the outgoing and incoming teams cannot coordinate, a stance that was echoed on Tuesday by Fauci, although he did not get into infection or death numbers.

"We've got to get public health issues out of the realm of political divisiveness - this is not a political issue," Fauci said in his interview. "We've got to do everything we possibly can to pull together as a nation."

Trump, who continues to air unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and whose lawsuits in the key state of Pennsylvania continue to fail in court because of lack of evidence, is ignoring the crisis presented by a pandemic out of control across most of the country, which for the past week has been adding some 150,000 new Covid-19 cases each day and with coronavirus hospitalizations setting a new record on Tuesday at 73,000.

On Tuesday, Trump had no working agenda scheduled and on Monday he only referred to the pandemic in a tweet to boast about the announcement by the Moderna pharmaceutical company that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate had shown very high effectiveness at preventing the disease in early trials, making it the second vaccine candidate - after the one being developed by Pfizer - to be on the fast track for urgent approval for use by US regulators.

"Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great 'historians', please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" Trump tweeted on Monday.

The outgoing president also criticized Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, after he ordered a curfew starting at 10 pm due to the increase in cases there.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence held a meeting with governors to coordinate a response to the pandemic with an eye toward the vacation period that starts next week with Thanksgiving Day, but Fauci on Tuesday criticized the "disjointed" strategy that is leaving states to deal with the virus alone without any large overarching or coordinating role by the federal government.

The coronavirus crisis seems to be the only thing that could force the hand of the White House to facilitate the transition by ordering Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, to provide Biden's team with the authorization it needs to be in touch with federal agencies, something that she has resisted so far.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to cast its votes for the presidential candidate who won in each state and at that point Murphy could find herself forced to provide access to Biden's team, given that he has unquestionably accumulated 306 electoral votes, above the 270 required to be elected president.

Biden, who has already announced his picks for key positions in his administration, although no cabinet announcements have yet been made, is expressing his impatience at Trump's intransigence in facilitating the transition, especially as regards the coronavirus and the need for his team to be up to date on classified and intelligence matters.

Biden said on Tuesday that, so far, he has spoken with about 13 world leaders and held meetings with experts to prepare his administration's agenda.

He said he was not being critical but rather simply stating the obvious, that he still cannot receive intelligence reports to which, in a "normal" situation, he, as president-elect, would have already been getting access. He said that there is no greater responsibility than protecting the American people.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Out-of-control Covid puts Trump up against urgent need to admit his election defeat

By Jairo Mejia

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Obama's memoirs, a critical and optimistic look at a divided US

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Iota continues to weaken but is causing heavy CentAm flooding

Miami, Nov 17 (efe-epa).- Hurricane Iota, which on Monday night made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm, on Tuesday is continuing to weaken as it...

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hurricane Iota storm surge floods Cartagena streets

(Update 1: Updates headline, lede, adds information about Colombian islands, minor edits)

16 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden predicts more Covid-19 deaths if Trump continues blocking transition

By Lucia Leal

17 de noviembre de 2020
0
Kids with cancer, women, reporters: The forgotten ones amid Covid in Mexico

By Miquel Muñoz

16 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dustin Johnson notches Masters win

Augusta, Georgia, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- US golfer Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, on Sunday for the first time won the Master's Tournament, notching...

16 de noviembre de 2020
0
Trump admits Biden's win, then takes it back, insisting on election fraud

By Susana Samhan

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
Still reeling from Eta, Central America now bracing for Hurricane Iota

Tegucigalpa, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Honduras is on "red alert" for the arrival of Hurricane Iota, which should make landfall as either a very powerful Category...

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
Pompeo in Paris to meet with Macron on 1st leg of Middle East tour

Paris, Nov 15 (efe-epa).- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday is in Paris, with a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled for the first...

15 de noviembre de 2020
0
El Salvador to aid Guatemala with aircraft to access Eta-hit zones

San Salvador, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- El Salvador's defense minister, Rene Merino Monroy, reported Wednesday that his country will support Guatemala with two...

12 de noviembre de 2020
0
Thousands anxious about leaving their flooded homes in SE Mexico

By Mitzi Mayauel Fuentes Gomez

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden widens popular vote margin as Trump tries to delegitimize his win

Washington, Nov 11 (efe-epa).- The state of Georgia announced Wednesday that it will perform a manual recount of all ballots cast in last week's...

11 de noviembre de 2020
0
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Air, mini models using its M1 chips

By Marc Arcas

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
US Supreme Court suggests it will not overturn Obamacare

Washington, Nov 10 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Tuesday gave indications that it will allow to stand at least the major part of the 2010 health care...

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden: Successful transition despite Trump's "embarrassing" defiance

(Update: Releads, recasts)

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Dow Jones rockets to intraday high on Pfizer vaccine news, Biden win

By Nora Quintanilla

10 de noviembre de 2020
0
Esper, ex-defense chief who refused Trump on using Army to quash protests

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was summarily fired on Monday by Donald Trump, will be remembered for having opposed the...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Biden advierte del "invierno muy oscuro" en EE.UU. ante un repunte de contagios

Washington, Nov 9 (efe-epa).- President-Elect Joe Biden, after declaring victory in last week's presidential election, briefed the nation on the fight to...

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Migrants on Mexico-US border hope asylum to be expanded under Biden

By Abraham Pineda Jacome

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Bolivia's MAS party returns to power

By Gina Baldivieso

09 de noviembre de 2020
0
Hugely popular US TV game show host Alex Trebek dies

New York, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- Alex Trebek, one of the most popular game show hosts in US television history, died Sunday after a year-and-a-half battle with...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Eta leaves flooding in South Florida but won't hit it as a hurricane

Miami, United States, Nov 8 (efe-epa).- South Florida was suffering the effects of tropical storm Eta Sunday night, with flooding and thousands of...

08 de noviembre de 2020
0
Facebook shuts down "Stop the Steal" group

Washington, Nov 5 (efe-epa).- United States President Donald Trump questioned Thursday the integrity of the country's electoral system, calling into...

05 de noviembre de 2020
0